SRH vs RR Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 2 – 23/03/2025

Match prediction for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Match 2 in Hyderabad.

SRH vs RR Predictions: Sunrisers Hyderabad look to display their batting prowess against the Royals

The second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will witness Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 23. The afternoon fixture of the Sunday double-header will be hosted at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad, with the action to kick off at 3:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the SRH vs RR match with the top betting tips and predictions.

SRH vs RR Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match.

Sanju Samson to be the top RR batter – 1xBet @ 4.00, BET HERE

Sanju Samson has a remarkable track record of firing in the initial matches of an IPL season. Over the last few years, he has been consistent with the bat. Samson has an average of 38 and a strike rate of 160 in the last 12 months.

Abhishek Sharma over 23.5 runs – Parimatch @ 1.83, BET HERE

Abhishek Sharma has been in incredible form. He smashed 279 runs from just five innings in the T20I series against England last month at a strike rate of 218. He was also destructive in the previous IPL season.

Total sixes over 17.5 – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

The number for average sixes per match at this venue in the last three seasons reads 18. Last season, the pitches were even better and should remain the same. Both these teams have some powerful strikers.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has been a terrific venue for batters in recent years. Bowlers struggle to get assistance and the boundaries are short. The venue has hosted 14 IPL matches here since 2022, with an average first innings score of 188. This number was 204 from six matches in the previous IPL season.

ALSO READ:

SRH vs RR Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets Hyderabad win the match 1.61 1.60 1.61 1.55 1.61 Rajasthan win the match 2.37 2.35 2.31 2.20 2.31

Hyderabad win the match 1xBet 1.61 BC Game 1.60 Parimatch 1.61 Stake 1.55 Rajabets 1.61 Rajasthan win the match 1xBet 2.37 BC Game 2.35 Parimatch 2.31 Stake 2.20 Rajabets 2.31

Head-to-Head Record SRH vs RR

These two teams have competed against each other 20 times. SRH have won 11 of those games while RR have been victorious nine times. Sunrisers also lead the last five encounters by 3-2.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad reached the final last year but could not get past Kolkata Knight Riders. They had a blockbuster season with the bat and will be hoping to recreate it. They had retained their core before the mega auction. SRH then added the likes of Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Ishan Kishan, and Adam Zampa to the side. They have one selection headache, with Zampa and Wiaan Mulder vying for one spot.

Possible XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Varma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Shami.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals had a pretty good season in 2024, finishing third on the table with eight wins. They then defeated RCB in the Eliminator but lost to SRH in Qualifier 2. RR had a disappointing mega auction, where they made several poor choices and ended up with a squad with plenty of loopholes. Jofra Archer was reportedly taken to the hospital due to illness and he could miss this game.

Possible XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sandeep Sharma.

Where to Watch SRH vs RR IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

The recent record doesn’t show any bias for the team batting first or second. However, teams will look to chase on these flat pitches, especially with the possibility of dew. Expect the team winning the toss to field first.

SRH vs RR IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Hyderabad is likely to be partly sunny for this game on Sunday afternoon. Rain should not pose any threat with only a 2% chance of precipitation. The humidity levels are expected to be around 38%. Expect the temperature to hover between 28 to 35 degrees Celsius, while wind gusts travel at up to 22 kmph.

Favourites to win the match – Sunrisers Hyderabad

As per the betting markets, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be favourites heading into this match. They have a 62% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Sanju Samson has scored only 18 runs off 19 deliveries against Harshal Patel in T20 cricket. If Samson gets through the powerplay, this battle will be interesting.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.