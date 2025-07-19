ZIM vs SA Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – T20 Tri-series, 4th Match – 20/07/2025

Match prediction for Zimbabwe vs South Africa match in Harare.
The hosts, Zimbabwe (ZIM), will look to register their first win in the ongoing T20 Tri-series when they face South Africa (SA) on July 20. The fourth match of the tournament will take place at Harare Sports Club, with the action set to begin at 4:30 PM IST. Check out our analysis for the ZIM vs SA match with the top betting tips and predictions.
Here are some of the best bets for this Zimbabwe vs South Africa T20 Tri-series, 4th Match.
Sikandar Raza struck a fifty in the previous game between these two sides. He has amassed 762 runs in T20 cricket this year at an average of 30 while striking at 140. He has hit five fifties while picking up 26 wickets with the ball.
Dewald Brevis has been in magnificent form with the bat. He struck 41 off 17 in the first game of the series and followed it up with 35 off 18. Brevis has piled on 758 runs in the shorter format this year at 40 average and 184 strike rate.
Looking at the trend in this series, the top-order batters have found it hard to score runs. In South Africa’s both games, they suffered a top-order collapse.
The Harare Sports Club produces pitches with decent assistance for bowlers. Scoring runs at a high rate isn’t straightforward at this ground. In 53 T20 internationals hosted at this venue, the average first innings score reads 156.
ALSO READ:
|1xBet
|BC Game
|Parimatch
|Rajabets
|Stake
|Zimbabwe win the match
|4.81
|5.20
|5.96
|5.20
|4.70
|South Africa win the match
|1.18
|1.16
|1.13
|1.16
|1.18
Zimbabwe win the match
1xBet
4.81
BC Game
5.20
Parimatch
5.96
Rajabets
5.20
Stake
4.70
South Africa win the match
1xBet
1.18
BC Game
1.16
Parimatch
1.13
Rajabets
1.16
Stake
1.18
Zimbabwe and South Africa have met each other only five times in T20 internationals. South Africa have won four of these games while one fixture ended in a no result.
The home side hasn’t been able to get off the mark in the tri-series. They have played two games and lost both. After losing to South Africa by five wickets, they lost to New Zealand by eight wickets.
Batting first, Zimbabwe batters failed to get going as they managed only 120 on the board. Wessly Madhevere made 36 off 32 at the top, but no other batter could cross the 21-run mark. In the end, they didn’t have enough runs on the board to compete in the second innings.
Possible XI: Brian Bennett, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande (wk), Tashinga Musekiwa, Tinotenda Maposa, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Trevor Gwandu.
South Africa have played two games in the series, winning and losing one each. After smashing Zimbabwe by five wickets, they went down against New Zealand by 21 runs.
The Proteas had reduced New Zealand to 70 for 5 inside 10 overs but could not restrict runflow afterwards. Chasing 174, they lost half the side for just 62 runs in nine overs. Dewald Brevis struck 35 off 18 while George Linde made 30 off 20 but could not stay to finish the game.
South Africa made three changes for the previous game, giving Senuran Muthusamy a debut, and bringing in Gerald Coetzee and Kwena Maphaka.
Possible XI: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann (wk), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka.
Check out the details of where to watch the Zimbabwe vs South Africa match.
Batting first can be tricky here as the pitches offer help for bowlers. Having a target in front is much better, as teams can pace their innings better. The captain winning the toss is likely to opt to field first in this game.
Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.
The weather in Harare should be sunny and clear on Sunday afternoon. There will not be any threat of rain. The humidity levels could be around 39%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 37 kmph. Expect the temperature to range between 22 to 26 degrees Celsius.
Looking at the betting market, South Africa will start as favourites for obvious reasons. The Proteas have an 82% chance of winning this encounter.
Dewald Brevis doesn’t have a great record against left-arm seamers in T20 cricket. He averages just around 27 at a strike rate of 136. His battle against Richard Ngavara could be crucial in this game.
