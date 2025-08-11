‘Let Umpires Deal With It’ – What a Fiery Kwena Maphaka Told RCB Player During The AUS vs SA T20I

Australia won the first T20I by 17 runs.

The 19-year-old from South Africa recently became the youngest pacer across full-member cricket nations to take a four-fer while playing against Australia. Kwena Maphak achieved this milestone during the AUS vs SA T20I. In just his ninth T20I, Maphaka lost his cool against the Australian batter, Tim David.

Putting to bat, Australia got off to a flier at 71 for 4 in the powerplay. Maphaka, playing in Australia for the first time, was brought on to the attack in the seventh over. He delivered a wicket in the first over by dismissing Mitchell Owen. Tim David, batting on 18 off seven balls, decided to take charge against the left-arm pacer. What followed was a bit dramatic. Both players shared some words before Maphaka started giving ‘clapping’ send-offs to Australian batters.

Kwena Maphaka Reveals His Altercation With Tim David

The first two deliveries David faced from Maphaka were short-pitch ones. After a couple of short balls, the left-arm pacer bowled a third consecutive bouncer, which David thought was a wide, but the umpire didn’t.

“He went to the umpire, and he was asking about it,” Maphaka said the day after the match, which South Africa lost. “I just told him to let the umpires deal with umpiring the game, and he must focus on batting.”

David took those words seriously as he went on to score 83 runs off 52 balls. But he scored just 13 runs off 11 balls against Maphaka, who was the most economical pacer of the match. The South African pacer conceded just 20 runs and also took four wickets, becoming the first Proteas pacer to take a four-fer against Australia. David was among the batters he dismissed in a career-best haul.

Tactical Change by Team Paves Way for Kwena Maphaka

“It may have been a tactical ploy, but I think it’s also just about giving me a little bit more freedom,” he said. “I’m a guy who likes to take wickets in the middle, and I think the team understands that. It was really just a tactical ploy in terms of getting wickets through the middle rather than protecting me as a player,” said Maphaka.

Maphaka was initially used in the powerplay, but the move didn’t pay off very well. In the Zimbabwe tri-series last month, he bowled two overs in the powerplay that conceded 19 runs. The left-arm pacer was introduced after the first six overs, probably for the first time, and it worked pretty well. He finished his spell with four wickets at an economy of five.

