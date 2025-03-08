UP-W vs BLR-W Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – WPL 2025, Match 18 – 08/03/2025

Match prediction for UP Warriorz Women vs RCB Women Match 18 in Lucknow.

UP-W vs BLR-W Predictions: RCB Women need to win to hang in for the playoffs

UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women will lock horns in Match 18 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 on March 8. The Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will be the host, with the match scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

UP-W vs BLR-W Predictions – WPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this UP Warriorz Women vs RCB Women WPL match.

Ellyse Perry to be the top RCB Women batter

The Aussie legend is second on the top run-scorers chart. Ellyse Perry has carried the RCB batting with 295 runs from six innings at a strike rate of nearly 150. She has hit four half-centuries in the season.

Georgia Voll over 19.5 runs

Georgia Voll was excellent in the previous game against Mumbai Indians, where she struck 55 off 33. The 21-year-old is a promising talent and you can take a punt on her to have another good outing.

Grace Harris over 35.5 performance points

Grace Harris has scored 98 runs in three innings since moving to the top of the order for UP Warriorz. She has also picked up eight wickets in the tournament. Bank on her all-round skills set to get enough points.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow have historically been tough for batting with plenty of assistance for bowlers. However, the first two games played here this season had better surfaces. The team batting first scored 186 and 150 in these two games.

UP-W vs BLR-W Odds WPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets UP Warriorz win the match 2.46 2.40 2.37 2.45 2.40 RCB Women win the match 1.57 1.52 1.56 1.55 1.52

Head-to-Head Record UP-W vs BLR-W

These two teams have competed against each other five times in the WPL. RCB Women have won three games while UP Warriorz have one outright victory. The previous clash between them earlier this season ended in a tie, with UP Warriorz winning the Super Over.

UP Warriorz Women

UP Warriorz are languishing at the bottom of the table with only four points from seven games and a net run rate of -0.765. Mathematically, they are still alive in the playoffs race but not only will they need both Gujarat and RCB to lose their remaining games, but also have to win this match by a heavy margin. UP Warriorz are coming off a six-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians. Georgia Voll got them off to a flying start with 55 off 33 but the middle order failed yet again.

Possible XI: Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Chinelle Henry, Kiran Navgire, Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women

The Smriti Mandhana-led side needs to win both the remaining games to reach the top three. They have four points from six games, winning two and losing four. RCB took a nine-wicket beating at the hands of Delhi Capitals in their previous game. Ellyse Perry stood out yet again with an unbeaten 60 off 47 but the rest of the line-up couldn’t do much. 147 wasn’t enough to defend with bowlers unable to make any impact.

Possible XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Renuka Singh.

Where to Watch UP-W vs BLR-W WPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the UP Warriorz Women vs RCB Women WPL match.

The live telecast for WPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

The team batting second has won 13 out of 16 matches played in this WPL season. Dew has been a factor in Lucknow so expect the team winning the toss to field first.

UP-W vs BLR-W WPL – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Lucknow could be a bit hazy on Saturday evening. Rain should not be a threat with the radar showing zero chance of precipitation. The humidity levels will be low, at around 25%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 15 kmph. Expect the temperature to be around 20 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – RCB Women

As per the betting markets, RCB Women are favourites ahead of this match. They have a 64% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Ellyse Perry vs Sophie Ecclestone could be a key battle in this game. Perry has scored only 103 runs off 97 deliveries against the left-arm spinner and has lost her wicket four times.

