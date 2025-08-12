WEF vs MNR Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 12 – 13/08/2025

Match prediction for Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals in Cardiff.
Match 12 of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition will witness Welsh Fire (WEF) and Manchester Originals (MNR) taking on each other on August 13. The action will take place at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, with the first ball to be bowled at 11:00 PM IST.
Check out our analysis for the WEF vs MNR match with the top betting tips and predictions.
–
–
191/4
193/7
Amaravati Royals beat Bhimavaram Bulls by 3 wickets
185/8
178/2
–
–
–
–
149/8
161/8
Central Delhi Kings beat Outer Delhi Warriors by 12 runs
182/8
148/0
71/8
129/5
Zagreb Sokol beat Zagreb Warriors by 58 runs
134/7
91/4
Zagreb Sokol beat Sir Oliver Split by 43 runs
100/6
103/4
Rijeka Markhors beat Zagreb Warriors by 6 wickets
109/2
108/4
Zagreb Sokol beat Sir Oliver Split by 8 wickets
103/4
138/6
Rijeka Markhors won by 35 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
272/3
294/7
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
142/4
138/5
Gauhati Town Club beat City Cricket Club by 6 wickets
123/10
124/5
Nabajyoti Club beat Bud Cricket Club by 5 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
2/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
101/1
100/10
Kuala Lumpur beat Johor by 9 wickets
106/5
101/10
Perak beat Selangor by 5 wickets
216/4
187/6
Hubli Tigers beat Shivamogga Lions by 29 runs
184/9
48/1
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
165/10
218/7
South Africa beat Australia by 53 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
152/6
174/5
Oval Invincibles Women beat Birmingham Phoenix Women by 22 runs
–
–
–
–
Here are some of the best bets for this Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals match.
Jonny Bairstow started the season well with 42 off 23 deliveries against Northern Superchargers and then blasted 86 not out off 50 balls against London Spirit. He has been in decent form, recently making a century in the T20 Blast as well. With his batting and wicket-keeping, this seems like a safe bet.
After losing the first two games, the Manchester Originals won their first game in their last encounter. They have the momentum on their side and have the edge over Welsh Fire, who have suffered back-to-back defeats so far.
Phil Salt has looked in solid form so far in the first three matches he has played, with scores of 60, 41, and 31. He is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the league with 132 runs at an impressive average of 44.
Sophia Gardens in Cardiff has historically been a venue where bowlers have the upper hand. The ball doesn’t come on to the bat well here with assistance for bowlers. The average first innings score at the venue in the shorter format is 160.
ALSO READ:
|1xBet
|BC Game
|Parimatch
|Rajabets
|Stake
|Welsh Fire win the match
|2.02
|1.95
|2.02
|2.05
|2.10
|Manchester Originals win the match
|1.82
|1.85
|1.74
|1.75
|1.75
|Welsh Fire win the match
|1xBet
|2.02
|BC Game
|1.95
|Parimatch
|2.02
|Rajabets
|2.05
|Stake
|2.10
|Manchester Originals win the match
|1xBet
|1.82
|BC Game
|1.85
|Parimatch
|1.74
|Rajabets
|1.75
|Stake
|1.75
Welsh Fire and Manchester Originals have faced each other four times in The Hundred. Both teams have been victorious on two occasions each. Fire won by eight wickets in their previous clash last season.
Welsh Fire had a poor start to their campaign as they were hammered by Northern Superchargers for an eight-wicket defeat. It was then followed by another disappointing loss by eight runs to London Spirit.
While Jonny Bairstow has looked in a blinder of a touch, his heroics haven’t yet come in a winning cause. Fire will be eager to turn around their fortunes and get their first points on the board against the Originals.
New Zealand paceman Matt Henry, signed as Woakes’ replacement, could now be available fresh from taking 16 wickets in two Test victories over Zimbabwe.
Possible XI: Steve Smith, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell (c), Luke Wells, Saif Zaib, Paul Walter, Chris Green, Matt Henry, Josh Hull, Riley Meredith.
Manchester Originals suffered a narrow one-wicket defeat in their opening game of the tournament against Southern Brave before being dominated by Oval Invincibles, conceding a nine-wicket loss. However, the Phil Salt-led side managed to make amends for the poor start with a 10-run win over London Spirit and get their first four points.
Possible XI: Phil Salt (c/wk), Ben McKinney, Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Mark Chapman, Lewis Gregory, Scott Currie, Sonny Baker, Noor Ahmad, Farhan Ahmed, James Anderson.
Check out the details of where to watch the Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals match.
Historically, teams bowling first at the venue have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have batted first, but regardless, both sides would prefer to chase.
Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.
The weather in Cardiff is forecast to be partly cloudy on Wednesday evening. The humidity levels are expected to be a little high at around 60-65% with the wind gusts travelling at up to 16 kmph. As for the temperature, it should hover around 27 degrees Celsius.
The bookmakers have placed Manchester Originals as slight favourites to win this game. They head into this clash with a 55% chance of winning.
The matchup between Jonny Bairstow and Riley Meredith could be interesting in this game, with both being the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker of their respective teams.