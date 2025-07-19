News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More

ZIM vs SA Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – T20 Tri-series, 4th Match – 20/07/2025

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: July 19, 2025
5 min read

Match prediction for Zimbabwe vs South Africa match in Harare.

Cricket / International
20/07/2025 – 16:30
Zimbabwe
VS
16:30
20/07/2025
South Africa
1 2
4.81
1.18
5.20
1.16
5.96
1.13
5.20
1.16
4.70
1.18
Odds updated on July 19, 2025 at 8:21 pm

ZIM vs SA Predictions: Can Zimbabwe Open Their Account Against South Africa? 

The hosts, Zimbabwe (ZIM), will look to register their first win in the ongoing T20 Tri-series when they face South Africa (SA) on July 20. The fourth match of the tournament will take place at Harare Sports Club, with the action set to begin at 4:30 PM IST. Check out our analysis for the ZIM vs SA match with the top betting tips and predictions. 

Result – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Singapore SGP

105/9

Malaysia MAL

107/4

Malaysia beat Singapore by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Hong Kong HKG

172/5

Samoa SAM

118/10

Hong Kong beat Samoa by 54 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Singapore SGP

Hong Kong HKG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Samoa SAM

Malaysia MAL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kingston
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures
Result – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
Bahrain BHN

116/1

Malawi ML

112/6

Bahrain beat Malawi by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
Malawi ML

113/7

Rwanda RWA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Rwanda RWA

Bahrain BHN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
Baden Wurttemberg United Women BWUW

127/4

Western Warriors Women WWW

52/5

Baden Wurttemberg United Women beat Western Warriors Women by 75 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
Baden Wurttemberg United Women BWUW

103/1

DJK Munich Women DMW

71/2

Baden Wurttemberg United Women beat DJK Munich Women by 32 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
Western Warriors Women WWW

72/3

DJK Munich Women DMW

98/2

DJK Munich Women beat Western Warriors Women by 26 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
Baden Wurttemberg United Women BWUW

Western Warriors Women WWW

1/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Baden Wurttemberg United Women BWUW

DJK Munich Women DMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Western Warriors Women WWW

DJK Munich Women DMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Baden Wurttemberg United Women BWUW

Western Warriors Women WWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
DJK Munich Women DMW

Baden Wurttemberg United Women BWUW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Western Warriors Women WWW

DJK Munich Women DMW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
91 Yards Club 91YC

111/10

City Cricket Club CCC

112/4

City Cricket Club beat 91 Yards Club by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

172/2

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

169/3

Bud Cricket Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Botswana Women BOT-W

Eswatini Women EWW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Rwanda Women RWA-W

Lesotho Women LSN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 05:20 PM IST
Malawi Women MWW-W

Cameroon Women CW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 05:20 PM IST
Mozambique Women MZW-W

Sierra Leone Women SLO-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – London
India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

69/4

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Stack CC STCC

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
Vegas Vikings VEV

Miami Blaze MIB

4/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 01:00 AM IST
Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 03:00 AM IST
Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Caribbean Tigers CAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 01:00 AM IST
Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 03:00 AM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka
Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Bangladesh BAN

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures
Result – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
Nigeria NIG

111/10

Namibia A NBA

115/2

Namibia A beat Nigeria by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
United Arab Emirates UAE

71/4

Uganda UGA

126/9

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

164/2

Yanam Royals YAR

160/4

Mahe Megalo Strikers beat Yanam Royals by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

73/4

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Karaikal Kniights KAK

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Amo Sharks ASS

151/4

Boost Defenders BDS

148/5

Amo Sharks beat Boost Defenders by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Mis Ainak Knights MAK

152/6

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

151/8

Mis Ainak Knights beat Speen Ghar Tigers by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Boost Defenders BDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Marrara
Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Australia A AUS A

Sri Lanka A SL-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
West Indies Champions WIC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
England Champions EDC

Australia Champions AAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
India Champions IAC

Pakistan Champions PNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Zimbabwe Women ZIM-W

Fixtures
Table of contents show

ZIM vs SA Predictions – T20 Tri-series, 4th Match – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Zimbabwe vs South Africa T20 Tri-series, 4th Match.

Sikandar Raza to score over 36.5 points – 1xBet @ 1.83, BET HERE

Sikandar Raza struck a fifty in the previous game between these two sides. He has amassed 762 runs in T20 cricket this year at an average of 30 while striking at 140. He has hit five fifties while picking up 26 wickets with the ball. 

