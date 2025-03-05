UP-W vs MUM-W Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – WPL 2025, Match 16 – 06/03/2025

Match prediction for UP Warriorz Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Match 16 in Lucknow.

UP-W vs MUM-W Predictions: Mumbai Indians hope to get back to winning ways after a defeat to Delhi Capitals

UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians will be up against each other in Match 16 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 on March 6. The match will be hosted at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, with the action set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

UP-W vs MUM-W Predictions – WPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this UP Warriorz Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL match.

Nat Sciver-Brunt had a rare failure in the previous game. She has been incredible in the season, scoring 272 runs at a strike rate of 147 with three half-centuries. The right-arm seamer has also picked seven wickets with the ball.

Mumbai Indians Women have a better batting line-up compared to their opponents. The likes of Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Amelia Kerr are excellent at finding the gaps.

Kiran Navgire struck 51 in one of the games against Delhi Capitals but has managed only 57 runs from the other five innings. She is inconsistent and struggles against quality bowling.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow has traditionally been a bowling-friendly venue, with good assistance for both pacers and spinners. The first game played here this season saw Gujarat Giants hammer 186 runs while batting first. Despite that, it is wise to assume that the batting conditions will not be easy.

UP-W vs MUM-W Odds WPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets UP Warriorz win the match 2.4 2.35 2.30 2.40 2.35 MI Women win the match 1.6 1.55 1.57 1.55 1.55

Head-to-Head Record UP-W vs MUM-W

These two teams have competed against each other six times in the WPL. Mumbai Indians dominate the scoreline with four wins while UP Warriorz have won two games.

UP Warriorz Women

UP Warriorz are reeling at the bottom of the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.786. They have won two matches and lost four. In their previous game, they took a heavy 81-run thrashing at the hands of Gujarat Giants. Bowlers had no answers to Beth Mooney, who struck an unbeaten 96 off 59. Chasing 187, Warriorz batting unit had yet another collapse. Chinelle Henry struck 28 off 14 but her dismissal ended their hopes.

Possible XI: Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Chinelle Henry, Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud.

Mumbai Indians Women

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is third on the league standings with six points from five games and a net run rate of 0.166. They would be hoping to bounce back from the nine-wicket beating in the previous game against Delhi Capitals. Batting first, none of their stars could score more than 22 runs as they ended up with just 123 on the board. Mumbai Indians might look to change their opening combination a bit, with Yastika Bhatia failing to deliver.

Possible XI: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia.

Where to Watch UP-W vs MUM-W WPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the UP Warriorz Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL match.

The live telecast for WPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

The chasing side has won 12 out of 15 matches played in this season. With dew likely to play a role, expect the team winning the toss to field first.

UP-W vs MUM-W WPL – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Lucknow should be clear on Thursday evening with rain unlikely to pose any threat. The humidity levels are likely to be low, at around 22%, while wind gusts travel at up to 15 kmph. As for the temperature, it should hover around 18 degrees Celsius,

Favourites to win the match – Mumbai Indians Women

As per the betting markets, Mumbai Indians Women are favourites ahead of this match. They have a 64% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Grace Harris has scored 74 runs off 67 deliveries against Shabnim Ismail in T20 cricket. The fast bowler has dismissed Harris three times. Harris hit 45 off 26 the last time these two teams met and Mumbai Indians would like to see her back early.

