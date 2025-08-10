News
TRT vs NOS Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 8 – 10/08/2025

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 10, 2025
5 min read

Match prediction for Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers in Nottingham.

Cricket / The Hundred
10/08/2025 – 22:30
Trent Rockets
VS
22:30
10/08/2025
Northern Superchargers
1 2
2.07
1.82
2.00
1.80
1.94
1.80
1.95
1.85
1.90
1.90
Odds updated on August 10, 2025 at 5:13 am

TRT vs NOS Predictions: Trent Rockets and Northern Superchargers face off on the back of a strong win 

The eighth match of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition will be between Trent Rockets (TRT) and Northern Superchargers (NOS). The two teams, coming off a win in their opening game, will collide on August 10. The Trent Bridge in Nottingham will host the contest, with the action set to kick off at 10:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the TRT vs NOS match with the top betting tips and predictions.

Table of contents show

TRT vs NOS Predictions – The Hundred 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers match.

Harry Brook to score over 25.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Harry Brook started The Hundred 2025 season with a 15-ball 25 not out. He has a magnificent record in the tournament in recent times. He has hit 293 runs in the last nine innings at an average of 58 while striking at 175.

Northern Superchargers to win – BC Game @ 1.85, BET HERE

Northern Superchargers are a stronger side on paper. They have Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, and David Miller in the batting unit. In Adil Rashid, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, and Matthew Potts, they have a potent bowling attack. 

Joe Root to score over 24.5 points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE 

Joe Root was dismissed early in the last game, but you can bank on him more often than not. He has been in good form with the bat. Root scored 279 runs in the SA20 in February, averaging 56 at a strike rate of 140. 

Venue and Pitch Analysis 

Trent Bridge, Nottingham, is one of the best venues in England for batting. The pitches are usually flat here, and shorter boundaries help the batters dominate. The average first innings score at the venue in T20 cricket is 171. Four of the last 10 matches in The Hundred played here witnessed batting first scores over 160.  

ALSO READ: 

TRT vs NOS Odds The Hundred 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Stake
Trent Rockets win the match 2.07 2.00 1.94 1.95 1.90
Northern Superchargers win the match 1.82 1.80 1.80 1.85 1.90
Trent Rockets win the match
1xBet 2.07
BC Game 2.00
Parimatch 1.94
Rajabets 1.95
Stake 1.90
Northern Superchargers win the match
1xBet 1.82
BC Game 1.80
Parimatch 1.80
Rajabets 1.85
Stake 1.90

Head-to-Head Record TRT vs NOS 

Trent Rockets and Northern Superchargers have met each other four times in The Hundred. The Rockets have won three of those games while the Superchargers managed to claim one. The Rockets came out on top by 47 runs in the previous clash last season. 

Trent Rockets

Trent Rockets had a great start to their season as they hammered Birmingham Phoenix by six wickets. Lockie Ferguson was the star of the day show, picking up 3 for 20 in 20 balls to restrict the opponents to 122. 

They lost Joe Root early in the run-chase, but Tom Banton kept the runs flowing. He struck 43 off 29 balls while Rehan Ahmed made 25 off 16 balls. Max Holden also made an unbeaten 22 off 13 to finish the game with 22 balls to spare. 

Trent Rockets batted Rehan at number three while Sam Hain didn’t make it to the XI. Tom Alsop was picked over Hain. 

Possible XI: Joe Root, Tom Banton (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Max Holden, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Hose, David Willey (c), Tom Alsop, Akeal Hosein, Lockie Ferguson, Sam Cook.

Northern Superchargers  

The Harry Brook-led Northern Superchargers kicked off their campaign with a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over Welsh Fire. Adil Rashid, Imad Wasim, and Matthew Potts bagged two scalps each to pull things back. 

Chasing 143, Dawid Malan and Zak Crawley put on a 91-run stand for the opening wicket. Malan hit 41 off 29 while Crawley smashed 67 off 38 balls. Brook struck 25* off 15 to clinch the win with 11 balls to spare. 

Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir will feature in this game as temporary replacements for Mitch Santner and Ben Dwarshuis. 

Possible XI: Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Michael Pepper (wk), Harry Brook (c), Dan Lawrence, David Miller, Imad Wasim, Tom Lawes, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts, Mohammad Amir.

Where to Watch TRT vs NOS The Hundred 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers match.

  • Indian fans can tune into Sony Sports Network to watch The Hundred live on television. Live streaming will be available on the FanCode application.
  • England fans can watch the match on Sky Sports.
  • Those living in other regions, kindly check with your local broadcast provider. 

Toss Prediction 

10 out of 16 matches hosted here in The Hundred men’s competition were won by the team batting first. However, despite this, teams will likely prefer to follow the trend this season. Expect the captain winning the toss to choose to field first.

TRT vs NOS The Hundred 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match. 

Weather conditions

The weather in Nottingham could be partly cloudy on Sunday evening. However, rain should not be a big threat with only a 4% chance of precipitation. The humidity levels are expected to be around 55% with the wind gusts travelling at up to 17 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 14 to 18 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Northern Superchargers 

Both teams look strong on paper. The bookmakers have placed Northern Superchargers as favourites by a narrow margin. They head into this encounter with a 54% chance of winning. 

Key matchup

Harry Brook has dominated the head-to-head record against Lockie Ferguson in the shorter format. He has smashed 66 runs off just 35 balls against the pacer and has not been dismissed. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
