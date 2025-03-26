SRH vs LSG Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 7 – 27/03/2025

Match prediction for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Match 7 in Hyderabad.

SRH vs LSG Predictions: Uninspiring Lucknow Attack Face A Mammoth Task To Contain Sunrisers Batters

The match no. 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squaring off on Thursday, March 27. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad will host the contest, with the action to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the SRH vs LSG match with the top betting tips and predictions.

SRH vs LSG Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL match.

Abhishek Sharma to score a fifty – 1xBet @ 3.00, BET HERE

Abhishek Sharma looked in great touch in his knock of 11-ball 24 in the first game. The left-hand batter has been in magnificent form, having scored 279 runs from five innings in the T20I series against England last month. Considering LSG’s bowling attack, Abhishek should score big in this game.

Nicholas Pooran over 23.5 runs – Parimatch @ 1.83, BET HERE

Nicholas Pooran batted at number three in the first game against Delhi Capitals and smashed 75 off just 30 deliveries. He has been a consistent performer in the shorter format, scoring runs at any position. You can back him to get a good start on this batting paradise.

Total sixes over 20.5 – Batery Bet @ 1.80, BET HERE

The previous game played here witnessed a total of 30 sixes across two innings. This match will also have some great hitters in action, including Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Nicholas Pooran, and Mitch Marsh.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is known for great pitches for batting with not much help for bowlers. The venue has been a host to 15 IPL matches here since 2022, with the average batting first score of 194. Over 520 runs were scored in the previous game hosted here, with Sunrisers hammering 286.

SRH vs LSG Odds IPL 2025

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets Baterybet Hyderabad win the match 1.55 1.50 1.55 1.56 1.52 1.55 Lucknow win the match 2.50 2.30 2.45 2.62 2.55 2.5

Head-to-Head Record SRH vs LSG

These two teams have faced each other four times in the IPL. LSG have been the more successful side with three victories while SRH have managed to win once.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH kicked off the IPL 2025 season with a 44-run win over Rajasthan Royals. Their batters put on an incredible exhibition of hitting, posting 286 on the board. Travis Head smashed 67 off 31 while Ishan Kishan went on to score 106 off 47 deliveries. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen added quick 30s to power the team to the second highest IPL total ever. Simarjeet Singh made an immediate impact with the ball, picking two key wickets in his first over. Their bowlers took a beating as well but had enough runs in the bank.

Possible XII: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Varma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Shami, Simarjeet Singh

Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants would rue their performance with the ball in the first game versus Delhi Capitals. Mitch Marsh and Nicholas Pooran were magnificent with the bat as LSG piled on 209 in 20 overs. Marsh struck 72 off 36 before Pooran blasted 75 in 30 deliveries. Defending the target, LSG had reduced the opponents to 113/6 but could not get past Ashutosh Sharma, who snatched the victory out of LSG’s jaw. They are depleted with several injuries but will get a small boost with Avesh Khan likely to play this game.

Possible XII: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Shahbaz Ahamad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav

Where to Watch SRH vs LSG IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

The teams batting first and second have had a similar record here in recent times. However, dew could be a big factor in this night fixture so expect the team winning the toss to opt to field first.

SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Hyderabad should be clear for this game on Thursday evening with no cloud cover. The humidity levels are expected to be around 34%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 22 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 23 to 29 degree Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Sunrisers Hyderabad

As per the bookmakers, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be favourites ahead of this match. They have a 62% chance of winning this encounter against LSG.

Key matchup

Yuzvendra Chahal has had the upper hand over Shubman Gill in the IPL. Gill has scored 62 runs off 51 deliveries and has lost his wicket three times. If Gill gets through the powerplay, this battle in the middle overs will be interesting.

