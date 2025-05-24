SRH vs KKR Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 68 – 25/05/2025

Match prediction for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 68 in Delhi.

SRH vs KKR Predictions: Last Year’s Finalists Look To End The Season On High in A Dead Rubber

Match No.68 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will have Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) going head to head on May 25. The action will unfold at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, with the match to start at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the SRH vs KKR match with the top betting tips and predictions.

SRH vs KKR Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match.

Varun Chakravarthy over 20.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.85, BET HERE

Varun Chakravarthy has had an excellent IPL campaign. He has taken 17 wickets in 12 games at an economy of seven and a strike rate of 16.5. You can back him to pick up at least one wicket in this game.

KKR to win – Parimatch @ 1.80, BET HERE

KKR have dominated SRH in recent times, winning 10 out of the previous 12 encounters. They have the resources to beat them again. KKR have a quality spin department that can trouble the SRH batting line-up.

SRH to have the highest opening partnership – Batery Bet @ 1.75, BET HERE

Kolkata Knight Riders haven’t got good starts, with Quinton de Kock and then Rahmatullah Gurbaz failing to deliver. The Sunrisers have Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, who have done a relatively better job.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium has produced good pitches for batting over the years. There has been some assistance for spinners in the last few games. The average first innings score at the venue reads 191 this season.

SRH vs KKR Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Baterybet Hyderabad win the match 1.96 2.04 1.99 1.95 2.00 Kolkata win the match 1.86 1.89 1.82 1.85 1.80

Head-to-Head Record SRH vs KKR

The head-to-head record between these two teams is heavily dominated by Kolkata Knight Riders. They have won 19 out of 29 games while SRH have come out on top nine times. KKR have won all of the last five encounters.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad were knocked out of the tournament after losing seven games. The Pat Cummins-led men have won five matches, beating Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 42 runs in the previous game.

Ishan Kishan starred with the bat, smashing 94 not out off 48 balls. Other batters played cameos around him as SRH posted a strong total of 231 in 20 overs. Cummins then snared three for 28 to hold off the opponents.

Possible XII: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Varma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat.

Kolkata Knight Riders

The 2024 champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, had a season to forget as they failed to reach the playoffs. Their hopes ended after managing only 12 points from 13 games in the season, winning five and losing six games. Two of their games were washed out, including the most recent fixture against RCB.

Before that, KKR suffered a two-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings. Ajinkya Rahane scored 48 off 33 while Andre Russell smashed 38 in 21 deliveries to help the team reach 179. Varun Chakravarthy bowled a magnificent spell of two for 18 in four overs, but the rest of the attack was ineffective.

KKR will not have Moeen Ali and Rovman Powell available for this game. They could give chances to some lesser-known players.

Possible XII: Rahmatullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Luvnith Sisodia, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy.

Where to Watch SRH vs KKR IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

The chasing side has won four out of six games played in Delhi this season. The possibility of dew in the second innings makes chasing a better option. The team winning the toss is likely to opt to field first.

SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The forecast suggests it will be mainly clear in Delhi on Sunday evening. With only around a 6% cloud cover expected, rain is unlikely to pose any issue. The humidity levels could be at 58%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 30 kmph. As for the temperature, it could range between 28 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders are slight favourites heading into this encounter. The bookmakers have given them a 52% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Heinrich Klaasen vs Varun Chakravarthy could be a key matchup in this game. The SRH batter has hit 42 runs in 23 deliveries against the mystery spinner and has lost his wicket once.

