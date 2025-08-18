SOB vs OVI Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 19 – 18/08/2025

Match prediction for Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles in Southampton.

Southern Brave will face Oval Invincibles in the 19th match of The Hundred 2025. Both teams had contrasting results in their previous game. The Rose Bowl in Southampton will host the contest, with the action set to kick off at 10:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the SOB vs OVI match with the top betting tips and predictions.

SOB vs OVI Predictions – The Hundred 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles match.

James Vince to score over 34.5 points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

James Vince has 3575 runs at an average of 34.70 and a strike rate of 134.44 in 115 innings in Southampton. This includes 27 fifties and two centuries. He has played ample cricket here and understands the nature of the pitch better than many others.

Southern Brave to win – BC Game @ 1.95, BET HERE

Southern Brave will have a home advantage, and their bowling unit is suited for the conditions. They should win the contest.

Sam Curran to score over 28.5 points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Sam Curran is among the most consistent players in the competition. He will contribute with both bat and ball. His bowling might be effective in Southampton.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The average first-innings score in Southampton in The Hundred since 2024 has been 134. The pitches this season have been balanced, with spinners getting some help. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 150 being a fighting one.

SOB vs OVI Odds The Hundred 2025

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets Southern Brave win the match 2.22 2.15 2.05 2.15 2.15 Oval Invincibles win the match 1.68 1.70 1.72 1.7 1.7

Head-to-Head Record SOB vs OVI

Southern Brave have faced Oval Invincibles five times in The Hundred. The Invincibles hold the upper hand, winning four of the five matches. Even in the latest one, Oval Invincibles won the contest by 17 runs.

Southern Brave

Southern Brave have played four matches in The Hundred 2025. They have won two and lost two each. In their previous game, they lost by four wickets.

Batting first, they could only score 140/4 in the first innings, with Leus du Plooy top-scoring 55 runs. During the second innings, the Brave couldn’t bowl well enough and conceded the target. It was their second consecutive defeat in the competition.

Possible XI: Leus du Plooy, James Vince (c), Jason Roy, James Coles, Michael Bracewell, Laurie Evans (wk), Hilton Cartwright, Jordan Thompson, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer.

Oval Invincibles

Oval Invincibles have been among the most consistent teams in this competition. They have played four matches and won three of them. Their previous game ended in a victory, as they defeated Welsh Fire by 83 runs.

Batting first, they posted the highest-ever total in the competition, scoring 226/4 in the first innings. Jordan Cox top-scored 86 runs, while Will Jacks (38) and Sam Curran (34) made useful contributions. During the second innings, the Invincibles bundled the Fire on 143, with Tom Curran taking four wickets and Jason Behrendorff dismissing three batters.

Possible XI: Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Sam Billings (c & wk), Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Nathan Sowter, Saqib Mahmood, Jason Behrendorff.

Where to Watch SOB vs OVI The Hundred 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles match.

The Indian fans can tune into Sony Sports Network to watch The Hundred live on television. Live streaming will be available on the FanCode application.

England fans can watch the match on Sky Sports.

Those living in other regions, kindly check with the local broadcast provider.

Toss Prediction

Teams winning the toss will likely elect to field first. In both matches, teams batting second have won the game. So, expect the captain winning the toss to opt to field first.

SOB vs OVI The Hundred 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchups, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

A temperature of around 23°C is forecast. The clouds will hover throughout the match hours. The humidity will be around 55%.

Favourites to win the match – Southern Brave

Southern Brave will walk into this game as slight favourites as per the betting market. The bookmakers have placed a 57% chance of a win on them.

Key matchup

Tymal Mills has dismissed Will Jacks four times in 51 balls. However, Jacks has a strike rate of 247.05.