TRT vs MNR Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 20 – 19/08/2025

Match prediction for Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals in Nottingham.
The 20th match of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition will witness Trent Rockets (TRT) taking on Manchester Originals (MNR) on Tuesday, August 19. The action will unfold at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, with the scheduled kick off time of 11:00 PM IST.
Check out our analysis for the TRT vs MNR match with the top betting tips and predictions.
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Match Called off
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
137/4
136/9
Adelaide Strikers Academy beat Perth Scorchers Academy by 6 wickets
40/2
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Here are some of the best bets for this Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals match.
Jos Buttler has been in excellent form with the bat, scoring 189 runs from five games at an average of 47 and strike rate of 137. He has hit two half-centuries in the competition. Given his consistency, you can back him to get a good score here along with his wicket-keeping points.
Manchester Originals have an outstanding bowling attack on paper. They also have a stronger batting unit compared to Trent Rockets. Noor Ahmad and Heinrich Klaasen’s return to form makes them a dangerous unit.
Tom Banton has looked in great touch in the ongoing tournament. He has made 175 runs from four innings at an average of nearly 44 while striking at 142. He has crossed the 35-run mark in each of the innings.
Trent Bridge, Nottingham is one of the best venues for batting in the country. The pitches here are usually flat with nothing in it for bowlers. The venue has the second highest average first innings score in The Hundred among all venues since last year. The number stands at 141.
ALSO READ:
|1xBet
|Stake
|Parimatch
|BC Game
|Rajabets
|Trent Rockets win the match
|1.82
|1.75
|1.74
|1.75
|1.75
|Manchester Originals win the match
|2.02
|2.10
|2.02
|2.05
|2.05
|Trent Rockets win the match
|1xBet
|1.82
|Stake
|1.75
|Parimatch
|1.74
|BC Game
|1.75
|Rajabets
|1.75
|Manchester Originals win the match
|1xBet
|2.02
|Stake
|2.10
|Parimatch
|2.02
|BC Game
|2.05
|Rajabets
|2.05
These two teams have competed against each other five times in The Hundred. Trent Rockets have won four of those encounters while Manchester Originals have managed just one win.
The Rockets have had a pretty good first half of the tournament, winning three out of four games. After losing to London Spirit, they quickly bounced back to beat Southern Brave by four wickets.
Marcus Stoinis was the pick of the bowlers with 2 for 18 as they restricted the opponents to 140. Chasing the target, they were four down for 60 but Tom Banton hit 49 off 38 while Tom Moores played a blistering knock of 55 in 30 balls.
The Rockets could have the services of George Linde for this game. Earlier, Tom Moores replaced Tom Alsop, who suffered a concussion. Adam Hose was injured during the previous game and could be replaced by Sam Hain in the XI.
Possible XI: Joe Root, Tom Banton, David Willey (c), Rehan Ahmed, Max Holden, Marcus Stoinis, Sam Hain, Tom Moores (wk), George Linde, Lockie Ferguson, Sam Cook.
Manchester Originals can not afford to lose another game as it could effectively end their top three hopes. They have won two games in the ongoing season and have lost thrice. Most recently, they hammered Northern Superchargers by 57 runs.
Jos Buttler struck 64 not out in 45 balls while Heinrich Klaasen returned to form with a brutal knock of 50* off 25 balls. Rachin Ravindra also scored 31 off 14 as they posted 171 on the board. Sonny Baker and Josh Tongue then took three wickets each with Noor Ahmad and Rachin bagging two each.
Possible XI: Phil Salt (c), Ben McKinney, Jos Buttler (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Heinrich Klaasen, Lewis Gregory, Tom Hurst, Scott Currie, Sonny Baker, Noor Ahmad, Josh Tongue.
Check out the details of where to watch the Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals match.
Both the games played at this venue in the ongoing competition were won by the chasing side. Teams have shown a strong preference for chasing in this season. Expect the captain winning the toss to opt to field first.
Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.
Nottingham is likely to witness mostly cloudy weather on Tuesday evening. As per the radar, there is an 11% chance of precipitation. The humidity is expected to be high at around 80% with the wind gusts blowing at up to 38 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 15 to 20 degrees Celsius.
The bookmakers believe Trent Rockets are favourites to come out victorious in this game. The Rockets head into this match with a 54% chance of winning.
Jos Buttler has been in terrific form and stopping him will be a challenge for Trent Rockets. Buttler has smashed 48 runs off 25 balls against the premier fast bowler Lockie Ferguson and has lost his wicket only once.