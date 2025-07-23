ZIM vs NZ Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – T20 Tri-series, 6th Match – 24/07/2025

Match prediction for Zimbabwe vs New Zealand match in Harare.
The sixth match of the T20 Tri-series will have Zimbabwe (ZIM) take on New Zealand (NZ) on July 24. New Zealand have reached the final while the home side has been knocked out already. The two teams will lock horns at Harare Sports Club, with the action set to begin at 4:30 PM IST.
Check out our analysis for the ZIM vs NZ match with the top betting tips and predictions.
162/7
159/4
144/7
209/7
Malaysia beat Singapore by 65 runs
–
–
–
–
172/8
173/2
Australia won by 8 wkts
115/4
111/10
Malawi won by 6 wickets
176/4
131/10
Bahrain beat Malawi by 45 runs
118/7
114/5
Alby Zalmi beat Huddinge by 3 wickets
122/6
149/8
Marsta CC beat Jinnah CC by 27 runs
137/4
117/4
Huddinge beat Alby Zalmi CC by 20 runs
165/3
162/4
Huddinge beat Jinnah CC by 7 wickets
137/6
166/4
Alby Zalmi CC beat Marsta CC by 29 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
148/7
145/7
Bud Cricket Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 3 wickets
139/8
162/9
91 Yards Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 23 runs
–
–
77/9
165/3
Mozambique Women won by 88 runs
162/5
56/10
Malawi Women beat Lesotho Women by 106 runs
89/4
90/5
Sierra Leone Women beat Botswana Women by 5 wickets
22/0
20/10
Rwanda Women beat Cameroon Women by 10 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
140/2
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Match Abandoned
–
–
–
–
Match cancelled
–
–
101/3
98/10
United Arab Emirates beat Kenya by 7 wickets
127/8
124/7
Uganda A beat Namibia A by 3 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
142/8
–
–
–
–
180/4
49/2
Here are some of the best bets for the Zimbabwe vs New Zealand T20 Tri-series, 6th match.
Mitch Santner has been in outstanding form with the ball in the shorter format. He has claimed 18 wickets in the last nine T20s, including three three-fors. The left-arm spinner bagged 2 for 26 in the previous game.
Tim Seifert is coming off an unbeaten 66 off 48 in the previous game against South Africa. He has scored 340 runs in the last eight T20Is at an average of 56 while striking at 179.
Zimbabwe’s batting unit has struggled in the ongoing tournament. Batting against the new ball has not been easy either. Considering New Zealand’s pace attack, you can bet on the hosts to not score more than 40 in the powerplay.
The pitches at Harare Sports Club have been balanced, offering some decent assistance for bowlers. The seamers have been effective with the new ball in the ongoing tournament. The venue has hosted 55 T20Is, with the average batting first score of 156.
ALSO READ:
|1xBet
|BC Game
|Parimatch
|Rajabets
|Stake
|Zimbabwe win the match
|5.63
|5.20
|5.29
|5.20
|5.30
|New Zealand win the match
|1.15
|1.16
|1.16
|1.16
|1.15
|Zimbabwe win the match
|1xBet
|5.63
|BC Game
|5.20
|Parimatch
|5.29
|Rajabets
|5.20
|Stake
|5.30
|New Zealand win the match
|1xBet
|1.15
|BC Game
|1.16
|Parimatch
|1.16
|Rajabets
|1.16
|Stake
|1.15
These two sides have met each other in only seven T20 internationals. The Black Caps have been victorious on all seven instances.
The hosts are out of contention for the Tri-series Final after losing three out of three games. In their previous game, Zimbabwe lost to South Africa by seven wickets.
Batting first, they could post only 144 in 20 overs as most of the batters failed. Brian Bennett struck 61 off 43 while Ryan Burl added 36 runs in 31 balls. It wasn’t enough, however, as the Proteas chased it down with ease.
Zimbabwe had left out Blessing Muzarabani from the previous game, with an eye on the upcoming Test. Expect them to go with the same bowling attack.
Possible XI: Brian Bennett, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Trevor Gwandu.
The Black Caps have been unbeaten in the competition, winning three out of three games. Most recently, they defeated South Africa by seven wickets. Bowling first, their bowlers did an outstanding job of restricting the opponents to 134.
Adam Milne snared 2 for 21 in four overs while Mitchell Santner bagged 2 for 26 in his quota. Tim Seifert starred in the run-chase, hitting an unbeaten 66 off 48 deliveries.
NZ made a few changes in the previous game to rotate their bowlers. Matt Henry was rested in that game while Jacob Duffy could sit out of this game.
Possible XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Zakary Foulkes, Will O’Rourke.
If you are looking to explore new betting sites that offer fresh bonuses and innovative features, we’ve compiled a list of expert-reviewed options.
Check out the details of where to watch the Zimbabwe vs New Zealand match.
The teams like to chase in the shorter format as it allows the batters to construct the innings better. The toss-winner has opted to bowl first in all five games. That trend is likely to continue in this game.
Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.
The weather is expected to be hazy in Harare on Thursday afternoon. Rain is unlikely to be a concern for this game. The humidity could be around 38%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 27 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 20 to 24 degrees Celsius.
New Zealand will walk into this encounter as clear favourites. The bookmakers have given them an 82% chance of winning this contest.
Devon Conway has scored 36 runs off 24 deliveries against Sikandar Raza in the shorter format and has not been dismissed once. If Conway gets through the powerplay, this matchup could be interesting.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.
Hong Kong beat Samoa by 3 wickets