ZIM vs SA Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 2nd Test – 06/07/2025

Match prediction for Zimbabwe vs South Africa 2nd Test in Bulawayo.

ZIM vs SA Predictions: Can Zimbabwe Stun The Inexperienced Proteas Side?

South Africa (SA) won the first Test against Zimbabwe (ZIM) by 328 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The second Test will be hosted at the same venue, Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The action is slated to start at 1:30 PM IST on all matchdays.

Check out our analysis for the ZIM vs SA match with the top betting tips and predictions.

ZIM vs SA Predictions – 2nd Test – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Zimbabwe vs South Africa 2nd Test match.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius to score over 66.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Lhuan-dre Pretorius was magnificent on his Test debut, smashing 153 runs in 160 deliveries. The young prodigy has 642 runs in FC cricket at an average of 64. He has hit four centuries in eight games.

Sean Williams to be the top Zimbabwe batter – PARIMATCH @ 4.00, BET HERE

Sean Williams has been Zimbabwe’s best batter in the longer format in recent years. He has amassed 747 runs in the last seven games at an average of 57.46. Williams scored a superb 137 in the first innings of the previous game.

Corbin Bosch to be the top South Africa bowler – Stake @ 5.80, BET HERE

Corbin Bosch has played only two Tests and has been exceptional. He has taken 10 wickets with one four-for and a five-for. He picked 5 for 43 in the previous game. You can back him to run through the opposing batting unit.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo are usually excellent for batting. There is enough assistance for pacers as well, especially with the new ball. The average first and second innings scores at the venue read 310 and 396, respectively.

ALSO READ:

ZIM vs SA Odds 2nd Test

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Stake Zimbabwe win the match 6.83 5.70 6.01 5.70 6.00 South Africa win the match 1.11 1.14 1.13 1.14 1.10

Head-to-Head Record ZIM vs SA

Zimbabwe and South Africa have faced each other in 10 Tests over the years. The Proteas have not lost yet, winning nine of these encounters while one match resulted in a draw.

Zimbabwe

The home side was thoroughly outplayed in the first Test at this same venue. Tanaka Chivanga’s stunning burst had South Africa reduced to 55 for 4 but Zimbabwe could not capitalise on it. They eventually ended up conceding 418/9.

Sean Williams was the lone warrior with the bat, scoring a magnificent 137 but they could only reach 251 in the first innings. Wellington Masakadza picked four wickets and scored a fifty in the second innings but the team could not recover from the first innings deficit.

Brian Bennett suffered a concussion in the first innings of the first Test. He was replaced by Prince Masvaure for the rest of the match. If fit, he should be back for this game.

Possible XI: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Nick Welch, Wessly Madhevere, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga, Trevor Gwandu.

South Africa

The Proteas had an early scare in the first game when they had a top-order collapse. But the debutants Dewald Brevis and Lhuan-dre Pretorius bailed them out. Brevis struck 51 off 41 while Pretorius went on to hammer 153 off 160. Corbin Bosch also hit an unbeaten century.

Wiaan Mulder then bagged four wickets before hitting 147 in the second innings. Bosch snared five wickets in the second innings. Codi Yusuf was also excellent on his debut, picking three wickets in each innings.

Keshav Maharaj was ruled out of this match, with Wiaan Mulder set to lead the team. Lungi Ngidi was expected to join the team for this game but the team decided to stick with young pacers.

Possible XI: Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Wiaan Mulder (c), David Bedingham, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Codi Yusuf, Kwena Maphaka.

Where to Watch ZIM vs SA 2nd Test

Check out the details of where to watch the Zimbabwe vs South Africa match.

Fans from India can watch the match live on the FanCode website and application. There will be no television broadcast for this series.

For those living in other regions, check with your local broadcast provider.

Toss Prediction

South Africa chose to bat first in the first Test and dominated the proceedings. The teams would like to put on a big score before the pitch starts to deteriorate. Expect the captain winning the toss to opt to bat first in this game.

ZIM vs SA 2nd Test – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather forecast suggests Bulawayo should witness mostly sunny conditions with rain unlikely to be a threat. The humidity levels are likely to be low at around 20%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 30 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 20 to 26 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – South Africa

South Africa are the stronger side and will walk into this game as massive favourites. The bookmakers have given the visitors a 92% chance of winning the second Test.

Key matchup

Tanaka Chivanga picked six wickets in the previous match. For South Africa, Lhuan-dre Pretorius starred with a century. He scored 34 runs off 32 deliveries against Chivanga and was dismissed once. This battle could be interesting.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.