Dewald Brevis to score over 23.5 runs – PARIMATCH @ 1.85, BET HERE

Dewald Brevis has been in magnificent form with the bat. He struck 41 off 17 in the first game of the series and followed it up with 35 off 18. Brevis has piled on 758 runs in the shorter format this year at 40 average and 184 strike rate.

South Africa to score under 46.5 runs in first 6 overs – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Looking at the trend in this series, the top-order batters have found it hard to score runs. In South Africa’s both games, they suffered a top-order collapse.  

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Harare Sports Club produces pitches with decent assistance for bowlers. Scoring runs at a high rate isn’t straightforward at this ground. In 53 T20 internationals hosted at this venue, the average first innings score reads 156. 

ALSO READ: 

ZIM vs SA Odds T20 Tri-series, 4th Match

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Stake
Zimbabwe win the match 4.81 5.20 5.96 5.20 4.70
South Africa win the match 1.18 1.16 1.13 1.16 1.18
Zimbabwe win the match
1xBet 4.81
BC Game 5.20
Parimatch 5.96
Rajabets 5.20
Stake 4.70
South Africa win the match
1xBet 1.18
BC Game 1.16
Parimatch 1.13
Rajabets 1.16
Stake 1.18

Head-to-Head Record ZIM vs SA 

Zimbabwe and South Africa have met each other only five times in T20 internationals. South Africa have won four of these games while one fixture ended in a no result.  

Zimbabwe

The home side hasn’t been able to get off the mark in the tri-series. They have played two games and lost both. After losing to South Africa by five wickets, they lost to New Zealand by eight wickets. 

Batting first, Zimbabwe batters failed to get going as they managed only 120 on the board. Wessly Madhevere made 36 off 32 at the top, but no other batter could cross the 21-run mark. In the end, they didn’t have enough runs on the board to compete in the second innings. 

Possible XI: Brian Bennett, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande (wk), Tashinga Musekiwa, Tinotenda Maposa, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Trevor Gwandu.

South Africa  

South Africa have played two games in the series, winning and losing one each. After smashing Zimbabwe by five wickets, they went down against New Zealand by 21 runs. 

The Proteas had reduced New Zealand to 70 for 5 inside 10 overs but could not restrict runflow afterwards. Chasing 174, they lost half the side for just 62 runs in nine overs. Dewald Brevis struck 35 off 18 while George Linde made 30 off 20 but could not stay to finish the game.

South Africa made three changes for the previous game, giving Senuran Muthusamy a debut, and bringing in Gerald Coetzee and Kwena Maphaka. 

Possible XI: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann (wk), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka.

If you are looking to explore new betting sites that offer fresh bonuses and innovative features, we’ve compiled a list of expert-reviewed options.

Where to Watch ZIM vs SA T20 Tri-series, 4th Match

Check out the details of where to watch the Zimbabwe vs South Africa match.

  • Fans from India can watch the match live on the FanCode website and application. There will be no television broadcast for this series.
  • Those living in South Africa, can watch the match on SuperSport.
  • New Zealand viewers can tune into Three Now for the live action. 
  • TNT Sports is the official broadcast partner for the United Kingdom. 
  • In Zimbabwe, viewers can watch the action on ZTN Prime and the DStv app.

Toss Prediction 

Batting first can be tricky here as the pitches offer help for bowlers. Having a target in front is much better, as teams can pace their innings better. The captain winning the toss is likely to opt to field first in this game.

ZIM vs SA T20 Tri-series, 4th Match – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match. 

Weather conditions

The weather in Harare should be sunny and clear on Sunday afternoon. There will not be any threat of rain. The humidity levels could be around 39%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 37 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 22 to 26 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – South Africa 

Looking at the betting market, South Africa will start as favourites for obvious reasons. The Proteas have an 82% chance of winning this encounter. 

Key matchup

Dewald Brevis doesn’t have a great record against left-arm seamers in T20 cricket. He averages just around 27 at a strike rate of 136. His battle against Richard Ngavara could be crucial in this game. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
EN-W vs IN-W Predictions for the 2nd ODI in London.

EN-W vs IN-W Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – 2nd ODI – 19/07/2025

July 18, 2025
Sandip Pawar

Top Captaincy Picks for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today: 4th T20I Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

March 22, 2025
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.
logo