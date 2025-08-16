Dewald Brevis Continues Six-Hitting Spree, Lands One on Roof, One in Next House During Stunning Knock vs Australia

Dewald Brevis came with all guns blazing.

Dewald Brevis unleashed carnage again during the third T20I against Australia in Cairns, hitting bowlers all around the park with panache. While he was ruthless throughout the innings, Brevis’ best came during the 10th over of the innings by Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder, Aaron Hardie, where he hit as many as four consecutive sixes.

The first one came off a slightly shorter length delivery, where Brevis came into the position quickly and heaved over the deep midwicket region for a no-look six. The ball went all the way through and hit the roof before disappearing out of the ground in the night sky.

The next one was fuller and into the slot, to which the batter whacked over the long-on region, and one of the spectators went to catch it. He couldn’t grab it, and the ball cleared the fence to reach the nearby house, again outside the ground.

The third six was a result of overcorrection from the bowler, who overpitched it, but Brevis simply swung through the line down the ground, with the ball landing right of the sight screen. On the final delivery, he was prepared for the one outside the off stump and threw his hands ferociously to hit it over the deep point region for another maximum to cap off the over with 27 runs.

Dewald Brevis scores a quickfire 53 to revive South Africa from early blows

Australia started the innings well and reduced South Africa to 49/3 in 6.5 overs, putting them under immense pressure. However, Dewald Brevis came with all guns blazing and took the attack back on Aussie bowlers with his sublime strokeplay.

He scored 53 runs in just 26 deliveries, including one boundary and six maximums, at a strike rate of 203.85. From 49/3, he took the Proteas to 110/4 in 11.4 overs before getting out.

His knock ensured South Africa had some momentum in the innings after a rather slow start and were in a position to post a substantial first-innings score. It was indeed a timely innings and a reminder of his superior skill sets, as he continues to impress across formats.

Brevis has improved massively and performed exceptionally well almost everywhere with the willow, living up to the expectations. The most notable feature of his batting is his ability to remain consistent despite playing aggressively, which helps make an impact even in precarious situations, as in this fixture.