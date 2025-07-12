ZIM vs SA Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – T20 Tri-series, 1st Match – 14/07/2025

Match prediction for Zimbabwe vs South Africa match in Harare.

ZIM vs SA Predictions: Zimbabwe Eye A Maiden Victory Over Depleted South Africa

Following the Test series, South Africa (SA) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) will engage in a T20 tri-series along with New Zealand. The first match of the tri-series will be between the hosts and South Africa at Harare Sports Club on July 14. The action will get underway at 4:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the ZIM vs SA match with the top betting tips and predictions.

ZIM vs SA Predictions – T20 Tri-series, 1st Match – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Zimbabwe vs South Africa T20 Tri-series, 1st Match.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius to score a fifty – 1xBet @ 3.00, BET HERE

Lhuan-dre Pretorius is coming off outstanding form in the recent Test series. The young prodigy had a magnificent SA20 campaign earlier this year. He scored 397 runs in the tournament at an average of 33 while striking at 167, including three half-centuries.

Rassie van der Dussen to score over 23.5 runs – PARIMATCH @ 1.85, BET HERE

Rassie van der Dussen has been a consistent performer in the shorter format. He scored 393 runs in the SA20 season at an average of 49. He hit only one fifty but made consistent good scores.

Sikandar Raza to score over 32.5 points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Sikandar Raza has been in great form in the shorter format. He has made 696 in T20 cricket this year at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 142, including four fifties. He has also taken 25 wickets with the ball at an economy of 8.17.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches at Harare Sports Club are usually pretty balanced, with good enough help for batters and bowlers. It has hosted 50 T20 internationals, with the average first innings score of 156.

ZIM vs SA Odds T20 Tri-series, 1st Match

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Stake Zimbabwe win the match 4.00 3.95 3.87 3.95 4.30 South Africa win the match 1.20 1.25 1.23 1.25 1.22

Zimbabwe win the match 1xBet 4.00 BC Game 3.95 Parimatch 3.87 Rajabets 3.95 Stake 4.30 South Africa win the match 1xBet 1.20 BC Game 1.25 Parimatch 1.23 Rajabets 1.25 Stake 1.22

Head-to-Head Record ZIM vs SA

Zimbabwe and South Africa have faced each other only four times in the shorter format. The Proteas have been victorious in three games by heavy margins while their most recent encounter ended in a no result in 2022.

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe just couldn’t compete in the Test series against South Africa as they lost both the games. They will be hoping for a better turnaround in the T20 tri-series.

Their previous assignment in the shorter format was back in February when they hosted Ireland. Two of the games were washed out due to rain while Zimbabwe clinched one match by three wickets.

Sikandar Raza will continue to lead the side. Left-arm pacer Richard Ngarava returns after recovering from a back injury. Brian Bennett, who suffered a concussion during the Test series, has been cleared to play.

Possible XI: Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Trevor Gwandu.

South Africa

The Proteas were clinical in the Test series, with their young generation delivering solid performances. They will now shift their focus to the shorter format.

South Africa haven’t played T20Is this year, with their last series coming in December. They defeated Pakistan 2-0 in the three-match series.

It’s a new-look side for South Africa on this tour, with their frontline players rested. Rassie van der Dussen will lead the side and is likely to open the innings with Lhuan-dre Pretorius. Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee, Kwena Maphaka, Corbin Bosch, and George Linde could comprise the bowling attack.

Possible XI: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Reeza Hendricks, Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann (wk), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka.

Where to Watch ZIM vs SA T20 Tri-series, 1st Match

Check out the details of where to watch the Zimbabwe vs South Africa match.

Fans from India can watch the match live on the FanCode website and application. There will be no television broadcast for this series.

Those living in other regions, check with your local broadcast provider.

Toss Prediction

Out of 50 T20Is hosted here, 28 have been won by the team batting first. But despite that record, teams would like to chase. Expect the captain winning the toss to choose to field first in this game.

ZIM vs SA T20 Tri-series, 1st Match – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Harare on Monday afternoon is expected to be partly sunny and pleasant. Rain should not be a threat with just 1% chance of precipitation. The humidity levels could be around 35%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 30 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 22 to 26 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – South Africa

South Africa will head into this game as clear favourites. The bookmakers have given them an 82% chance of winning this game.

Key matchup

Dewald Brevis has been in sensational form in the shorter format. He has been brutal against spinners in the middle overs. His battle against Sikandar Raza could be key in this game.

