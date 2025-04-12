News
Babar Azam Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025
psl-2025-predictions
Last updated: April 12, 2025

Mohammad Amir Sees Off Babar Azam for Two-Ball Duck During Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 Match [WATCH]

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam was dismissed for a two-ball duck against Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2025.

Babar Azam Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam endured a forgettable start to the 2025 Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign after he was dismissed for a two-ball duck against Quetta Gladiators on Saturday. Babar Azam was caught by Rilee Rossouw at short cover off Mohammad Amir’s ball in the last ball of the first over.

How Amir dismissed Babar

It was a full length ball angling outside off from Amir, who eventually persuaded Babar to go for the drive. Babar hoped to clear the boundary with the drive but found the fielder instead.

ALSO READ:

At the time of writing this report, Peshawar Zalmi were 88/3 in 10.2 overs, with Saim Ayub (41*) and Hussain Talat (35*) the unbeaten batters. Peshawar Zalmi are looking to chase down a target of 217 against Quetta Gladiators.

Babar Azam’s recent struggles

Babar Azam has struggled for consistency recently in international cricket. He aggregated just 87 runs from two matches in Pakistan’s forgettable 2025 ICC Champions Trophy campaign. However, the former Pakistan captain did score fifties in two of the three ODIs against New Zealand recently. Despite coming back strongly against the Kiwis, the 30-year-old’s consistency with the bat remains a concern.

Babar Azam has played 59 Tests, 131 ODIs and 128 T20Is for Pakistan till date. His runs in each of the three respective formats read 4235, 6235 and 4233.

Babar Azam
Cricket
Mohammad Amir
Pakistan Super League
Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2025
Quetta Gladiators

