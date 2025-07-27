‘Age Is Just A Number’ – AB de Villiers Rolls Back the Years With 39-Ball Ton

AB de Villiers continues to be an unstoppable force for South Africa Champions in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025. On Sunday, ABD registered consecutive hundreds as he made a 46-ball 123 against Australia Champions at Headingley, Leeds. SA put up 241, with the second-top scorer JJ Smuts adding a 53-ball 85. Four other batters contributed with one run apiece. At the time of writing this report, Australia Champions need 176 runs in 70 balls as they stand at 66/6 after 8.2 overs.

ABD’s knock was laced with 15 fours and eight sixes.

Did AB de Villiers Retire Too Soon?

Earlier, de Villiers made unbeaten scores of 61 (off 30 balls) against India Champions and 116 (off 51 balls) against England Champions. SA won their recent game, against England, by a mammoth 10 wickets, riding on ABD’s century.

The way the Proteas continue to smack the ball all around the park makes it unbelievable and commendable for the 41-year-old. His shots are nothing short of extraordinary, and he still rules the bowling attack from the best of the nations.

Before playing his last T20I in 2017, he had amassed 1,672 runs in 78 matches at a SR of 135.16. He had a decent run in ODIs and Tests too, making 9,577 and 8,765 runs, respectively. Overall, in international cricket, ABD had struck 47 tons and 99 half-centuries.

Popularly known as ‘biscuit’ by his Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate Virat Kohli, de Villiers represented the franchise for 11 editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The duo enjoyed batting together in the Indian T20 league. ABD was also present at the Narendra Modi Stadium when RCB lifted the IPL 2025 trophy recently.

For RCB, the South African garnered 4,491 runs, including two centuries and a top score of 133 not out.

ABD has truly rolled back time. His heroics in England have reminded fans of his international form. And fans could only wish if he returned from his retirement to play T20 cricket.

Check out some of the reactions by fans on X (formerly Twitter).

Retirement? What Retirement? 💁‍♂️



ABD follows up his 41-ball hundred vs England with a 39-ball hundred vs Australia 🔥#WCL2025 #ABdeVilliers pic.twitter.com/lK89E3jsSc — FanCode (@FanCode) July 27, 2025

123 off 46, and dismissed in the 14th over, in the legends league is his kind of downgrade at 41 years 😭



Sort of like saying 'this is all I can do now..age has caught up…can't do it like before' 😭 ffs, AB 🙏 — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) July 27, 2025

The crowd giving standing ovation to AB de Villiers for his brilliant 123(46) runs innings against Australia in this WCL 2025 ❤️. pic.twitter.com/D6yTmV9s1s — Jay Cricket. (@Jay_Cricket12) July 27, 2025

🔥 AB de Villiers is not done yet!

The legend smashes 123 off just 46 balls with 15 fours & 8 sixes in the ongoing Legends Cricket Trophy against Australia!

Even in retirement, he's redefining entertainment. 💥#ABdeVilliers #LegendsCricket #GOAT #INDvsENGTest#StrayKids — Muhammad Rohail kashmiri✌🏻 (@kashmiri_rohail) July 27, 2025

I'll tell you what talent is…It is to be a scratch golfer and to be the best at Rugby, Hockey, Tennis and Swimming, it is to be the man described as the Greatest batsman the cricket has ever seen. If you are all those things you are talented You are AB De Villiers pic.twitter.com/S42YHEZIAq — ` (@chixxsays) July 27, 2025

AB de Villiers, even after retirement, plays like he never left! 💥

123 off just 46 balls — 15 fours, 8 sixes, strike rate of 267.4!

Legends don’t fade, they just remind the world of their class 🔥🙌#ABdeVilliers #WCL #SouthAfricaChampions #GOAT #CricketLegend pic.twitter.com/zjEhaRDS94 — SpinNinja (@SpinNinjaa) July 27, 2025

AB de Villiers isn’t playing the WCL…

He’s rewriting its rulebook. 🔥



Back-to-back hundreds – 39 balls this time.

No warm-up, no rust – just pure, vintage AB. 🐐💯#ABD #WCL #TimelessClassic pic.twitter.com/C2owTOqp91 — Ganesh 🇮🇳 (@GaneshVerse) July 27, 2025

No doubt about it — AB de Villiers still has it! Even at 41, he’s performing like he's in his prime. If he hadn't stepped away so early, he'd still be dominating world cricket today. — अश्वत्थामा (@IAmR0450) July 27, 2025

AB de Villiers doing AB de Villiers things! 🔥

A hundred each against both Australia and England in the WCL — that's not cricket, that's pure madness! 💯🐐

Legends don’t just play the game, they redefine it. — Ankit Rajput (@AnkitKu50823807) July 27, 2025

Suddenly, Allien AB De Villiers took all the attention away from the Test match between India and England. #ABDeVilliers #ENGvsIND #WCL25 😍😎🇿🇦🙏 pic.twitter.com/EuJU4etnUY — Amit Prajapati (@amit21prajapati) July 27, 2025

