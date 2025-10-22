Kagiso Rabada Plays ‘Greatest Shot Ever By No.11’ Off Shaheen Afridi, Leaves Fans Stunned [WATCH]

Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada played one of the finest shots ever by a lower-order batter as he dispatched Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi for a maximum in the ongoing PAK vs SA 2nd Test.

Rabada played an effortless drive, chipping the ball over the bowler and long on as it travelled a long distance as he held his pose.

On the very next ball, Rabada again hit Shaheen across the cover region for a boundary. The pair then briefly had a stare-down before moving on.

Rabada came out with a mission to launch an onslaught for the last wicket and at in the process, he also hit his maiden international fifty, courtesy of an explosive display with three boundaries and three sixes.

Kagiso Rabada enters record books

His fifty off 38 balls made him the second-fastest to reach the feat by a No.11 in Test cricket. Rabada also broke a 119-year-old record for the highest individual score by a Proteas No.11 in Tests. Bert Vogler held it previously with his unbeaten 62* for South Africa in their first innings of the Cape Town Test played against England in 1906.

Following the impressive knock, Rabada earned the praise of the fans while the Pakistan bowlers were ridiculed. Check some of the best reactions below.

Kagiso Rabada is just being absolutely clutch! 🔥



A maiden Test half-century full of intent, power, and pure determination. 🇿🇦💫 pic.twitter.com/8iSpHNiKct — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 22, 2025

Kagiso Rabada Against Pakistan bowlers 🤣 — Ajay Sharma (@sharma_ajay02) October 22, 2025

Kagiso Rabada Owned premium fast bowlers 😂



Pakistan = Bhikaristan 😂 pic.twitter.com/g7sddaOdkv — PKMKB (@wfanrahul2) October 22, 2025

Kagiso Rabada just transformed into Miller time in a cricket test match 😬😭 — Babimba SG 🇿🇦 (@_TshwaRELO_) October 22, 2025

DYK: Kagiso Rabada becomes the 3rd South African batter who score 50 while batting at No.11#PAKvSA #PAKvsSA #TestCricket — Vishwesh Gaur (@iumvishwesh) October 22, 2025

SOUTH AFRICA'S NO.11 KAGISO RABADA SCORED 38 BALLS FIFTY Vs PAKISTAN IN TESTS. 🥶



– Incredible, Kagiso Rabada! pic.twitter.com/dXr4XFqQGQ — RO_KO 🏏 (@MohammadFa83199) October 22, 2025

Fastest fifties by No.11s in Test cricket:



25 balls- Shane Shillingford vs NZ, 2014



38 balls – Kagiso Rabada vs PAK, TODAY



40 balls – Pat Symcox vs AUS, 1998 pic.twitter.com/Oqneqr4cyE — Mohammad Aizaz (@SeedaBalla93) October 22, 2025

Kagiso Rabada heroics help South Africa breach 400

In response to Pakistan’s 333, South Africa managed to cross the 400-run mark, finishing with 404 and took a 71-run lead. It was only possible after Rabada and Senuran Muthusamy scripted a 98-run stand for the final wicket.

Rabada eventually departed for a career best 71 off 61 balls, falling prey to Asif Afridi after going for another expansive shot but hitting the toe-end of the bat and getting caught out to Abdullah Shafique. Muthusamy will be left slightly disappointed since he was on 89 and could have registered his maiden international ton.

