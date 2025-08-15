TRT vs SOB Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 15 – 16/08/2025

Match prediction for Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave in Nottingham.
The 15th match of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition will witness Trent Rockets (TRT) going head to head against Southern Brave (SOB) on August 16. Both teams have lost their recent fixture and will be desperate to get back to winning ways. The action will unfold at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, with the scheduled kick off time of 7:00 PM IST.
Check out our analysis for the TRT vs SOB match with the top betting tips and predictions.
Here are some of the best bets for this Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave match.
Jofra Archer has been bowling with great rhythm and has done well in the ongoing season. He has taken 2 for 16 and 2 for 15 in two games. Back him to pick up at least one wicket in this game.
Southern Brave have a stronger side on paper, with better balance. They have a potent bowling attack of Jofra Archer, Craig Overton, Michael Bracewell, and Tymal Mills. Their batting unit looks better than Trent Rockets.
Tom Banton has been in magnificent form in the tournament. He has smashed 43, 37, and 46 in three innings so far and has struck at 148. With that form on his side, you can back him to score at least 20 runs.
Trent Bridge, Nottingham has been one of the best venues in England when it comes to batting. Flat pitches and shorter boundaries make bowlers’ job much harder. The average first innings score at the venue in The Hundred reads 141 since last year.
ALSO READ:
These two rivals have clashed five times in The Hundred. Southern Brave have won three of those games while Trent Rockets have come out on top twice. Southern Brave were victorious by two wickets in the previous clash last season.
Trent Rockets kicked off the tournament with back-to-back victories before losing to London Spirit by 21 runs. Bowling first, they conceded 162 runs in 100 balls with none of the bowlers making an impact.
Tom Banton smashed 46 off 31 in pursuit of the target but Joe Root could manage only 27 off 24 balls. Marcus Stoinis hit 35 not out in 22 deliveries but it was too late.
Akeal Hosein will not be available for this game with his temporary stint ending. With George Linde still on the international duties, Callum Parkinson might get a game.
Possible XI: Joe Root, Tom Banton, David Willey (c), Rehan Ahmed, Max Holden, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Hose, Tom Alsop (wk), Callum Parkinson, Lockie Ferguson, Sam Cook.
Like their opponents, Southern Brave also got off to a great start with two wins on the trot. They suffered their first defeat at the hands of Northern Superchargers by three wickets.
Batting first, they were reduced to 26 for 3 before James Coles and Laurie Evans powered them to 139. Coles struck an unbeaten 49 off 36 while Evans smashed 53 off 34. Craig Overton then snared 3 for 29 in 20 balls and Jofra Archer took 2 for 15 in 20 balls. Brave had the equation in their favour with five to defend on the final ball but ended up on the losing side.
Possible XI: James Vince (c), Leus Du Plooy, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans (wk), James Cole, Michael Bracewell, Hilton Cartwright, Craig Overton, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills.
Check out the details of where to watch the Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave match.
The team batting first has won 10 out of 17 matches hosted here in The Hundred men’s competition. That shouldn’t affect the teams’ heavy preference for chasing. Expect the captain winning the toss to choose to field first.
Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.
The weather in Nottingham is expected to be mainly clear and warm on Saturday afternoon. Rain should not be a threat with only a 2% chance of precipitation. The humidity levels are expected to be at around 53% with the wind gusts blowing at up to 30 kmph. As for the temperature, it should be between 22 to 27 degrees Celsius.
The bookmakers have placed Southern Brave as favourites to come out on top in this game. They head into this encounter with a 54% chance of winning.
Jofra Archer has dismissed Tom Banton once in the shorter format while conceding 10 runs off 13 balls. This could be a decisive matchup considering the form both players are in.