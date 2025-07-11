News
WI vs AUS Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 3rd Test – 12/07/2025

Last updated: July 11, 2025
5 min read

Match prediction for West Indies vs Australia 3rd Test in Kingston.

Cricket / International
13/07/2025 – 00:00
WEST INDIES
VS
00:00
13/07/2025
Australia
Odds updated on July 11, 2025 at 8:54 am

WI vs AUS Predictions: Pink Ball Test Awaits Australia As They Aim for A Clean Sweep 

The hosts West Indies (WI), will look to avoid a whitewash when they host Australia (AUS) in the third Test on July 12. This will be a day-night Test, to be played with the pink dukes ball at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. The match will get underway at midnight IST on July 13.

Check out our analysis for the WI vs AUS match with the top betting tips and predictions. 

Table of contents

WI vs AUS Predictions – 3rd Test – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this West Indies vs Australia 3rd Test match.

Mitch Starc to be the top Australia bowler – 1xBet @ 3.40, BET HERE

Mitchell Starc was excellent in the previous game, picking 3 for 24 in the second innings. The left-arm pacer loves bowling with the pink ball. He has taken 74 wickets in the day-night matches at an exceptional average of 18.14, with four five-wicket hauls. 

Alex Carey over 25.5 runs 1st innings – PARIMATCH @ 1.85, BET HERE

Alex Carey has been one of the best batters in this series. He has scored 166 runs from four innings at an average of 42. The wicket-keeper batter has made 65, 63, and 30 in three of the four innings. 

Pat Cummins to score over 128.5 points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Pat Cummins has taken six wickets in the ongoing series while scoring 58 runs with the bat. He hasn’t quite lit up the scene, but you can back him to do well in the pink ball Test. 

Venue and Pitch Analysis 

Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, has historically been a bowling-friendly venue. The pitches here offer good assistance for seamers. In a day-night pink ball Test, pacers should dominate the proceedings. The average first and second innings score at the venue reads 315 and 329, respectively. 

ALSO READ: 

WI vs AUS Odds 3rd Test

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Stake
WEST INDIES win the match 5.76 5.70 5.23 5.70 5.40
Australia win the match 1.13 1.10 1.16 1.10 1.12
WEST INDIES win the match
1xBet 5.76
BC Game 5.70
Parimatch 5.23
Rajabets 5.70
Stake 5.40
Australia win the match
1xBet 1.13
BC Game 1.10
Parimatch 1.16
Rajabets 1.10
Stake 1.12

Head-to-Head Record WI vs AUS 

These two rivals have competed against each other in 133 matches in Test cricket history. Australia dominate the scoreline with 63 wins, whereas West Indies have been victorious on 33 occasions. The Aussies lead the last five encounters by 4-1. 

West Indies

The home side put up a much better performance in the second Test in St George’s but ended up losing by 133 runs. Alzarri Joseph bagged 4 for 61 to bowl out Australia for 286 before Brandon King scored a superb 75 to help the team get to 253. 

West Indies bowled out the visitors for 243 in the second innings but a target of 277 proved to be too much for them. None of their batters could touch the 35-run mark. 

West Indies could bring in Kevlon Anderson for this game in place of John Campbell. 

Possible XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, Kevlon Anderson, Keacy Carty, Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase (c), Shai Hope (wk), Shamar Joseph, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales.

If you’re looking to explore new betting sites that offer fresh bonuses and innovative features, we’ve compiled a list of expert-reviewed options.

Australia  

Australia have managed to take an unassailable lead in the series despite looking pretty vulnerable with the bat. They were in a critical situation in the first innings in St George’s, having lost half the side for just 110 runs. Alex Carey and Beau Webster then hit individual 60s to get them to a decent total. 

After taking a narrow lead of 33 runs, Cameron Green made 53 while Steve Smith scored 75. Mitch Starc and Nathan Lyon picked up three wickets each in the fourth innings to skittle out the hosts for 143 while defending 276. 

Australia are expected to go in with the same line-up in this game.

Possible XI: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Where to Watch WI vs AUS 3rd Test

Check out the details of where to watch the West Indies vs Australia match.

  • Fans from India can watch this match live on the FanCode website and application. There will be no television broadcast for this game.  
  • Australian viewers can also watch the action on ESPN Network. You can avail the live streaming on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.
  • Those living in the Caribbean islands and North America can watch the game on Willow TV. 

Toss Prediction 

The teams would like to bowl first on this pitch to take maximum advantage of a fresh pitch. Batting first can be a huge challenge on a pitch with some grass on it and with the pink ball. Expect the team winning the toss to choose to field first.

WI vs AUS 3rd Test – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match. 

Weather conditions

The weather forecast for Kingston, Jamaica, isn’t looking great for the next week, with a possibility of rain on most days. The first two days have around 40% chance of precipitation, while it rises to over 75% for the next three days. Expect humidity levels at around 67%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 46 kmph. The temperature is likely to range between 30 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Australia 

Australia have won both the Tests in the series so far and will be favourites by a huge margin. The bookmakers have given them a 74% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Steve Smith has scored 88 runs against Alzarri Joseph in the longer format. The right-arm pacer has dismissed him twice. This battle with the pink ball will be key. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

