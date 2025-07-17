ZIM vs NZ Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – T20 Tri-series, 3rd Match – 18/07/2025

Match prediction for Zimbabwe vs New Zealand match in Harare.
The third match of the T20 tri-series will have New Zealand (SA) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) going head to head on July 18. The action will unfold at Harare Sports Club, with the scheduled start time of 4:30 PM IST.
Check out our analysis for the ZIM vs NZ match with the top betting tips and predictions.
–
–
–
–
–
–
73/10
91/5
Monchengladbach beat Strass Rising Stars by 18 runs
129/8
128/6
Strass Rising Stars beat Dusseldorf Blackcaps by 2 wickets
167/5
168/2
Dusseldorf Blackcaps beat Bonn Blue Star by 8 wickets
90/8
123/6
SC Krefeld Boosters beat Monchengladbach by 33 runs
89/9
95/4
Bonn Blue Star beat SC Krefeld Boosters by 6 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
128/9
129/4
Bud Cricket Club beat 91 Yards Club by 6 wickets
156/6
142/9
City Cricket Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 14 runs
–
–
–
–
–
79/10
–
–
–
11/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
80/6
112/5
Boca Raton Trailblazers beat Miami Blaze by 32 runs
30/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
143/5
145/6
Namibia A beat Uganda A by 2 runs
108/8
88/9
Kenya beat Nigeria by 20 runs
–
–
–
–
170/10
171/6
Yanam Royals beat Villianur Mohit Kings by 1 runs
175/7
164/8
Ruby White Town Legends beat Mahe Megalo Strikers by 11 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Here are some of the best bets for this Zimbabwe vs New Zealand T20 Tri-series, 3rd Match match.
Sikandar Raza was superb in the previous game against the Proteas, scoring 54 off 38 deliveries. He has amassed 750 runs in the shorter format this year at an average of 31 while striking at 142. He has hit five fifties in this period. Raza has also bagged 25 wickets with the ball at an economy of 8.17.
Tim Seifert had a good start of 22 runs in the first game but could not kick on. He has smashed 271 runs in the last six T20Is at an average of 54 while striking at 199.
Jacob Duffy has been the most prolific bowler for New Zealand in the shorter format in recent times. He has snared 24 wickets in the last nine T20 internationals at an economy of 5.79 while striking every 8.41 deliveries.
Harare Sports Club has served good pitches in the shorter format with something in it for both batters and bowlers. It allows a more competitive battle between bat and ball. The venue has hosted 52 T20Is, with the average first innings score of 156. The team batting first has scored 141 and 173 in the first two games in this series.
ALSO READ:
|1xBet
|Stake
|Parimatch
|BC Game
|Rajabets
|Zimbabwe win the match
|5.63
|5.40
|5.55
|5.7
|5.7
|New Zealand win the match
|1.15
|1.14
|1.15
|1.14
|1.14
|Zimbabwe win the match
|1xBet
|5.63
|Stake
|5.40
|Parimatch
|5.55
|BC Game
|5.7
|Rajabets
|5.7
|New Zealand win the match
|1xBet
|1.15
|Stake
|1.14
|Parimatch
|1.15
|BC Game
|1.14
|Rajabets
|1.14
Zimbabwe and New Zealand have met each other six times in T20 cricket. New Zealand have won all of those encounters.
The home side lost the opening game of this tri-series against South Africa by five wickets. They will be hoping to bounce back and register their maiden victory over New Zealand.
In the previous game, captain Sikandar Raza scored 54 off 38 while Ryan Burl made 29 off 20 to help the team reach 141. Richard Ngarava took two early wickets as they reduced the opponents to 38/3 inside the powerplay. But Zimbabwe could not keep up the pressure.
Brian Bennett and Wessly Madhevere opened the innings in the previous game. Clive Madande was picked as the designated keeper and he batted at three.
Possible XI: Brian Bennett, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Trevor Gwandu.
New Zealand got off to a winning start in the series, beating South Africa by 21 runs. They had a poor first half of the innings as they lost five for 70 inside 10 overs. Tim Robinson made a superb 75 not out in 57 deliveries while Bevon Jacobs struck 44 off 30 on his debut.
Defending 173, Jacob Duffy starred with 3 for 20 in four overs while Matt Henry also bagged three wickets. Ish Sodhi picked up two scalps as they clinched a comfortable victory.
Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, and Mark Chapman should be available for selection for this game.
Possible XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.
If you are looking to explore new betting sites that offer fresh bonuses and innovative features, we’ve compiled a list of expert-reviewed options.
Check out the details of where to watch the Zimbabwe vs New Zealand match.
Chasing is the preferred option for teams in the shorter format unless the pitch is expected to slow down. With that in mind, expect the captain winning the toss to opt to field first in this match.
Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.
The weather forecast suggests it should be hazy in Harare on Friday afternoon. Rain should not be a concern. The humidity levels are expected to be at around 28%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 22 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 22 to 25 degrees Celsius.
New Zealand will be heavy favourites to win this encounter. The bookmakers have given them an 82% chance of winning this match.
Sikandar Raza is the best batter in the Zimbabwe side and has been in good form. His matchup against Mitch Santner in the middle overs will be crucial.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.