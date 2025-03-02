UP-W vs GJ-W Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – WPL 2025, Match 15 – 03/03/2025

Match prediction for UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Match 15 in Lucknow.

UP-W vs GJ-W Predictions: UP Warriorz host Gujarat Giants as they look to climb up the ranks

UP Women and Gujarat Giants are set to lock horns in match no. 15 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 on March 3. Both teams are in a similar situation and are separated by net run rate. Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host its first game of the season, with the action to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the UP-W vs GJ-W match with the top betting tips and predictions.

UP-W vs GJ-W Predictions – WPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL match.

Ash Gardner to be the player of the match – 1xBet @ 6.40, BET HERE

Ash Gardner is a phenomenal season for Gujarat Giants, putting in impactful performances with both, bat and ball. She has scored 202 runs from five innings at a strike rate of 170, with three half-centuries. Gardner has also picked up six wickets.

Gujarat Giants Women to win – Parimatch @ 1.77, BET HERE

On a potentially tricky pitch in Lucknow, UP Warriorz’s batting unit could be more vulnerable. The Giants have Ash Gardner, Deandra Dottin, and Phoebe Litchfield in good form.

Sophie Ecclestone over 30.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.84, BET HERE

Sophie Ecclestone could be a huge threat to Gujarat Giants at this venue. Ecclestone has had an underwhelming season but has an outstanding record in the WPL. She has taken 31 wickets from 22 games at an economy of 6.60.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow has a variety of pitches. Generally, the venue is known for bowling-friendly surfaces, with assistance for both pacers and spinners. The stadium has hosted only three women’s T20s, with an average first innings score of 133.

ALSO READ:

UP-W vs GJ-W Odds WPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets UP Warriorz win the match 2.06 2.0 1.98 2.05 2.0 Gujarat Giants win the match 1.79 1.75 1.77 1.75 1.75

UP Warriorz win the match 1xBet 2.06 BC Game 2.0 Parimatch 1.98 Stake 2.05 Rajabets 2.0 Gujarat Giants win the match 1xBet 1.79 BC Game 1.75 Parimatch 1.77 Stake 1.75 Rajabets 1.75

Head-to-Head Record UP-W vs GJ-W

These two teams have competed against each other in five matches in the WPL. UP Warriorz won the first three clashes while Gujarat Giants came out on top in the last two.

UP Warriorz Women

Deepti Sharma’s UP Warriorz are third on the table with four points from five games and a net run rate of -0.124. They have won two games and lost three, most recently losing to Mumbai Indians by eight wickets. Grace Harris opened the innings and smashed 45 off 26 while Vrinda Dinesh made 33 off 30. A middle-order collapse meant that they could get only 142. Bowlers were largely ineffective as Mumbai chased down the target with three overs to spare.

Possible XI: Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Chinelle Henry, Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud.

Gujarat Giants Women

The Ashleigh Gardner-led side is at the bottom of the table with four points from five games but a poor net run-rate of -0.450. They are coming off a comfortable win over RCB women by six wickets. Tanuja Kanwar and Deandra Dottin picked two scalps each as they restricted the opponents to 125. Gardner then struck 58 off 31 to take her side closer to the target, with Phoebe Litchfield also scoring an unbeaten 30.

Possible XI: Beth Mooney (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh.

Where to Watch UP-W vs GJ-W WPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women WPL match.

The live telecast for WPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

The 12 out of 14 matches played in the ongoing WPL season have been won by the team batting second. The teams are likely to continue to prefer chasing. Expect the team winning the toss to field first.

UP-W vs GJ-W WPL – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Lucknow is expected to be clear Monday evening with no threat of rain. The humidity levels are likely to be around 37%. Expect the temperature to be around 19 degrees Celsius, while wind gusts travel at up to 26 kmph.

Favourites to win the match – Gujarat Giants Women

As per the betting markets, Gujarat Giants Women are favourites heading into this match. They have a 55% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Grace Harris has hit 59 runs off 47 deliveries against Ash Gardner while getting dismissed twice. With Harris moving up the order, this will be a key matchup in the powerplay.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.