SOB vs BPH Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 7 – 10/08/2025

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 10, 2025
5 min read

Match prediction for Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix in Southampton

Cricket / The Hundred
10/08/2025 – 19:00
Southern Brave
VS
19:00
10/08/2025
Birmingham Phoenix
1 2
2.01
1.83
1.80
2.00
1.77
1.98
1.75
2.05
1.70
2.15
Odds updated on August 10, 2025 at 5:02 am

SOB vs BPH Predictions: Can Birmingham Phoenix bounce back after the opening game defeat?

Match No.7 of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition will have Southern Brave (SOB) go up against Birmingham Phoenix (BPH) on Sunday, August 10. The action will unfold at The Rose Bowl in Southampton, with the scheduled start time of 7:00 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the SOB vs BPH match with the top betting tips and predictions.

Table of contents show

SOB vs BPH Predictions – The Hundred 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix match.

Ben Duckett to score over 27.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.88, BET HERE

Ben Duckett had a low score in the first game, but can be backed to come good here. He has been in great form across formats. In the past 12 months, he has made over 600 runs at 36 average and 165 strike rate. 

Birmingham Phoenix to hit most sixes – BC Game @ 1.95, BET HERE

Birmingham Phoenix have more natural hitters in their line-up. The likes of Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, and Jacob Bethell are destructive hitters. Back them to hit more number of sixes. 

Tymal Mills over 20.5 points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE 

Tymal Mills bowled brilliantly in the previous game, claiming three wickets for 22 runs. He is a prolific wicket-taker in the domestic circuit and can be backed to pick one wicket. 

Venue and Pitch Analysis 

The Rose Bowl in Southampton has been a balanced venue in white-ball cricket. There’s generally decent help for bowlers, while batters can score big once set. The average first innings score at the ground in T20 cricket reads 164.

ALSO READ: 

SOB vs BPH Odds The Hundred 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Stake
Southern Brave win the match 2.01 1.80 1.77 1.75 1.70
Birmingham Phoenix win the match 1.83 2.00 1.98 2.05 2.15
Southern Brave win the match
1xBet 2.01
BC Game 1.80
Parimatch 1.77
Rajabets 1.75
Stake 1.70
Birmingham Phoenix win the match
1xBet 1.83
BC Game 2.00
Parimatch 1.98
Rajabets 2.05
Stake 2.15

Head-to-Head Record SOB vs BPH 

These two teams have competed against each other six times in The Hundred. Southern Brave have clinched four of those games while Birmingham Phoenix managed to win only once. Their last encounter was tied, which Brave won in the super over. 

Southern Brave

Southern Brave pulled off a thrilling win in their opening game of the season. They defeated Manchester Originals by one wicket with just one ball to spare. 

Tymal Mills was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 22 in 20 balls as they restricted the opponents to 131. Chasing the target, Jason Roy struck 30 off 22 while Craig Overton hit an unbeaten 18 off eight deliveries. 

Jofra Archer is expected to play this game, with Reece Topley making way. Finn Allen has been ruled out of the tournament. 

Possible XI: James Vince (c), Leus Du Plooy, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans (wk), James Cole, Michael Bracewell, Hilton Cartwright, Craig Overton, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills.

Birmingham Phoenix  

Birmingham Phoenix had a poor start to their campaign, losing to Trent Rockets by six wickets. Batting first, they found themselves in big trouble at 26 for 4 in 30 balls. Liam Livingstone then made 39 off 30 while Joe Clarke added 29 off 34. Dan Mousley hit 18 off 10 at the back end to push the total to 122. 

Bowlers could not get early breakthroughs while defending the low target as Rockets finished the game with 22 balls to spare. In the previous game, Birmingham chose to add batting depth with Aneurin Donald on the side.

Possible XI: Ben Duckett, Will Smeed, Aneurin Donald, Joe Clarke (wk), Liam Livingstone (c), Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Benny Howell, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult.

Where to Watch SOB vs BPH The Hundred 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix match.

  • Indian fans can tune into Sony Sports Network to watch The Hundred live on television. Live streaming will be available on the FanCode application.
  • England fans can watch the match on Sky Sports.
  • Those living in other regions, kindly check with the local broadcast provider. 

Toss Prediction 

The chasing team has enjoyed more success, winning 11 out of 16 matches in The Hundred. The first four games of this season were won by the chasing sides. Expect the captain winning the toss to choose to field first.

SOB vs BPH The Hundred 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match. 

Weather conditions

The weather in Southampton should be mainly clear and pleasant on Sunday afternoon. Rain should not be a concern for this fixture. The humidity levels are likely to be around 47% with the wind gusts travelling at up to 38 kmph. Expect the temperature to hover between 24 to 28 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Southern Brave 

Southern Brave are slight favourites to win this home encounter. The bookmakers have given them a 54% chance of winning. 

Key matchup

Adam Milne has dominated the head-to-head matchup against James Vince. He has conceded only 27 runs in 37 balls against the England batter and has dismissed him twice. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
