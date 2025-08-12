News
WEF vs MNR Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – The Hundred 2025, Match 12 – 13/08/2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: August 12, 2025
5 min read

Match prediction for Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals in Cardiff.

Cricket / The Hundred
13/08/2025 – 23:00
Welsh Fire
VS
23:00
13/08/2025
Manchester Originals
1 2
2.02
1.82
1.95
1.85
2.02
1.74
2.05
1.75
2.10
1.75
Odds updated on August 12, 2025 at 7:33 pm

WEF vs MNR Predictions: Coming off consecutive defeats, Welsh Fire will be eyeing their first win of the season against Manchester Originals.

Match 12 of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition will witness Welsh Fire (WEF) and Manchester Originals (MNR) taking on each other on August 13. The action will take place at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, with the first ball to be bowled at 11:00 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the WEF vs MNR match with the top betting tips and predictions.

Table of contents show

WEF vs MNR Predictions – The Hundred 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals match.

Jonny Bairstow to score over 34.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Jonny Bairstow started the season well with 42 off 23 deliveries against Northern Superchargers and then blasted 86 not out off 50 balls against London Spirit. He has been in decent form, recently making a century in the T20 Blast as well. With his batting and wicket-keeping, this seems like a safe bet. 

Manchester Originals to win – BC Game @ 1.85, BET HERE

After losing the first two games, the Manchester Originals won their first game in their last encounter. They have the momentum on their side and have the edge over Welsh Fire, who have suffered back-to-back defeats so far.

Phil Salt to be the top Manchester Originals batter – Stake @ 3.50, BET HERE 

Phil Salt has looked in solid form so far in the first three matches he has played, with scores of 60, 41, and 31. He is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the league with 132 runs at an impressive average of 44.

Venue and Pitch Analysis 

Sophia Gardens in Cardiff has historically been a venue where bowlers have the upper hand. The ball doesn’t come on to the bat well here with assistance for bowlers. The average first innings score at the venue in the shorter format is 160.

ALSO READ: 

WEF vs MNR Odds The Hundred 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Stake
Welsh Fire win the match 2.02 1.95 2.02 2.05 2.10
Manchester Originals win the match 1.82 1.85 1.74 1.75 1.75
Welsh Fire win the match
1xBet 2.02
BC Game 1.95
Parimatch 2.02
Rajabets 2.05
Stake 2.10
Manchester Originals win the match
1xBet 1.82
BC Game 1.85
Parimatch 1.74
Rajabets 1.75
Stake 1.75

Head-to-Head Record WEF vs MNR 

Welsh Fire and Manchester Originals have faced each other four times in The Hundred. Both teams have been victorious on two occasions each. Fire won by eight wickets in their previous clash last season. 

Welsh Fire

Welsh Fire had a poor start to their campaign as they were hammered by Northern Superchargers for an eight-wicket defeat. It was then followed by another disappointing loss by eight runs to London Spirit.

While Jonny Bairstow has looked in a blinder of a touch, his heroics haven’t yet come in a winning cause. Fire will be eager to turn around their fortunes and get their first points on the board against the Originals.

New Zealand paceman Matt Henry, signed as Woakes’ replacement, could now be available fresh from taking 16 wickets in two Test victories over Zimbabwe.

Possible XI: Steve Smith, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell (c), Luke Wells, Saif Zaib, Paul Walter, Chris Green, Matt Henry, Josh Hull, Riley Meredith.

Manchester Originals

Manchester Originals suffered a narrow one-wicket defeat in their opening game of the tournament against Southern Brave before being dominated by Oval Invincibles, conceding a nine-wicket loss. However, the Phil Salt-led side managed to make amends for the poor start with a 10-run win over London Spirit and get their first four points.

Possible XI: Phil Salt (c/wk), Ben McKinney, Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Mark Chapman, Lewis Gregory, Scott Currie, Sonny Baker, Noor Ahmad, Farhan Ahmed, James Anderson.

Where to Watch WEF vs MNR The Hundred 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals match.

  • Indian fans can tune into Sony Sports Network to watch The Hundred live on television. Live streaming will be available on the FanCode application.
  • England fans can watch the match on Sky Sports.
  • Those living in other regions, kindly check with your local broadcast provider. 

Toss Prediction 

Historically, teams bowling first at the venue have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have batted first, but regardless, both sides would prefer to chase.

WEF vs MNR The Hundred 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match. 

Weather conditions

The weather in Cardiff is forecast to be partly cloudy on Wednesday evening. The humidity levels are expected to be a little high at around 60-65% with the wind gusts travelling at up to 16 kmph. As for the temperature, it should hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Manchester Originals

The bookmakers have placed Manchester Originals as slight favourites to win this game. They head into this clash with a 55% chance of winning. 

Key matchup

The matchup between Jonny Bairstow and Riley Meredith could be interesting in this game, with both being the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker of their respective teams.

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
