South Africa Star Aims to Seal T20 World Cup 2026 Spot During Upcoming Australia Series

The South African batter has scored 263 runs in 13 T20I matches.
Wicket-keeper batter Ryan Rickleton eyes a spot in South Africa’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad as he prepares for the upcoming T20I series against Australia. Having played his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) season earlier this year after making his T20I debut in May 2024, he can be in the reckoning for a top-order spot for the next short-format ICC event. The southpaw batter was recently also part of the team that clinched the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final against Australia.
As the Australia series looms closer, Rickleton aims to have a good T20I series to cement his place in the side. Rickelton needs consistency to secure his place but isn’t afraid of the risks and rewards of his ultra-aggressive approach at the stop.
Rickelton was quoted as saying according to ESPNCricinfo, “I’m still trying to establish myself in the T20 side, but I don’t think there’ll be any expectation for me to change anything that I’ve been doing in these last two years. It’s just an opportunity for me to hopefully claim that opening spot for this South African side, going into the World Cup and further on past that.”
After the Australia tour, the Proteas will lock horns with England for three T20Is from September 2 in the UK. They will next begin their WTC defence in Pakistan, followed by an all-format tour of India, the SA20, and a home series against West Indies. They will next gear up for the T20 World Cup.
“This was my first IPL, and it’s a long three months in India, which can stretch you, mentally more than anything. I would still like to play leagues when the opportunity comes along, and next year there’s a break after the IPL, so there’s some space in between. Once you get into the groove of playing a lot of cricket, it can be nice when you’re playing quite well, but it can also be quite dark if you’re not playing too well. It’s more about trying to manage the space mentally. That’s probably the balance that I’m trying to walk at the moment.”
Ryan Rickleton featured in the SA20 league at the start of the year. He played a crucial part in clinching MI Cape Town’s maiden SA20 title. He scored 336 runs in eight matches, averaging 48 and a strike rate of 178.22. His exceptional performances earned him the Mumbai Indians (MI) for INR 1 crore. The left-hand batter amassed 388 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 150.97, including three fifties. Which means that Rickleton didn’t get much time to rest before the six weeks after the WTC final.
