TRT vs MNR Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 20 – 19/08/2025

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 19, 2025
5 min read

Match prediction for Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals in Nottingham.

Cricket / The Hundred
19/08/2025 – 23:00
Trent Rockets
VS
23:00
19/08/2025
Manchester Originals
1 2
1.82
2.02
1.75
2.10
1.74
2.02
1.75
2.05
1.75
2.05
Odds updated on August 19, 2025 at 7:50 am

TRT vs MNR Predictions: Manchester Originals look to continue the momentum as the top three race heats up

The 20th match of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition will witness Trent Rockets (TRT) taking on Manchester Originals (MNR) on Tuesday, August 19. The action will unfold at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, with the scheduled kick off time of 11:00 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the TRT vs MNR match with the top betting tips and predictions.

Table of contents show

TRT vs MNR Predictions – The Hundred 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals match.

Jos Buttler to score over 34.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Jos Buttler has been in excellent form with the bat, scoring 189 runs from five games at an average of 47 and strike rate of 137. He has hit two half-centuries in the competition. Given his consistency, you can back him to get a good score here along with his wicket-keeping points. 

Manchester Originals to win – BC Game @ 2.05, BET HERE

Manchester Originals have an outstanding bowling attack on paper. They also have a stronger batting unit compared to Trent Rockets. Noor Ahmad and Heinrich Klaasen’s return to form makes them a dangerous unit. 

Tom Banton to score over 20.5 runs – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE 

Tom Banton has looked in great touch in the ongoing tournament. He has made 175 runs from four innings at an average of nearly 44 while striking at 142. He has crossed the 35-run mark in each of the innings. 

Venue and Pitch Analysis 

Trent Bridge, Nottingham is one of the best venues for batting in the country. The pitches here are usually flat with nothing in it for bowlers. The venue has the second highest average first innings score in The Hundred among all venues since last year. The number stands at 141.    

ALSO READ: 

TRT vs MNR Odds The Hundred 2025

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets
Trent Rockets win the match 1.82 1.75 1.74 1.75 1.75
Manchester Originals win the match 2.02 2.10 2.02 2.05 2.05
Trent Rockets win the match
1xBet 1.82
Stake 1.75
Parimatch 1.74
BC Game 1.75
Rajabets 1.75
Manchester Originals win the match
1xBet 2.02
Stake 2.10
Parimatch 2.02
BC Game 2.05
Rajabets 2.05

Head-to-Head Record TRT vs MNR 

These two teams have competed against each other five times in The Hundred. Trent Rockets have won four of those encounters while Manchester Originals have managed just one win. 

Trent Rockets

The Rockets have had a pretty good first half of the tournament, winning three out of four games. After losing to London Spirit, they quickly bounced back to beat Southern Brave by four wickets. 

Marcus Stoinis was the pick of the bowlers with 2 for 18 as they restricted the opponents to 140. Chasing the target, they were four down for 60 but Tom Banton hit 49 off 38 while Tom Moores played a blistering knock of 55 in 30 balls. 

The Rockets could have the services of George Linde for this game. Earlier, Tom Moores replaced Tom Alsop, who suffered a concussion. Adam Hose was injured during the previous game and could be replaced by Sam Hain in the XI. 

Possible XI: Joe Root, Tom Banton, David Willey (c), Rehan Ahmed, Max Holden, Marcus Stoinis, Sam Hain, Tom Moores (wk), George Linde, Lockie Ferguson, Sam Cook.

Manchester Originals  

Manchester Originals can not afford to lose another game as it could effectively end their top three hopes. They have won two games in the ongoing season and have lost thrice. Most recently, they hammered Northern Superchargers by 57 runs.

Jos Buttler struck 64 not out in 45 balls while Heinrich Klaasen returned to form with a brutal knock of 50* off 25 balls. Rachin Ravindra also scored 31 off 14 as they posted 171 on the board. Sonny Baker and Josh Tongue then took three wickets each with Noor Ahmad and Rachin bagging two each. 

Possible XI: Phil Salt (c), Ben McKinney, Jos Buttler (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Heinrich Klaasen, Lewis Gregory, Tom Hurst, Scott Currie, Sonny Baker, Noor Ahmad, Josh Tongue.

Where to Watch TRT vs MNR The Hundred 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals match.

  • The Indian fans can tune into Sony Sports Network to watch The Hundred live on television. Live streaming will be available on the FanCode application.
  • England fans can watch the match on Sky Sports.
  • Those living in other regions kindly check with the local broadcast provider. 

Toss Prediction 

Both the games played at this venue in the ongoing competition were won by the chasing side. Teams have shown a strong preference for chasing in this season. Expect the captain winning the toss to opt to field first.

TRT vs MNR The Hundred 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match. 

Weather conditions

Nottingham is likely to witness mostly cloudy weather on Tuesday evening. As per the radar, there is an 11% chance of precipitation. The humidity is expected to be high at around 80% with the wind gusts blowing at up to 38 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 15 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Trent Rockets 

The bookmakers believe Trent Rockets are favourites to come out victorious in this game. The Rockets head into this match with a 54% chance of winning. 

Key matchup

Jos Buttler has been in terrific form and stopping him will be a challenge for Trent Rockets. Buttler has smashed 48 runs off 25 balls against the premier fast bowler Lockie Ferguson and has lost his wicket only once. 

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
