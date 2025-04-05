News
SRH vs GT Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 19 – 06/04/2025

Match prediction for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans Match 19 in Hyderabad.

Cricket / Indian Premier League
06/04/2025 – 19:30
Hyderabad
VS
19:30
06/04/2025
Gujarat
1 2
1.77
2.07
1.82
2.12
1.75
2.08
1.70
1.95
1.75
2.05
Odds updated on April 5, 2025 at 6:23 pm

SRH vs GT Predictions: Sunrisers In Critical Spot After Three Straight Defeats

Match No.19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will witness Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) square off on April 6. The Sunday night fixture will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad, with the action to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the SRH vs GT match with the top betting tips and predictions.

Table of contents show

SRH vs GT Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match.

Travis Head to score a fifty – 1xBet @ 2.75, BET HERE

Travis Head has had a couple of low scores but has been in good form overall. He struck 67 off 31 and 47 off 28 in the first two innings of the season. Head has scored 1,582 runs in the shorter format since the start of the last year at 40 average and 182 strike rate. 

Sai Sudharsan over 29.5 runs – Parimatch @ 1.83, BET HERE

Sai Sudharsan has shown remarkable consistency in the IPL since last season. He has amassed 1,222 runs in the league at an average of 49 and a strike rate of 141. He has started this season with two fifties and a 49. 

Total sixes over 18.5 – Batery Bet @ 1.80, BET HERE

The first two games played at this ground this season had a total of 53 sixes across four innings. Hyderabad is a high-scoring venue, and this match will have multiple top-quality hitters in action. 

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has produced good pitches for batting in recent years. The venue has hosted 16 IPL matches since 2022, with the average first innings score of 194. The team batting first has posted 286 and 190 in two games played here this season. 

ALSO READ: 

SRH vs GT Odds IPL 2025

Head-to-Head Record SRH vs GT 

These two teams have faced each other four times in the IPL. GT have won three of these games while SRH have managed to come out on top once. 

Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Pat Cummins-led side is in a spot of bother after losing their previous three matches. They have secured only one win in four games this season. In their most recent game, SRH took an 80-run hammering at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders. Their bowlers were largely ineffective as they conceded 200 in the first innings. 

Chasing the target, they lost their top three in the first three overs and could not recover from it. Heinrich Klaasen made 33 off 21, but his dismissal in the 15th over put an end to their hopes. SRH brought in Kamindu Mendis in the last game and are likely to continue with the same combination. 

Possible XII: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Aniket Varma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Simarjeet Singh.

Gujarat Titans  

Gujarat Titans suffered a close defeat in their season opener but bounced back with back-to-back victories. They are coming off an eight-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Mohammed Siraj starred with the ball, picking three for 19 while R Sai Kishore snared two for 22 to restrict the opponents to 169. 

GT lost Shubman Gill early, but Sai Sudharsan continued his good form with 49 off 36. Jos Buttler scored a magnificent 73 not out in 39 deliveries as they chased down the target with 13 balls to spare. Kagiso Rabada has travelled back home for personal reasons and could miss this game as well. 

Possible XII: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma.

Where to Watch SRH vs GT IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL match.

  • The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.
  • Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.
  • Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.
  • In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports. 

Toss Prediction 

The teams generally prefer chasing in night fixtures. With dew likely to make an impact in the second innings, expect the team winning the toss to opt to field first.

SRH vs GT IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match. 

Weather conditions

The weather forecast suggests it will be mainly clear in Hyderabad on Sunday evening. Rain should not be a threat to the match proceedings. The humidity levels are expected to be around 33%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 20 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 23 to 29 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Sunrisers Hyderabad 

Sunrisers Hyderabad are favourites ahead of this match as per the bookmakers. Despite coming off three losses, they have a 54% chance of winning this encounter. 

Key matchup

Shubman Gill vs Mohammed Shami will be an interesting battle in the powerplay. Gill has scored 41 runs off 36 deliveries against the pacer and has lost his wicket twice.  

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

