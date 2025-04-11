News
SRH vs PBKS Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 27 – 12/04/2025

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Match prediction for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Match 27 in Hyderabad.

Cricket / Indian Premier League
12/04/2025 – 19:30
Hyderabad
VS
19:30
12/04/2025
Punjab
1 2
1.93
1.88
1.92
2.00
1.90
1.90
1.85
1.80
1.85
1.95
Odds updated on April 11, 2025 at 8:26 pm

SRH vs PBKS Predictions: Reeling At The Bottom, Sunrisers Must Start Winning 

Match No.27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will witness Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) going head-to-head on April 12. The Saturday night fixture will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad, with the action to get underway at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the SRH vs PBKS match with the top betting tips and predictions.

Table of contents show

SRH vs PBKS Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match.

Travis Head to score a fifty – 1xBet @ 3.50, BET HERE

Travis Head has had a few low scores, but a player of his class can’t be counted out. In the first two games of the season, he had scored 67 off 31 and 47 off 28. Head has scored 1,590 runs in T20 cricket since the start of 2024, averaging 39 at a strike rate of 182. 

Shreyas Iyer over 28.5 runs – Parimatch @ 1.83, BET HERE

Shreyas Iyer has been in terrific form and has played a couple of sublime knocks in the season. He hit 97 not-out off 43 in the opening game and 52 not-out off 30 against Lucknow Super Giants. Back him to get a good start in this game. 

SRH to hit most sixes – Batery Bet @ 1.80, BET HERE

Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled with the bat in recent matches. However, they still boast of a strong batting line-up, including Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Aniket Varma. 

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium generally offers good pitches for batting, but the previous game saw a slower deck with help for bowlers. SRH batters struggled on it, so expect them to go back to flatter pitches. The venue has hosted 17 IPL matches since 2022, with the average first innings score of 192. 

ALSO READ: 

SRH vs PBKS Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets Baterybet
Hyderabad win the match 1.93 1.92 1.90 1.85 1.85 1.92
Punjab win the match 1.88 2.00 1.90 1.80 1.95 1.88
Hyderabad win the match
1xBet 1.93
BC Game 1.92
Parimatch 1.90
Stake 1.85
Rajabets 1.85
Baterybet 1.92
Punjab win the match
1xBet 1.88
BC Game 2.00
Parimatch 1.90
Stake 1.80
Rajabets 1.95
Baterybet 1.88

Head-to-Head Record SRH vs PBKS 

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings have faced each other five times in the IPL. SRH have won four of these games while PBKS have managed to come out on top only once. 

Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Pat Cummins-led team needs an immediate boost to their IPL 2025 campaign. They are reeling at the bottom with only one win in five games. Sunrisers lost their fourth consecutive game on April 6, going down against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets. Their batting unit failed to adapt to a slower pitch, and could manage only 152. 

SRH removed Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler early for just 16, but couldn’t keep up the pressure. Harshal Patel missed the previous game due to an injury. He could be back for this game. 

Possible XII: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Aniket Varma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Simarjeet Singh.

Punjab Kings  

Punjab Kings have had a much better start to the season, winning three and losing only one match. In the previous game, they defeated Chennai Super Kings by 18 runs. Priyansh Arya was the star of the show as he became the youngest uncapped player to hit an IPL century. Arya smashed 103 off just 42 deliveries while wickets fell around. Shashank Singh struck 52* off 36 and Marco Jansen added 34* off 19 to power the team to 219. 

Lockie Ferguson picked two key wickets in the second innings as they defended the total comfortably. PBKS used their impact sub option for Yash Thakur in the previous game. 

Possible XII: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Where to Watch SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL match.

  • The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.
  • Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.
  • Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.
  • In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports. 

Toss Prediction 

Chasing is a preferred option at this ground in night fixtures. With dew potentially playing a role in the second innings, expect the team winning the toss to opt to field first.

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match. 

Weather conditions

The weather forecast suggests it should be mainly clear in Hyderabad on Saturday evening. Rain should not be a threat, with only 1% chance of precipitation. The humidity levels are expected to be around 38%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 28 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 25 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match

The bookmakers are unable to decide which of these two teams is more likely to win. So both teams go into this game with a 50% chance of precipitation. 

Key matchup

Arshdeep Singh has bowled only four balls to Travis Head and has dismissed him twice. This battle with the new ball could be match-defining. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

