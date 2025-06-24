WI vs AUS Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 1st Test – 25/06/2025

Match prediction for West Indies vs Australia 1st Test in Bridgetown.

WI vs AUS Predictions: Steven Smith-less Australia Look for A Fresh Start After WTC 2025 Final Defeat

The Aussies are set to play three Tests and five T20Is on the Caribbean islands. The tour kicks off with West Indies (WI) and Australia (AUS) squaring off in the first Test from June 25. Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, will host the contest, with the action scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the WI vs AUS match with the top betting tips and predictions.

WI vs AUS Predictions – 1st Test – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this West Indies vs Australia 1st Test match.

Pat Cummins over 130.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Pat Cummins has claimed 49 wickets since last year at an excellent average of 21.57. He has three five-wicket hauls to his credit in the period. Cummins also averages over 20 with the bat. All things considered, you can expect him to accumulate over 130.5 points in the match.

Keacy Carty over 59.5 performance points – PARIMATCH @ 1.85, BET HERE

Keacy Carty has been in magnificent form in white-ball cricket in recent months. He’ll be hoping to bring that into the red-ball format. You can back him to score over 59.5 points in the match.

Travis Head to score a fifty – Stake @ 2.75, BET HERE

Travis Head has not been in great form in recent months, but he remains a huge threat to the opponents. He has amassed over 2,000 runs in Test cricket since 2022 at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 80.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, is a good venue for batting in the first three days of a Test. It gets harder to bat in the last two days, with the pitch deteriorating. The average first and second innings scores at the venue read 337 and 334, respectively.

ALSO READ:

WI vs AUS Odds 1st Test

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Stake WEST INDIES win the match 5.59 4.30 4.42 4.30 4.60 Australia win the match 1.37 1.22 1.21 1.22 1.18

WEST INDIES win the match 1xBet 5.59 BC Game 4.30 Parimatch 4.42 Rajabets 4.30 Stake 4.60 Australia win the match 1xBet 1.37 BC Game 1.22 Parimatch 1.21 Rajabets 1.22 Stake 1.18

Head-to-Head Record WI vs AUS

West Indies and Australia have faced each other 130 times in Test matches, with the latter dominating the scoreline. Australia have won 61 games whereas West Indies have managed 33 wins. Australia also lead the last five encounters by 3-1.

West Indies

West Indies are in transition yet again after Kraigg Brathwaite stepped down from Test captaincy. Roston Chase has taken over the reins with the team management, making quite a few changes to their squad.

Brandon King and Shai Hope received call-ups for this series out of the blue. Keacy Carty earned a recall on the back of terrific form in white-ball cricket. It is quite hard to predict how they will construct their playing XI.

The pace attack is likely to comprise Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, and Shamar Joseph alongside spin options in Roston Chase and Jomel Warrican.

Possible XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, Mikyle Louis, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase (c), Tevin Imlach (wk), Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph.

Australia

Australia recently lost the World Test Championship final against South Africa. They’ll be hoping to start the new cycle on a positive note. They have some concerns, however, with Steve Smith ruled out of this game due to an injury.

Marnus Labuschagne has been in poor form and Australia have decided to drop him. Sam Konstas will take his place while Josh Inglis will replace Smith. In the bowling attack, Nathan Lyon will be the lone spinner unless the pitch is spin-friendly.

Possible XI: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Where to Watch WI vs AUS 1st Test

Check out the details of where to watch the West Indies vs Australia match.

Fans from India can watch this match live on the FanCode website and application. There will be no television broadcast for this game.

Australian viewers can also watch the action on ESPN Network. You can avail the live streaming on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

Those living in the Caribbean islands and North America can watch the game on Willow TV.

Toss Prediction

As the pitch gets difficult to bat on, batting first is a better option. The teams generally prefer batting first unless the conditions are skewed in bowlers’ favour. Expect the team winning the toss to choose to bat first.

WI vs AUS 1st Test – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Bridgetown is expected to be humid and cloudy on all five days of this Test. As per the forecast, there could be some showers on the third and fourth day with around a 65% chance of precipitation. The humidity levels are likely to be high at over 60%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 50 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 27 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Australia

Australia are an away team but are much stronger compared to the hosts, West Indies. The bookmakers have given them a 67% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Travis Head will be key in this game. West Indies will look to remove him early, but none of their bowlers have a good record against him. Alzarri Joseph has dismissed Head once but has conceded 66 runs in 79 balls.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.