sa20 mict champions sa20 2026 schedule final
sa20

SA20 2026 Schedule Announced: Season 4 To Begin On Boxing Day To Crash Test Cricket Heritage

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: July 9, 2025
1 min read

South Africa will see the marquee tournament begin ahead of the usual window

sa20 mict champions sa20 2026 schedule final

South Africa are set to buck the century-long tradition of hosting a Test match on Boxing Day (December 26) for the second time in two decades with the first match of the SA20 season four at Newlands.

The marquee T20 tournament, which is usually set to be played between January and February, has been moved up the calendar to begin right after Christmas as neither South Africa’s men’s team or the women’s team have any Tests scheduled in December.

SA20 season 4 to begin with MICT vs DSG on Boxing Day

As a result, defending champions MI Cape Town will face off against Durban Super Giants at Newlands to begin the new season.

The six-team tournament will enter the playoffs phase from January 21, 2026 and the final will be played on January 25.

“We’ve carefully planned the fixtures to make the most of the festive season and school holidays, we want SA20 to be a part of the holiday season festivities in our once-off window for this year,” said league commissioner and former Proteas captain Graeme Smith.

More to follow…

