Dewald Brevis was at his ruthless best during the third T20I against Australia, hitting bowlers all around the park.
south-africa-cricket

Dewald Brevis Continues Six-Hitting Spree, Lands One on Roof, One in Next House During Stunning Knock vs Australia

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: August 16, 2025
2 min read

Dewald Brevis came with all guns blazing.

Dewald Brevis was at his ruthless best during the third T20I against Australia, hitting bowlers all around the park.

Dewald Brevis unleashed carnage again during the third T20I against Australia in Cairns, hitting bowlers all around the park with panache. While he was ruthless throughout the innings, Brevis’ best came during the 10th over of the innings by Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder, Aaron Hardie, where he hit as many as four consecutive sixes.

The first one came off a slightly shorter length delivery, where Brevis came into the position quickly and heaved over the deep midwicket region for a no-look six. The ball went all the way through and hit the roof before disappearing out of the ground in the night sky.

The next one was fuller and into the slot, to which the batter whacked over the long-on region, and one of the spectators went to catch it. He couldn’t grab it, and the ball cleared the fence to reach the nearby house, again outside the ground.

ALSO READ:

The third six was a result of overcorrection from the bowler, who overpitched it, but Brevis simply swung through the line down the ground, with the ball landing right of the sight screen. On the final delivery, he was prepared for the one outside the off stump and threw his hands ferociously to hit it over the deep point region for another maximum to cap off the over with 27 runs.

Dewald Brevis scores a quickfire 53 to revive South Africa from early blows

Australia started the innings well and reduced South Africa to 49/3 in 6.5 overs, putting them under immense pressure. However, Dewald Brevis came with all guns blazing and took the attack back on Aussie bowlers with his sublime strokeplay.

He scored 53 runs in just 26 deliveries, including one boundary and six maximums, at a strike rate of 203.85. From 49/3, he took the Proteas to 110/4 in 11.4 overs before getting out.

His knock ensured South Africa had some momentum in the innings after a rather slow start and were in a position to post a substantial first-innings score. It was indeed a timely innings and a reminder of his superior skill sets, as he continues to impress across formats.

Brevis has improved massively and performed exceptionally well almost everywhere with the willow, living up to the expectations. The most notable feature of his batting is his ability to remain consistent despite playing aggressively, which helps make an impact even in precarious situations, as in this fixture.

Aaron Hardie
AUS vs SA
Dewald Brevis
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

Punjab Kings Mitch Owen Star Ruled Out Of AUS vs SA T20Is Lance Morris Matt Short ODIs

Punjab Kings Star Ruled Out Of AUS vs SA T20Is After Blow On Head From Kagiso Rabada

The AUS vs SA 3rd T20I will be played on August 16 in Cairns.
August 14, 2025
Disha Asrani
Corbin Bosch Ben Dwarshius AUS vs SA

Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Fined for ICC Code of Conduct Breach After Giving Fiery Send-off to Australian Pacer

He registered his best figures in T20I cricket during AUS vs SA 2nd T20I.
August 13, 2025
Aditya Ighe
dewald brevis csk jonny bairstow aus vs sa 2nd t20i 123 ipl 2025

CSK Almost Signed This Player Instead Of Dewald Brevis During IPL 2025, Here’s What Swayed Their Choice

Brevis was a clear positive for CSK in a miserable IPL 2025
August 13, 2025
Samarnath Soory
dewald brevis ab de villier aus vs sa 2nd t20i csk ipl 2025 auction

AB de Villiers Takes A Dig At IPL Franchises, Says CSK Pulled Off ‘Masterstroke’ By Signing Dewald Brevis

Brevis now holds the record for highest individual score by a South African in T20Is
August 12, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Best Since David Miller - Dewald Brevis Slams Second Fastest T20I Hundred For South Africa [WATCH]

Best Since David Miller – Dewald Brevis Slams Second Fastest T20I Hundred For South Africa [WATCH]

He got to his maiden century in T20Is.
August 12, 2025
Amogh Bodas
Dewald Brevis Recreates His Iconic 'No-Look' Six During AUS vs SA 2nd T20I [WATCH]

Dewald Brevis Recreates His Iconic ‘No-Look’ Six During AUS vs SA 2nd T20I [WATCH]

August 12, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
