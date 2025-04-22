SRH vs MI Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 41 – 23/04/2025

Match prediction for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Match 41 in Hyderabad.

SRH vs MI Predictions: Sunrisers Hyderabad In A Must-win Situation Against Mumbai Indians

Match No.41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will witness Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) taking on each other on April 23. The Sunrisers will host the contest at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad, with the action to get underway at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the SRH vs MI match with the top betting tips and predictions.

SRH vs MI Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best IPL 2025 bets for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match.

Travis Head to score a fifty – 1xBet @ 3.55, BET HERE

Travis Head struggled against MI in the previous clash on a tricky Mumbai pitch, but he should do well here. He has 254 runs in the tournament at an average of 34.57 while striking at 168. Head has smashed two fifties in the tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav over 30.5 runs – Parimatch @ 1.83, BET HERE

Suryakumar Yadav was having a slightly underwhelming season, but returned to beast mode in the previous game. He struck an unbeaten 68 off 30 against CSK. SKY has taken his tally to 333 runs this season, averaging 55 and striking at 162.

SRH to have highest opening partnership – Batery Bet @ 1.80, BET HERE

Sunrisers Hyderabad have Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order. The pair smashed 171 runs for the first wicket in the previous game at this venue. They also put on a 59-run stand against MI at the Wankhede Stadium.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is known to be a high-scoring venue with little to no help for bowlers. In the previous game played here, SRH chased down 246 with nine balls to spare. The venue has hosted 18 IPL matches since 2022, with the average first innings score reading 195.

ALSO READ:

SRH vs MI Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Baterybet Stake Hyderabad win the match 2.32 2.46 2.18 2.40 2.30 2.15 Mumbai win the match 1.61 1.63 1.69 1.57 1.63 1.57

Hyderabad win the match 1xBet 2.32 BC Game 2.46 Parimatch 2.18 Rajabets 2.40 Baterybet 2.30 Stake 2.15 Mumbai win the match 1xBet 1.61 BC Game 1.63 Parimatch 1.69 Rajabets 1.57 Baterybet 1.63 Stake 1.57

Head-to-Head Record SRH vs MI

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians have faced each other 24 times in the IPL. MI have won 13 of those games while SRH have come out on top 10 times. Mumbai have dominated the recent record, winning four of the last five encounters.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

The runners-up of the previous edition, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s season is on the line, having lost five out of seven matches in the IPL 2025. One more defeat would mean they have to win all the remaining games to stay in the playoff race.

In their previous game, SRH lost to none other than Mumbai Indians by four wickets away from home. Batting first, Abhishek Sharma made 40 off 28 and Heinrich Klaasen struck 37 off 28. But SRH batters were unable to score at a quick rate, managing only 162 on the board.

Possible XII: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Varma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians also had a disastrous start to the season but have bounced back with three straight wins. They now have eight points in eight games, with a net run-rate of 0.483. The Hardik Pandya-led side is coming off a nine-wicket thrashing of Chennai Super Kings in the last game.

Jasprit Bumrah took two for 25 to restrict the rivals to 176. Rohit Sharma finally stepped up with 76* off 45 balls while Suryakumar Yadav smashed a magnificent 68* off 30 as they chased down the target with 26 balls to spare.

MI brought in Ashwani Kumar in the previous game, but could turn to one of the spinners for this game.

Possible XII: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur.

Where to Watch SRH vs MI IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

Three out of four games played here this season were won by the chasing side. Dew can play a role in the second innings, making it easier to bat. Expect the team winning the toss to opt to field first.

SRH vs MI IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather forecast suggests it will be mostly clear in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening. About 12% cloud cover is expected, but rain should not be a threat. The humidity levels are expected to be around 37%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 26 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 26 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians are coming on the back of three consecutive wins and will be strong favourites in this game. The bookmakers have given MI a 60% chance of winning this encounter.

Key matchup

Abhishek Sharma has a poor record against Mumbai Indians ace Jasprit Bumrah. He has scored only 17 runs off 23 deliveries and has lost his wicket twice. Abhishek smashed a sublime century in the previous game hosted at the venue. The battle between the two could be key.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.