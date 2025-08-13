Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Fined for ICC Code of Conduct Breach After Giving Fiery Send-off to Australian Pacer

He registered his best figures in T20I cricket during AUS vs SA 2nd T20I.
Corbin Bosch gave a send-off to Ben Dwarshuis during the second T20I against Australia on Tuesday. The South Africa all-rounder has been penalised by the ICC for breaching the code of conduct regulations. The three-match series is now levelled at 1-1, with the third T20I slated for Sunday.
The drama unfolded during the 17th over of Australia’s innings. The Proteas pacer gestured towards the Australia dugout, which could have sparked an aggressive reaction from the batter.
He violated Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel.
According to the article, “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an international match.”
Bosch acknowledged the proposal for sanctions by the ICC match officials, avoiding the need for an official hearing. As a result, the 30-year-old has been handed one demerit point.
Corbin Bosch is arguably one of the most improved all-rounders over the last eight months. He came to the limelight after scoring 81 runs and taking five wickets in his debut series against Pakistan in 2024. The right-arm pacer then made his mark in the SA20 league, claiming 11 wickets while representing MI Cape Town.
Bosch then displayed his all-round skills during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Representing the Mumbai Indians (MI), he scored 42 runs in three innings, averaging 23.50 and a strike rate of 146.87. Bosch also picked up one wicket at 7.85 rpo. He followed up with record-breaking outings in Test cricket. He was a member of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 winning squad against Australia. The right-hand batter scripted history in the Zimbabwe series, becoming only the fourth South African to achieve the double of a century and five-wicket haul in the same Test.
After losing 3-0 to Australia during their previous meeting in the Rainbow Nation, South Africa lost the first T20I in Darwin. The Proteas were under pressure to keep themselves alive in the series.
It was Dewald Brevis who stole the show by scoring a record-breaking hundred. Brevis smashed 125 runs off just 56 balls with 12 fours and eight sixes, striking at 223.21. The 22-year-old raced to his maiden T20I hundred in just 41 balls and became the youngest men’s centurion for South Africa. His quick-fire knock was the second-fastest T20I century for his country after David Miller’s 35-ball ton. His innings powered the Proteas to post a mammoth 218/7 in their allotted 20 overs.
In reply, Tim David scored his second fifty of the series in 24 balls. His knock kept Australia in the game for 15 overs, but three wickets apiece from Bosch and Kwena Maphaka skittled out the hosts for 165, handing South Africa a 53-run win. The Aiden Markram-led team handed Australia their second-biggest defeat at home. An 89-run defeat against New Zealand in Sydney in 2022 remains the biggest.
The series decider will take place in Cairns on Saturday, August 16. The two teams will next face each other in a three-match ODI series, starting on August 19.