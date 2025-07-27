News
AB de Villiers South Africa Champions WCL 2025
south-africa-cricket

‘Age Is Just A Number’ – AB de Villiers Rolls Back the Years With 39-Ball Ton

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: July 27, 2025
2 min read
AB de Villiers South Africa Champions WCL 2025

AB de Villiers continues to be an unstoppable force for South Africa Champions in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025. On Sunday, ABD registered consecutive hundreds as he made a 46-ball 123 against Australia Champions at Headingley, Leeds. SA put up 241, with the second-top scorer JJ Smuts adding a 53-ball 85. Four other batters contributed with one run apiece. At the time of writing this report, Australia Champions need 176 runs in 70 balls as they stand at 66/6 after 8.2 overs.

ABD’s knock was laced with 15 fours and eight sixes.

Did AB de Villiers Retire Too Soon?

Earlier, de Villiers made unbeaten scores of 61 (off 30 balls) against India Champions and 116 (off 51 balls) against England Champions. SA won their recent game, against England, by a mammoth 10 wickets, riding on ABD’s century.

The way the Proteas continue to smack the ball all around the park makes it unbelievable and commendable for the 41-year-old. His shots are nothing short of extraordinary, and he still rules the bowling attack from the best of the nations.

Before playing his last T20I in 2017, he had amassed 1,672 runs in 78 matches at a SR of 135.16. He had a decent run in ODIs and Tests too, making 9,577 and 8,765 runs, respectively. Overall, in international cricket, ABD had struck 47 tons and 99 half-centuries.

Popularly known as ‘biscuit’ by his Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate Virat Kohli, de Villiers represented the franchise for 11 editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The duo enjoyed batting together in the Indian T20 league. ABD was also present at the Narendra Modi Stadium when RCB lifted the IPL 2025 trophy recently.

For RCB, the South African garnered 4,491 runs, including two centuries and a top score of 133 not out.

ABD has truly rolled back time. His heroics in England have reminded fans of his international form. And fans could only wish if he returned from his retirement to play T20 cricket.

Check out some of the reactions by fans on X (formerly Twitter).

ALSO READ:

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

AB de Villiers
South Africa Champions
WCL 2025
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Bought for Peanuts, Now Headed to T20 World Cup 2026? Rajasthan Royals Gem Is Blowing Up Ahead of IPL 2026 Retention

Bought for Peanuts, Now Headed to T20 World Cup 2026? Rajasthan Royals Gem Is Blowing Up Ahead of IPL 2026 Retention

2:05 am
Rohit Sankar
Unstoppable AB De Villiers! Proteas Legend Blasts 41-Ball Century Days After Hitting Fiery Fifty in WCL 2025[WATCH]

Unstoppable AB De Villiers! Proteas Legend Blasts 41-Ball Century Days After Hitting Fiery Fifty in WCL 2025[WATCH]

July 25, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Why Is David Miller Not In The South Africa Squad For Tour Of Australia?

Why Is David Miller Not In The South Africa Squad For Tour Of Australia?

July 24, 2025
Rohit Sankar
Big Players Return, Young Prodigy Locks in ODI Spot As South Africa Name T20I & ODI Squads for Australia Series

Big Players Return, Young Prodigy Locks in ODI Spot As South Africa Name T20I & ODI Squads for Australia Series

South Africa will take on Australia in a three-match T20I series followed by three ODIs.
July 24, 2025
Sagar Paul
AB de Villiers WCL

AB de Villiers Shows Athletic Ability At 41 to Dismiss Former KKR Batter In WCL 2025 [WATCH]

The incident transpired on the first ball of the eighth over of the India Champions' innings, which was bowled by Imran Tahir.
July 23, 2025
Ashish Satyam
Full SA20 2026 Retentions And Signings — SRH Franchise Icon Asks For Release, Mumbai Indians Franchise Release CSK Star, Signs LSG Hero

Full SA20 2026 Retentions And Signings — SRH Franchise Icon Asks For Release, Mumbai Indians Franchise Release CSK Star, Signs LSG Hero

July 23, 2025
Rohit Sankar
