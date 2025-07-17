News
ZIM vs NZ Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – T20 Tri-series, 3rd Match – 18/07/2025

Sandip Pawar
Last updated: July 17, 2025
5 min read

Match prediction for Zimbabwe vs New Zealand match in Harare.

Cricket / International
18/07/2025 – 16:30
Zimbabwe
VS
16:30
18/07/2025
New Zealand
1 2
5.63
1.15
5.40
1.14
5.55
1.15
5.7
1.14
5.7
1.14
Odds updated on July 17, 2025 at 8:18 pm

ZIM vs NZ Predictions: Zimbabwe Aim for Their First Victory Over New Zealand 

The third match of the T20 tri-series will have New Zealand (SA) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) going head to head on July 18. The action will unfold at Harare Sports Club, with the scheduled start time of 4:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the ZIM vs NZ match with the top betting tips and predictions. 

ZIM vs NZ Predictions – T20 Tri-series, 3rd Match – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Zimbabwe vs New Zealand T20 Tri-series, 3rd Match match.

Sikandar Raza to score over 32.5 points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Sikandar Raza was superb in the previous game against the Proteas, scoring 54 off 38 deliveries. He has amassed 750 runs in the shorter format this year at an average of 31 while striking at 142. He has hit five fifties in this period. Raza has also bagged 25 wickets with the ball at an economy of 8.17. 

Tim Seifert to score over 23.5 runs – PARIMATCH @ 1.85, BET HERE

Tim Seifert had a good start of 22 runs in the first game but could not kick on. He has smashed 271 runs in the last six T20Is at an average of 54 while striking at 199. 

Jacob Duffy to pick over 1.5 wickets – Stake @ 1.90, BET HERE

Jacob Duffy has been the most prolific bowler for New Zealand in the shorter format in recent times. He has snared 24 wickets in the last nine T20 internationals at an economy of 5.79 while striking every 8.41 deliveries. 

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Harare Sports Club has served good pitches in the shorter format with something in it for both batters and bowlers. It allows a more competitive battle between bat and ball. The venue has hosted 52 T20Is, with the average first innings score of 156. The team batting first has scored 141 and 173 in the first two games in this series. 

ZIM vs NZ Odds T20 Tri-series, 3rd Match

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets
Zimbabwe win the match 5.63 5.40 5.55 5.7 5.7
New Zealand win the match 1.15 1.14 1.15 1.14 1.14
Zimbabwe win the match
1xBet 5.63
Stake 5.40
Parimatch 5.55
BC Game 5.7
Rajabets 5.7
New Zealand win the match
1xBet 1.15
Stake 1.14
Parimatch 1.15
BC Game 1.14
Rajabets 1.14

Head-to-Head Record ZIM vs NZ 

Zimbabwe and New Zealand have met each other six times in T20 cricket. New Zealand have won all of those encounters. 

Zimbabwe

The home side lost the opening game of this tri-series against South Africa by five wickets. They will be hoping to bounce back and register their maiden victory over New Zealand. 

In the previous game, captain Sikandar Raza scored 54 off 38 while Ryan Burl made 29 off 20 to help the team reach 141. Richard Ngarava took two early wickets as they reduced the opponents to 38/3 inside the powerplay. But Zimbabwe could not keep up the pressure. 

Brian Bennett and Wessly Madhevere opened the innings in the previous game. Clive Madande was picked as the designated keeper and he batted at three.  

Possible XI: Brian Bennett, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Trevor Gwandu.

New Zealand  

New Zealand got off to a winning start in the series, beating South Africa by 21 runs. They had a poor first half of the innings as they lost five for 70 inside 10 overs. Tim Robinson made a superb 75 not out in 57 deliveries while Bevon Jacobs struck 44 off 30 on his debut. 

Defending 173, Jacob Duffy starred with 3 for 20 in four overs while Matt Henry also bagged three wickets. Ish Sodhi picked up two scalps as they clinched a comfortable victory. 

Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, and Mark Chapman should be available for selection for this game. 

Possible XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.

Where to Watch ZIM vs NZ T20 Tri-series, 3rd Match

Check out the details of where to watch the Zimbabwe vs New Zealand match.

  • Fans from India can watch the match live on the FanCode website and application. There will be no television broadcast for this series.
  • Those living in South Africa, can watch the match on SuperSport.
  • New Zealand viewers can tune into Three Now for the live action. 
  • TNT Sports is the official broadcast partner for the United Kingdom. 
  • In Zimbabwe, viewers can watch the action on ZTN Prime and DStv app.

Toss Prediction 

Chasing is the preferred option for teams in the shorter format unless the pitch is expected to slow down. With that in mind, expect the captain winning the toss to opt to field first in this match. 

ZIM vs NZ T20 Tri-series, 3rd Match – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match. 

Weather conditions

The weather forecast suggests it should be hazy in Harare on Friday afternoon. Rain should not be a concern. The humidity levels are expected to be at around 28%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 22 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 22 to 25 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – New Zealand 

New Zealand will be heavy favourites to win this encounter. The bookmakers have given them an 82% chance of winning this match.

Key matchup

Sikandar Raza is the best batter in the Zimbabwe side and has been in good form. His matchup against Mitch Santner in the middle overs will be crucial. 

