ZIM vs NZ Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – T20 Tri-series, 3rd Match – 18/07/2025

Match prediction for Zimbabwe vs New Zealand match in Harare.

ZIM vs NZ Predictions: Zimbabwe Aim for Their First Victory Over New Zealand

The third match of the T20 tri-series will have New Zealand (SA) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) going head to head on July 18. The action will unfold at Harare Sports Club, with the scheduled start time of 4:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the ZIM vs NZ match with the top betting tips and predictions.

All matches (56) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 MAL – HKG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP – SAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – RWA – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SRS 73/10 MON 91/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SRS 129/8 DBS 128/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 BBS 167/5 DBS 168/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 MON 90/8 SCK 123/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK 89/9 BBS 95/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC 128/9 BCC 129/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 CCC 156/6 NAJC 142/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 NVR – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 CD – RR 79/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – RR – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – GUJCC 11/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 ALECC – RLC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 CHK – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MECS – BNC – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 MIB 80/6 BRT 112/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS 30/0 GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – CAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 GCF – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – FLI – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGAA 143/5 NBA 145/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY 108/8 NIG 88/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGA – NIG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – KNY – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK 170/10 YAR 171/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT 175/7 MMS 164/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – KAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLO – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 WOR – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 YOR – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 ESS – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLAM – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DER – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SUSS – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SOM – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOT – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LEI – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W – SOM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 ESS-W – DUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W – TBLZ-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 EDC – PNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ZIM – NZ – Fixtures Standings

ZIM vs NZ Predictions – T20 Tri-series, 3rd Match – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Zimbabwe vs New Zealand T20 Tri-series, 3rd Match match.

Sikandar Raza to score over 32.5 points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Sikandar Raza was superb in the previous game against the Proteas, scoring 54 off 38 deliveries. He has amassed 750 runs in the shorter format this year at an average of 31 while striking at 142. He has hit five fifties in this period. Raza has also bagged 25 wickets with the ball at an economy of 8.17.

Tim Seifert to score over 23.5 runs – PARIMATCH @ 1.85, BET HERE

Tim Seifert had a good start of 22 runs in the first game but could not kick on. He has smashed 271 runs in the last six T20Is at an average of 54 while striking at 199.

Jacob Duffy to pick over 1.5 wickets – Stake @ 1.90, BET HERE

Jacob Duffy has been the most prolific bowler for New Zealand in the shorter format in recent times. He has snared 24 wickets in the last nine T20 internationals at an economy of 5.79 while striking every 8.41 deliveries.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Harare Sports Club has served good pitches in the shorter format with something in it for both batters and bowlers. It allows a more competitive battle between bat and ball. The venue has hosted 52 T20Is, with the average first innings score of 156. The team batting first has scored 141 and 173 in the first two games in this series.

ALSO READ:

ZIM vs NZ Odds T20 Tri-series, 3rd Match

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets Zimbabwe win the match 5.63 5.40 5.55 5.7 5.7 New Zealand win the match 1.15 1.14 1.15 1.14 1.14

Zimbabwe win the match 1xBet 5.63 Stake 5.40 Parimatch 5.55 BC Game 5.7 Rajabets 5.7 New Zealand win the match 1xBet 1.15 Stake 1.14 Parimatch 1.15 BC Game 1.14 Rajabets 1.14

Head-to-Head Record ZIM vs NZ

Zimbabwe and New Zealand have met each other six times in T20 cricket. New Zealand have won all of those encounters.

Zimbabwe

The home side lost the opening game of this tri-series against South Africa by five wickets. They will be hoping to bounce back and register their maiden victory over New Zealand.

In the previous game, captain Sikandar Raza scored 54 off 38 while Ryan Burl made 29 off 20 to help the team reach 141. Richard Ngarava took two early wickets as they reduced the opponents to 38/3 inside the powerplay. But Zimbabwe could not keep up the pressure.

Brian Bennett and Wessly Madhevere opened the innings in the previous game. Clive Madande was picked as the designated keeper and he batted at three.

Possible XI: Brian Bennett, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Trevor Gwandu.

New Zealand

New Zealand got off to a winning start in the series, beating South Africa by 21 runs. They had a poor first half of the innings as they lost five for 70 inside 10 overs. Tim Robinson made a superb 75 not out in 57 deliveries while Bevon Jacobs struck 44 off 30 on his debut.

Defending 173, Jacob Duffy starred with 3 for 20 in four overs while Matt Henry also bagged three wickets. Ish Sodhi picked up two scalps as they clinched a comfortable victory.

Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, and Mark Chapman should be available for selection for this game.

Possible XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.

If you are looking to explore new betting sites that offer fresh bonuses and innovative features, we’ve compiled a list of expert-reviewed options.

Where to Watch ZIM vs NZ T20 Tri-series, 3rd Match

Check out the details of where to watch the Zimbabwe vs New Zealand match.

Fans from India can watch the match live on the FanCode website and application. There will be no television broadcast for this series.

Those living in South Africa, can watch the match on SuperSport.

New Zealand viewers can tune into Three Now for the live action.

TNT Sports is the official broadcast partner for the United Kingdom.

In Zimbabwe, viewers can watch the action on ZTN Prime and DStv app.

Toss Prediction

Chasing is the preferred option for teams in the shorter format unless the pitch is expected to slow down. With that in mind, expect the captain winning the toss to opt to field first in this match.

ZIM vs NZ T20 Tri-series, 3rd Match – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather forecast suggests it should be hazy in Harare on Friday afternoon. Rain should not be a concern. The humidity levels are expected to be at around 28%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 22 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 22 to 25 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – New Zealand

New Zealand will be heavy favourites to win this encounter. The bookmakers have given them an 82% chance of winning this match.

Key matchup

Sikandar Raza is the best batter in the Zimbabwe side and has been in good form. His matchup against Mitch Santner in the middle overs will be crucial.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.