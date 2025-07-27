‘Age Is Just A Number’ – AB de Villiers Rolls Back the Years With 39-Ball Ton

AB de Villiers continues to be an unstoppable force for South Africa Champions in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025. On Sunday, ABD registered consecutive hundreds as he made a 46-ball 123 against Australia Champions at Headingley, Leeds. SA put up 241, with the second-top scorer JJ Smuts adding a 53-ball 85. Four other batters contributed with one run apiece. At the time of writing this report, Australia Champions need 176 runs in 70 balls as they stand at 66/6 after 8.2 overs.
ABD’s knock was laced with 15 fours and eight sixes.
Earlier, de Villiers made unbeaten scores of 61 (off 30 balls) against India Champions and 116 (off 51 balls) against England Champions. SA won their recent game, against England, by a mammoth 10 wickets, riding on ABD’s century.
The way the Proteas continue to smack the ball all around the park makes it unbelievable and commendable for the 41-year-old. His shots are nothing short of extraordinary, and he still rules the bowling attack from the best of the nations.
Before playing his last T20I in 2017, he had amassed 1,672 runs in 78 matches at a SR of 135.16. He had a decent run in ODIs and Tests too, making 9,577 and 8,765 runs, respectively. Overall, in international cricket, ABD had struck 47 tons and 99 half-centuries.
Popularly known as ‘biscuit’ by his Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) teammate Virat Kohli, de Villiers represented the franchise for 11 editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The duo enjoyed batting together in the Indian T20 league. ABD was also present at the Narendra Modi Stadium when RCB lifted the IPL 2025 trophy recently.
For RCB, the South African garnered 4,491 runs, including two centuries and a top score of 133 not out.
ABD has truly rolled back time. His heroics in England have reminded fans of his international form. And fans could only wish if he returned from his retirement to play T20 cricket.
Check out some of the reactions by fans on X (formerly Twitter).
ALSO READ:
