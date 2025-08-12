News
Lhuan-dre Pretorius hit a gigantic six that landed on the roof off Glenn Maxwell during the second T20I in Darwin.
south-africa-cricket

Lhuan-Dre Pretorius Capitalises Dropped Catch With Monumental 107m Six on the Roof off Glenn Maxwell [WATCH]

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: August 12, 2025
1 min read
Lhuan-dre Pretorius hit a gigantic six that landed on the roof off Glenn Maxwell during the second T20I in Darwin.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius hit a gigantic six that landed on the roof off Glenn Maxwell during the second T20I in Darwin. It came right from the middle of the bat and sailed all the way through.

Maxwell bowled a fuller-length delivery, to which Lhuan went on one knee and hit over the deep midwicket region with full strength. The swing ended at the right time, and the ball kept travelling before disappearing into the sky, beyond the roof.

He was dropped on the previous ball, and Lhuan added insult to the injury with a maximum. He is a dangerous batter and can make the opposition pay.

More to follow…

AUS vs SA
Glenn Maxwell
Lhuan-Dre Pretorius
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

