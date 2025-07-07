News
South Africa Star Leaves Sunrisers Hyderabad Sister Franchise Ahead of New Season
sa20

South Africa Star Leaves Sunrisers Hyderabad Sister Franchise Ahead of New Season

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 7, 2025
3 min read

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape lost the Final of the third edition of the SA20.

South Africa Star Leaves Sunrisers Hyderabad Sister Franchise Ahead of New Season

Former South African speedster Dale Steyn has decided to part ways with the SA20 franchise, Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Steyn was acting as the bowling coach for the franchise and played an instrumental role in the consecutive title wins. The former pacer took to his social media to make an announcement about the same. The Sunrisers Eastern Cape holds a tremendous record in the last three seasons. The franchise has managed to win the title in the 2023 & 2024 seasons. Moreover, they were the runners-up in the recently concluded season, making it a successful coaching stint for the South African pacer. Steyn also regarded his teammates at the franchise as the best coaching staff he’s ever worked with. 

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape finished third in the points table in the maiden edition of the league. They beat the Johannesburg Super Kings in the semi-final by a 14-run margin and went on to clinch the title. The final was also a hard-fought win. The game was pushed to a reserve day, and the Sunrisers had to chase 136 runs. Roelof van der Merwe was awarded the player of the match for his wonderful spell of 4/31. The 2024 season was different in terms of the process. The team finished first with seven victories out of 10, after which they played the first Qualifier and the Final against Durban’s Super Giants. The Sunrisers clinched the Final by a comfortable margin of 89 runs. 

They were almost on the verge of completing a hat-trick in 2025 but lost to the MI Cape Town by 76 runs. The Orange Army has been one of the most consistent teams in terms of performance. 

ALSO READ:

Sunrisers Eastern Cape – Notable Achievements Under Dale Steyn

Under the guidance of Dale Steyn, bowlers like Ottneil Baartman and Marco Jansen developed complete packages. The South African bowling maestro had a huge impact on the career growth of a few bowlers in the Sunrisers franchise. Baartman and Jansen, in particular, were fabulous with the ball and helped the team script multiple victories throughout three seasons. In the 2023 season, Roelof van der Merwe bagged 20 wickets, the joint most alongside Anrich Nortje. His best figures for the season read 6/20. Though van der Merwe is a spinner, he has spoken about Steyn’s importance in giving valuable inputs across his coaching stint. Marco Jansen stood out with 20 wickets in the second edition of the league, the most for any bowler. This comprised a four and five-wicket haul, respectively. And Guess who was the second! Baartman bagged 18 wickets in the 2024 edition, the second-best. 

The 42-year-old Protea pacer is known for his coaching impact across the cricketing fraternity. Many players, including the ones in the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, have credited Steyn for his valuable input throughout the league. He always believed in scouting and nurturing young talent to foster team dynamics, which he felt were instrumental in the success of the franchise on and off the field.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Dale Steyn
SA20
SEC
Sunrisers Eastern Cape
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

