WI vs AUS Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 2nd Test – 03/07/2025

Match prediction for West Indies vs Australia 2nd Test in St George's.
The hosts, West Indies (WI), will be hoping to draw the two-match Test series against Australia (AUS) when they face off in the second Test from July 3. The action will unfold at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada, with each matchday to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Check out our analysis for the WI vs AUS match with the top betting tips and predictions.
163/8
167/7
148/6
144/10
Hindukush Strikers won by 4 wickets
–
–
244/10
167/10
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 77 runs
142/4
127/5
BCC Spartan beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 15 runs
149/3
154/2
Sofia Stars beat MUS Akademik Ravens by 8 wickets
120/7
122/1
Sofia Stars beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 9 wickets
119/2
123/3
MUS Akademik Ravens beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 7 wickets
101/2
99/7
Sofia Stars beat BCC Spartan by 8 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
268/6
274/6
India U19 beat England U19 by 4 wickets
–
310/5
31/4
–
Match Abandoned
–
–
170/6
152/1
Northern Knights beat Munster Reds by 72 runs (DLS method)
114/10
193/5
Leinster Lightning beat North West Warriors by 79 runs
–
–
–
–
146/7
140/9
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
111/8
122/5
Calabash Giants beat Piton Strikers by 11 runs
91/9
94/5
–
–
–
–
143/4
140/9
Dindigul Dragons beat Trichy Grand Cholas by 6 wickets
Here are some of the best bets for this West Indies vs Australia 2nd Test match.
Steve Smith will be desperate to get on the park after missing the first Test. He has scored 685 runs in the last nine games at an average of 45.67. While these numbers are well below his usual standards, you can still back him to come good.
Jayden Seales has been exceptional in the longer format. He has taken 44 wickets in the last nine games at a strike rate of 35.22. The right-arm pacer took a five-wicket haul in the first innings in Bridgetown.
Josh Hazlewood was excellent in the second innings of the first Test, picking 5 for 43. He has taken 43 wickets from nine games against the West Indies at an incredible average of 15.13.
The National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada, usually produces pitches with good bounce. Fast bowlers get decent assistance here, so expect this match to be challenging for batters as well. The average first innings score at the venue reads 278, and the number shoots up to 365 for the second innings.
ALSO READ:
|1xBet
|BC Game
|Parimatch
|Rajabets
|Stake
|WEST INDIES win the match
|4.62
|4.85
|4.73
|4.85
|4.70
|Australia win the match
|1.17
|1.18
|1.19
|1.18
|1.16
|WEST INDIES win the match
|1xBet
|4.62
|BC Game
|4.85
|Parimatch
|4.73
|Rajabets
|4.85
|Stake
|4.70
|Australia win the match
|1xBet
|1.17
|BC Game
|1.18
|Parimatch
|1.19
|Rajabets
|1.18
|Stake
|1.16
These two teams have played 131 Test matches, with Australia leading the scoreline comfortably. They have won 62 encounters, whereas the West Indies have managed to win 33 times. Australia also lead the last five encounters by 4-1.
West Indies had their moments in the first Test in Bridgetown but could not quite take control. They had Australia on the ropes a few times but eventually lost by 159 runs. Shamar Joseph bagged nine wickets in the match while Jayden Seales claimed a five-for in the first innings.
Batting let them down in both innings, as none of their batters could score a fifty in the match. They were bowled out for 190 and 149 in the two innings.
The home side is expected to make a couple of changes for this game. Kevlon Anderson could get a chance in place of John Campbell. Shamar Joseph could also miss out with Johann Layne coming in.
Possible XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kevlon Anderson, Keacy Carty, Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase (c), Shai Hope (wk), Johann Layne, Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.
The Aussies must have relived the nightmares of the Gabba 2024 in Bridgetown but escaped with a win. They were bowled out for 180 in the first innings and conceded a 10-run lead. In the second innings, they were reduced to 65 for 4, but the lower middle order carried them to 310.
Josh Hazlewood snared five wickets in the fourth innings. Travis Head was the player of the match for scoring fifties in both innings on a challenging pitch to bat on.
Steve Smith is likely to feature in this game after recovering from a finger injury. One of Cameron Green or Josh Inglis will have to sit out. The rest of the line-up should remain the same.
Possible XI: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
Check out the details of where to watch the West Indies vs Australia match.
The venue has hosted only four Tests, but the track record suggests batting first can be a tough task on a fresh pitch with some grass on it. Three out of four games were won by the team batting second. So expect the team winning the toss to choose to field first.
Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.
The weather in St George’s, Grenada, is expected to be cloudy for most of the Test match. The second day could witness some morning showers, while there’s a 74% chance of precipitation on the fourth day. Expect high levels of humidity at around 75%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 34 kmph. The temperature should range between 28 to 34 degrees Celsius.
Australia won the first Test quite comfortably in the end and will head into this Test as clear favourites. As per the bookmakers, Australia have a 74% chance of winning.
Steve Smith vs Jayden Seales could be a key matchup in this encounter. The Aussie star has scored 23 runs from 31 balls against the seamer and has not been dismissed once. The West Indies will hope their star pacer can get through Smith in this game.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.
Pamir Legends beat Maiwand Champions by 3 wickets