TRT vs MNR Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 20 – 19/08/2025

Match prediction for Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals in Nottingham.

TRT vs MNR Predictions: Manchester Originals look to continue the momentum as the top three race heats up

The 20th match of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition will witness Trent Rockets (TRT) taking on Manchester Originals (MNR) on Tuesday, August 19. The action will unfold at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, with the scheduled kick off time of 11:00 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the TRT vs MNR match with the top betting tips and predictions.

All matches (55) Andhra Premier League, 2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 KNK – BVB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 AMR – VSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – SLK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ABF – TKR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 EDR – PD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW – NDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 SDSW – EDRW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 NDSW – CDQW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KHTC – MRSC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 THCC – KSV – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 MTV – MRSC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KSV – KHTC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 THCC – MTV – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 HTBC – SCE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 HTBC – VFB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 SCE – SGFD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 VFB – BRCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 BRCC – SGFD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 MID – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LAN – DURH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Leicester England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LEI – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 HAM – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northampton England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ESS – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Canceled – oneday – Dhaka India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – IND – Fixtures Upcoming – oneday – Eglinton Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 MUR – NWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 LLG – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KZK – NCMI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 SBSCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 PCR – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 RTZ – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM – SML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD – HBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM – MYW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – RNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MUT – YSG – Fixtures Standings Toss – oneday – Westcourt South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS – SA – Fixtures Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 TRR – MAO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 WEF – SOB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 LOS – NOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 TRW-W – MOW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 WFW-W – SBW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 LSW-W – NOS-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 AS-A 137/4 PSA 136/9 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK 40/2 PS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NEP – HHA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS – BANA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK – ACOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MS-A – PSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NEP – MR-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PS – AS-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KASS – KARS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 MEMA – LUF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 NOSK – GOLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 LUF – KASS – Fixtures Standings

TRT vs MNR Predictions – The Hundred 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals match.

Jos Buttler to score over 34.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Jos Buttler has been in excellent form with the bat, scoring 189 runs from five games at an average of 47 and strike rate of 137. He has hit two half-centuries in the competition. Given his consistency, you can back him to get a good score here along with his wicket-keeping points.

Manchester Originals to win – BC Game @ 2.05, BET HERE

Manchester Originals have an outstanding bowling attack on paper. They also have a stronger batting unit compared to Trent Rockets. Noor Ahmad and Heinrich Klaasen’s return to form makes them a dangerous unit.

Tom Banton to score over 20.5 runs – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Tom Banton has looked in great touch in the ongoing tournament. He has made 175 runs from four innings at an average of nearly 44 while striking at 142. He has crossed the 35-run mark in each of the innings.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Trent Bridge, Nottingham is one of the best venues for batting in the country. The pitches here are usually flat with nothing in it for bowlers. The venue has the second highest average first innings score in The Hundred among all venues since last year. The number stands at 141.

ALSO READ:

TRT vs MNR Odds The Hundred 2025

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets Trent Rockets win the match 1.82 1.75 1.74 1.75 1.75 Manchester Originals win the match 2.02 2.10 2.02 2.05 2.05

Trent Rockets win the match 1xBet 1.82 Stake 1.75 Parimatch 1.74 BC Game 1.75 Rajabets 1.75 Manchester Originals win the match 1xBet 2.02 Stake 2.10 Parimatch 2.02 BC Game 2.05 Rajabets 2.05

Head-to-Head Record TRT vs MNR

These two teams have competed against each other five times in The Hundred. Trent Rockets have won four of those encounters while Manchester Originals have managed just one win.

Trent Rockets

The Rockets have had a pretty good first half of the tournament, winning three out of four games. After losing to London Spirit, they quickly bounced back to beat Southern Brave by four wickets.

Marcus Stoinis was the pick of the bowlers with 2 for 18 as they restricted the opponents to 140. Chasing the target, they were four down for 60 but Tom Banton hit 49 off 38 while Tom Moores played a blistering knock of 55 in 30 balls.

The Rockets could have the services of George Linde for this game. Earlier, Tom Moores replaced Tom Alsop, who suffered a concussion. Adam Hose was injured during the previous game and could be replaced by Sam Hain in the XI.

Possible XI: Joe Root, Tom Banton, David Willey (c), Rehan Ahmed, Max Holden, Marcus Stoinis, Sam Hain, Tom Moores (wk), George Linde, Lockie Ferguson, Sam Cook.

Manchester Originals

Manchester Originals can not afford to lose another game as it could effectively end their top three hopes. They have won two games in the ongoing season and have lost thrice. Most recently, they hammered Northern Superchargers by 57 runs.

Jos Buttler struck 64 not out in 45 balls while Heinrich Klaasen returned to form with a brutal knock of 50* off 25 balls. Rachin Ravindra also scored 31 off 14 as they posted 171 on the board. Sonny Baker and Josh Tongue then took three wickets each with Noor Ahmad and Rachin bagging two each.

Possible XI: Phil Salt (c), Ben McKinney, Jos Buttler (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Heinrich Klaasen, Lewis Gregory, Tom Hurst, Scott Currie, Sonny Baker, Noor Ahmad, Josh Tongue.

Where to Watch TRT vs MNR The Hundred 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals match.

The Indian fans can tune into Sony Sports Network to watch The Hundred live on television. Live streaming will be available on the FanCode application.

England fans can watch the match on Sky Sports.

Those living in other regions kindly check with the local broadcast provider.

Toss Prediction

Both the games played at this venue in the ongoing competition were won by the chasing side. Teams have shown a strong preference for chasing in this season. Expect the captain winning the toss to opt to field first.

TRT vs MNR The Hundred 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

Nottingham is likely to witness mostly cloudy weather on Tuesday evening. As per the radar, there is an 11% chance of precipitation. The humidity is expected to be high at around 80% with the wind gusts blowing at up to 38 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 15 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Trent Rockets

The bookmakers believe Trent Rockets are favourites to come out victorious in this game. The Rockets head into this match with a 54% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Jos Buttler has been in terrific form and stopping him will be a challenge for Trent Rockets. Buttler has smashed 48 runs off 25 balls against the premier fast bowler Lockie Ferguson and has lost his wicket only once.