SRH vs DC Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 55 – 05/05/2025

Match prediction for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match 55 in Hyderabad.

SRH vs DC Predictions: Delhi Capitals Need to Get Back to Winning Ways After Recent Dip

Match no. 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will witness Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) taking on each other on May 5. The match will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad, with the action to get underway at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the SRH vs DC match with the top betting tips and predictions.

SRH vs DC Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match.

Axar Patel has been pretty good with the bat and has picked up form with the ball recently. He has scored 232 runs in the season at an average of 29 and strike rate of 161. Axar has taken 2/19 and 2/27 in the last couple of games.

Heinrich Klaasen has amassed 311 runs in the tournament at an average of 34 while striking at 154. He has hit more than 24 runs in seven out of 10 matches in the season.

Delhi Capitals have a more in-form batting line-up compared to Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH have struggled throughout the season. DC also boast of a better bowling unit.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has usually served flat pitches with not much in it for bowlers. The venue has hosted 19 IPL matches since 2022, with the average batting first score reading 193. Mumbai Indians chased down 144 in 15.4 overs in the previous game hosted here.

SRH vs DC Odds IPL 2025

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets Baterybet Hyderabad win the match 1.99 1.90 1.95 2.08 2.08 2 Delhi win the match 1.84 1.75 1.85 1.85 1.85 1.80

Head-to-Head Record SRH vs DC

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals have faced each other 25 times in the IPL. SRH have won 13 of those games and DC have come out on top 11 times while one match was tied. DC lead the last six encounters by 4-2.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Pat Cummins-led SRH are almost out of the playoffs race with only a miracle saving them. They have won three matches and lost seven. Sunrisers have to win their remaining four games and hope for other results going their way.

In the previous game, they lost to Gujarat Titans by 38 runs at Ahmedabad. Jaydev Unadkat picked 3 for 35 in his four overs while the rest of the attack was ineffective. Chasing a huge target of 225, SRH openers added 49 runs in 4.3 overs. Abhishek Sharma kept them in the game with 74 off 41 but the others couldn’t keep up with the rate.

Possible XII: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Varma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Jaydev Unadkat.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have lost a bit of momentum but have 12 points from 10 games in the season, winning six and losing four games. They need to win at least three out of four games to secure a spot in the playoffs. They are coming off a 14-run defeat in the previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Axar Patel took 2 for 27 in four overs but others could not contain the runflow. Chasing 205, Faf du Plessis struck 62 off 45 while Axar made 43 off 23. Vipraj Nigam smashed 38 off 19 but it wasn’t enough to get them over the line.

Possible XII: Abishek Porel, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera.

Where to Watch SRH vs DC IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

The chasing side has won four out of five games played here this season. Dew often makes it tougher to bowl in the second innings. So you can expect the team winning the toss to opt to field first.

SRH vs DC IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The forecast suggests it will be mainly clear in Hyderabad on Monday evening. There’s around a 15% cloud cover expected but rain should not be a concern. The humidity levels are expected to be around 40%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 32 kmph. As for the temperature, it is likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals are coming on the back of two consecutive losses but have had a better season. The bookmakers have them as favourites with a 54% chance of winning this encounter.

Key matchup

Travis Head vs Mitchell Starc will be a key battle in this game. Starc has had good success against the batter in the IPL and domestic cricket. In IPL, he has dismissed Head twice in 10 deliveries.

