Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals Stars Make South Africa A Squads For Series Against New Zealand A

Both stars had an underwhelming performances in the IPL 2025.
Gujarat Titans’ Gerald Coetzee and the Rajasthan Royals’ prodigy Kwena Mphaka have been named in the South Africa A squad for the multi-format series against New Zealand. Both Coetzee and Mphaka were part of South Africa’s main squad for the T20I tri-series against the hosts Zimbabwe, also featuring eventual winners New Zealand. However, with T20I regulars like Kagiso Rabada returning to the fray, they will have to wait for their opportunities.
The South Africa squad features almost all players who recently toured the West Indies for a multi-format series. The Proteas side enjoyed a huge success in the Caribbean. Captain Marques Ackerman, who plays for Hollywoodbets Dolphins in the domestic circuit, led SA A to 2-0 series wins in both the one-day and four-day formats.
Reflecting on the squad selections, SA ‘A’ head coach Wandile Gwavu emphasised the importance of continuity and trust in the squad’s development trajectory.
“Gerald and Kwena bring valuable international experience and skill, which will be vital across both formats. Playing at home in familiar conditions is an added advantage, and we’re eager to compete strongly and build on the momentum we’ve created,” said Gwavu.
The South African pacers Gerald Coetzee and Kwena Maphaka are among the notable returnees. Both seamers have been named in the limited-overs and four-day squads. The pace duo brings international and Indian Premier League (IPL) experience to the team. Their availability adds significant depth and international pedigree to the bowling unit.
Earlier in the year, both South African pacers had terrible IPL 2025 seasons. The left-arm pacer took just one wicket in two innings, averaging 54.00 and an economy of 10.80, while Coetzee managed just two wickets in four matches, averaging 65.50, leaking runs at 10.91.
Both pacers had forgettable outings in the T20I tri-series. Coetzee managed just one wicket in two matches, averaging 76.00 and at an economy of 10.85. Mphaka picked up just three wickets in as many matches, averaging 30.66. The poor performance led to his omission from South Africa’s squad for the Australia tour.
The 24-year-old Coetzee has played for South Africa across all formats in a very short period. He has featured in four Tests, 14 ODIs, and 12 T20Is. The right-arm pacer was exceptional in the 2023 ODI World Cup. He picked 20 wickets in just eight games, averaging an impressive 19.80 at an economy of 6.23.
Mphaka, on the other hand, emerged as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. The left-arm pacer claimed 21 wickets in just six innings, averaging a stunning 9.71. He earned his maiden IPL contract, where he failed to impress, conceding 89 runs in his six overs across two innings at an economy of 14.83. Meanwhile, the southpaw made his Test debut across all formats and was roped in by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2025. He will bring all this experience into play.
The two teams will contest three 50-over matches at Willowmoore Park in Benoni from August 30 to September 03, followed by a four-day match at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom from September 07 to 10, before wrapping up the tour with a second four-day match at Willowmoore Park from September 13 to 17.
Marques Ackerman, Okuhle Cele, Gerald Coetzee, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Tristan Luus, Kwena Maphaka, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Nqaba Peter, Sinethemba Qeshile, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith.
Marques Ackerman, Okuhle Cele, Gerald Coetzee, Schalk Engelbrecht, Zubayr Hamza, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Luus, Kwena Maphaka, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Sinethemba Qeshile, Lesego Senokwane, Jason Smith, and Codi Yusuf.
