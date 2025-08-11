SOB vs NOS Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 11 – 13/08/2025

Match prediction for Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers in Southampton.

SOB vs NOS Predictions: Can Southern Brave make it three in three?

Match No.11 of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition will witness Southern Brave (SOB) hosting Northern Superchargers (NOS) on Wednesday, August 13. The match will take place at The Rose Bowl in Southampton, with the action scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the SOB vs NOS match with the top betting tips and predictions.

SOB vs NOS Predictions – The Hundred 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers match.

Harry Brook to score over 27.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.88, BET HERE

Harry Brook is in great form, hitting 25* off 15 and 45 off 30 in two games so far. He has an excellent record in The Hundred with 745 runs at an average of 39 while striking at 162. You can back him to come good here.

Southern Brave to win – BC Game @ 1.80, BET HERE

Southern Brave have a quality bowling attack comprising Craig Overton, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, and Michael Bracewell. They also have a decent batting unit.

James Vince over 24.5 points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

James Vince is coming off a solid knock in the previous game, scoring 41 off 30 deliveries. He has been in good form, amassing 396 runs in the last 10 innings at an average of 49 and a strike rate of 137.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Rose Bowl in Southampton has traditionally been a balanced venue in white-ball cricket with something in it for bowlers. The average scoring rate at the ground in The Hundred men’s competition is 1.41 runs per ball.

ALSO READ:

SOB vs NOS Odds The Hundred 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Stake Southern Brave win the match 1.68 1.75 1.71 1.80 1.80 Northern Superchargers win the match 2.22 2.05 2.06 2.00 2.05

Southern Brave win the match 1xBet 1.68 BC Game 1.75 Parimatch 1.71 Rajabets 1.80 Stake 1.80 Northern Superchargers win the match 1xBet 2.22 BC Game 2.05 Parimatch 2.06 Rajabets 2.00 Stake 2.05

Head-to-Head Record SOB vs NOS

These two teams have faced off only three times in The Hundred. Southern Brave won the first-ever encounter, while Northern Superchargers have claimed the previous three matches.

Southern Brave

The James Vince-led side has had a perfect start to the season, winning back-to-back games. After edging past Manchester Originals by one wicket, they smashed Birmingham Phoenix by nine wickets.

Brave did an excellent job of restricting the opponents to just 106. Michael Bracewell was the star of the show, picking up 3 for 10 in 15 balls. Jofra Archer also bagged 2 for 16 in 20 balls. Vince then scored 41 off 30 while Leus du Plooy made an unbeaten 48 off 39 balls.

Expect them to go with an unchanged line-up in this match.

Possible XI: James Vince (c), Leus Du Plooy, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans (wk), James Cole, Michael Bracewell, Hilton Cartwright, Craig Overton, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills.

Northern Superchargers

Northern Superchargers kicked off their campaign with an eight-wicket win over Welsh Fire but lost the next game to Trent Rockets. Batting first, they could manage to post only 124/9 in their 100 balls.

They had a terrible start to the innings, losing four for 34 in 32 balls. Harry Brook then struck 45 off 30 while Graham Clark hit 36 off 22 balls to get them to a decent score. Imad Wasim took 3 for 19 and Adil Rashid bagged 2 for 18, but their efforts went in vain.

Mohammad Amir was available for only two games and will not be available for this game. Mitchell Santner could also be available for this game.

Possible XI: Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Michael Pepper (wk), Harry Brook (c), Dan Lawrence, David Miller, Mitchell Santner, James Fuller, Tom Lawes, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts.

Where to Watch SOB vs NOS The Hundred 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers match.

Indian fans can tune into Sony Sports Network to watch The Hundred live on television. Live streaming will be available on the FanCode application.

England fans can watch the match on Sky Sports.

Those living in other regions, kindly check with your local broadcast provider.

Toss Prediction

The team batting first has won 12 out of 17 matches played here in The Hundred. It highlights the strong bias for chasing on this ground. So the captain winning the toss is likely to choose to field first.

SOB vs NOS The Hundred 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Southampton could be a problem on Wednesday for this fixture. It is expected to be cloudy with a 25% chance of precipitation. The humidity levels will be very high at around 88% with the wind gusts travelling at up to 30 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 15 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Southern Brave

Southern Brave will walk into this game as favourites to win. They have won two out of two games, and the bookmakers have given them a 59% chance of winning.

Key matchup

James Vince has struggled against Adil Rashid in the shorter format. He has scored only 10 runs from 14 balls against the veteran leg-spinner and has been dismissed twice.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.