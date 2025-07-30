News
They Missed The Last Time, But This Squad Could Bring South Africa The T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy

Rohit Sankar
Rohit Sankar
Last updated: July 30, 2025
6 min read
south africa t20 world cup 2026 squad dewald brevis lhuan-dre pretorius

They came painfully close in 2024, falling to India in the T20 World Cup final. Since then, they’ve reset, experimented, and, for the first time in years, won a global trophy by clinching the 2025 World Test Championship Final against Australia. Now, with a white-ball group taking shape under the confident leadership of Shukri Conrad, South Africa look set to mount a serious charge at T20 World Cup 2026.

They’ve tried 31 players since the 2024 final, a scattergun approach that’s unearthed talent but also left questions around continuity. It’s now time to lock in a core squad and trust them through the next nine months. The pieces are there, they just need to stay consistent, stay healthy, and most importantly, stay backed.

South Africa’s near-miss in 2024 was heartbreak — they lost the final to India despite being in control for most of the game. Recently, Shukri Conrad has taken over as all-format coach, and the team also broke its ICC title jinx by winning the WTC Final in 2025.

The tri-series final loss to New Zealand in Harare might sting, but it was another sign of growth. Conrad, speaking after the defeat, was both measured and bullish:

“The result is disappointing but there were so many good things that happened today that we can be really proud of… Lhuan-dre is one of the bright prospects for South Africa… Dewald is a special talent… If today is going to be a yardstick, then it comes to the T20 World Cup — whoever wants to win the tournament is going to have to beat us.”

It’s a massive statement, especially for the coach of a team that has struggled to stumble over the knockout hurdle several times, all the more so coming in the immediate aftermath of yet another narrow defeat. But the confidence stems from what he has seen, and what the world is starting to see with several of their players. There’s a reason the players are in high demand across franchise leagues. It’s that they are pretty good at it.

How Should South Africa Approach The T20 World Cup 2026 Buildup?

South Africa have a fair few games before the world event in India next year and it’s an opportunity for them to test players, test the depth of their resources, but also lock in on some players and back them to the hilt.

Batting Firepower from Top to Bottom

This South African XI has batting depth, versatility, and intent across conditions:

  • Explosive top three: Truly explosive top three with good blend of strengths in Rickelton, Markram and Pretorius
  • Middle order built for adaptability: A flexible group in Miller, Stubbs and Brevis who can switch roles based on the game and matchups.
  • Wicketkeeping options abound: Rickelton, Pretorius, Stubbs, and even a back-up like Ferreira can all take the gloves, giving SA room to balance the XI based on opposition.
  • Batting depth: With a line-up that can have multiple all-round options in George Linde, Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch, South Africa have something they have rarely enjoyed in recent T20 tournaments: depth, and it’s going to be vital.

Importantly, there is a good blend of batters — genuine spin and pace hitting options, batters who can drop anchor and multiple finishing options in the middle. Heinrich Klaasen’s retirement was a huge blow to their preparations, but there’s no time to look back, and there really is enough potential in this line-up to sort of cover for an absence as huge as his. Stubbs and Brevis are now groomed for filling in multiple roles as is Pretorius, who can switch to the middle-order too if needed.

Bowling Plans: Mix of Experience and Raw Fire

Bowling has historically let South Africa down at ICC events but this time they have the variety to test leading batters around the globe.

  • Pace options: Rabada (leader of the attack), Jansen (left-arm angle and bounce), Ngidi (slow cutters), Burger (powerplay and death-overs energy), Bosch (utility pick), Maphaka (raw pace and bounce)
  • Spin options: Linde (can bowl upfront or in middle), Maharaj (control), Markram (match-up offspin), Ferreira (wildcard).
  • Wrist spin hole? Yes, that’s a loophole. Nqaba Peter is a potential option but still very raw and remember, he isn’t even a regular starter in the SA20 franchise XI. His T20I record (8 wickets in 11 games, econ 9.03) suggests that he needs quite a bit more polishing before the main event, if at all he’s making it there.

If needed, SA could also look at part-timer overs from Stubbs, Markram, or Brevis — but the real challenge is figuring the Bosch vs Maharaj question for subcontinent conditions and to pick the right XI for the conditions and opponent.

Balance, Depth and Adaptability A Feature In South Africa’s Probable Squad

This 16-17 player pool offers:

  • Left-right flexibility: in both batting and bowling
  • Multi-format experience: several have played Tests and ODIs recently
  • Plenty All-round options: Linde, Jansen, Bosch, and Markram
  • High-ceiling youngsters like Maphaka, Pretorius, Brevis, Stubbs and Burger — raw but worth the long-term investment

South Africa’s biggest win will come from consistency of backing. Maphaka, for example, bowled the last over in the tri-series final and held his nerve. Conrad was impressed:

“In the last five overs, New Zealand only hit three boundaries, which is brilliant for us… we’ve made huge strides… Guys are clearer with their plans.”

After using 31 players since the last T20 World Cup, the trial phase must end. This current squad ticks all boxes. Conrad summed it up best: “I think we’ve got the makings of a really great side in every format.” They really do.

ALSO READ:

The Ideal Squad South Africa Should Back

Probable XI:

  1. Ryan Rickelton
  2. Aiden Markram (captain)
  3. Lhuan-dre Pretorius
  4. Dewald Brevis
  5. David Miller
  6. Tristan Stubbs
  7. George Linde
  8. Marco Jansen
  9. Corbin Bosch / Keshav Maharaj
  10. Kagiso Rabada
  11. Lungi Ngidi / Nandre Burger

Backups/Subs:

  • Donovan Ferreira
  • Kwena Maphaka
  • Rubin Hermann
  • Nqaba Peter

Then, of course, with the SA20 later this year, there might be more players joining this mix and some leaving it, but now is as good a time as any for the Proteas to lock in on their target – The T20 World Cup, and identify the pillars in their line-up and stick by them vehemently.

