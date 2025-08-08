WEF vs LNS Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 6 – 09/08/2025

Match prediction for Welsh Fire vs London Spirit in Cardiff.

WEF vs LNS Predictions: Coming off a defeat, Welsh Fire and London Spirit fight for their first win

The sixth match of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition will witness Welsh Fire (WEF) and London Spirit (LNS) taking on each other on August 9. The action will take place at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, with the first ball to be bowled at 11:00 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the WEF vs LNS match with the top betting tips and predictions.

WEF vs LNS Predictions – The Hundred 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Welsh Fire vs London Spirit match.

Jonny Bairstow to score over 32.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Jonny Bairstow started the season well with 42 off 23 deliveries. He has been in decent form, recently blasting a century in the T20 Blast. With his batting and wicket-keeping, this seems like a safe bet.

London Spirit to win – BC Game @ 2.05, BET HERE

With Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton available for this game, London Spirit look a better unit compared to Welsh Fire. They have good quality in the bowling attack and will hold an edge.

Liam Season to be the top London Spirit bowler – Stake @ 4.50, BET HERE

Liam Dawson bowled an outstanding spell of 2 for 9 in 20 balls in the previous game when he didn’t have any runs to play with. He has been in great form, picking up 34 wickets in 27 innings this year at an economy of seven.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Sophia Gardens in Cardiff has historically been a venue where bowlers have the upper hand. The ball doesn’t come on to the bat well here with assistance for bowlers. The average first innings score at the venue in the shorter format is 160.

WEF vs LNS Odds The Hundred 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Stake Welsh Fire win the match 1.92 1.80 1.84 1.85 1.95 London Spirit win the match 1.92 2.00 1.91 1.95 1.85

Head-to-Head Record WEF vs LNS

Welsh Fire and London Spirit have faced each other four times in The Hundred. Both teams have been victorious on two occasions each. Spirit won by three wickets in their previous clash last season.

Welsh Fire

Welsh Fire had a poor start to their campaign as they were hammered by Northern Superchargers in the first game. Batting first, Steve Smith and Jonny Bairstow put on a 62-run stand in 37 balls.

Bairstow struck 42 off 23 balls but things fell apart after his dismissal. Welsh Fire could post only 143 in their 100 balls. Their bowlers couldn’t get through the opening pair soon enough.

Welsh Fire went with Saif Zaib and Josh Hull in their opening game ahead of Stephen Eskinazi and Mason Crane. They could stick with the same line-up.

Possible XI: Steve Smith, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell (c), Luke Wells, Saif Zaib, Paul Walter, Chris Green, David Payne, Josh Hull, Riley Meredith.

London Spirit

London Spirit also had a disappointing start to their campaign with a heavy defeat against Oval Invincibles. Their batters had an abysmal outing in their home fixture at Lord’s, getting bundled out for just 80.

Liam Dawson was exceptional with the ball, picking up 2 for 9 in his 20 balls. But they just didn’t have enough runs on the board to make a match out of it.

Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, and Ollie Pope were unavailable for the first game but should feature in this game.

Possible XI: David Warner, Jamie Smith (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Ollie Pope, Wayne Madsen, Ashton Turner, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Luke Wood, Daniel Worrall, Richard Gleeson.

Where to Watch WEF vs LNS The Hundred 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Welsh Fire vs London Spirit match.

Indian fans can tune into Sony Sports Network to watch The Hundred live on television. Live streaming will be available on the FanCode application.

England fans can watch the match on Sky Sports.

Those living in other regions kindly check with the local broadcast provider.

Toss Prediction

Eight out of 15 matches hosted at this venue in The Hundred men’s competition were won by the chasing side. Teams have a heavy preference to chasing in the shorter format. So expect the captain winning the toss to choose to field first.

WEF vs LNS The Hundred 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Cardiff is forecast to be partly cloudy on Saturday evening. The city could witness rain in the afternoon, but it should clear by evening. The humidity levels are expected to be high at around 88% with the wind gusts travelling at up to 44 kmph. As for the temperature, it should hover between 14 to 18 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Welsh Fire

The bookmakers have placed Welsh Fire as slight favourites to win this game. They head into this clash with a 54% chance of winning.

Key matchup

The matchup between Jonny Bairstow and Liam Dawson could be interesting in this game. Bairstow has struck 40 runs off 23 balls against the left-arm spinner but has lost the wicket twice.

