South Africa Star Aims to Seal T20 World Cup 2026 Spot During Upcoming Australia Series

The South African batter has scored 263 runs in 13 T20I matches.

Wicket-keeper batter Ryan Rickleton eyes a spot in South Africa’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad as he prepares for the upcoming T20I series against Australia. Having played his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) season earlier this year after making his T20I debut in May 2024, he can be in the reckoning for a top-order spot for the next short-format ICC event. The southpaw batter was recently also part of the team that clinched the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final against Australia.

All matches (47) India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025 ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 France tour of Sweden 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Maharani Trophy, 2025 New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Viking Cup, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Result – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDT 172/6 EDR 174/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – ODW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 PD – WDL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 CDK – SDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Croatia ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Croatia ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Result – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM 128/7 LCC 127/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP 98/7 LCC 139/10 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 CPP – KSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – KSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SURR 137/6 LEI – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 MID 191/4 SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SUSS – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Neath England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLAM – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOT – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 HAM – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län France tour of Sweden 2025 SWE – FRA – Fixtures Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC 65/9 GUG 69/1 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC 98/10 CCC 105/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 91YC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NAJC – GTC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KUMS – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 PCR – BNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BCC – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – KZK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SEL 211/2 MEL 85/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR 128/4 PHG 127/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PRK 198/7 PENG 98/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR 245/2 PUT 56/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 HTW 163/5 MDW 128/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 SHLW 113/7 MWW 140/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 BBW – HTW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 MWW – MDW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Bulawayo New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 ZIM – NZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – PAK-W – Fixtures Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 MAO – SOB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 NOS – WEF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 MOW-W – SBW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 NOS-W – WFW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 AUST – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 SWE – FRA – Fixtures Standings

Ryan Rickelton Eyes T20 World Cup 2026

As the Australia series looms closer, Rickleton aims to have a good T20I series to cement his place in the side. Rickelton needs consistency to secure his place but isn’t afraid of the risks and rewards of his ultra-aggressive approach at the stop.

Rickelton was quoted as saying according to ESPNCricinfo, “I’m still trying to establish myself in the T20 side, but I don’t think there’ll be any expectation for me to change anything that I’ve been doing in these last two years. It’s just an opportunity for me to hopefully claim that opening spot for this South African side, going into the World Cup and further on past that.”

After the Australia tour, the Proteas will lock horns with England for three T20Is from September 2 in the UK. They will next begin their WTC defence in Pakistan, followed by an all-format tour of India, the SA20, and a home series against West Indies. They will next gear up for the T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ

Ryan Rickleton on Mental Aspect

“This was my first IPL, and it’s a long three months in India, which can stretch you, mentally more than anything. I would still like to play leagues when the opportunity comes along, and next year there’s a break after the IPL, so there’s some space in between. Once you get into the groove of playing a lot of cricket, it can be nice when you’re playing quite well, but it can also be quite dark if you’re not playing too well. It’s more about trying to manage the space mentally. That’s probably the balance that I’m trying to walk at the moment.”

Ryan Rickleton featured in the SA20 league at the start of the year. He played a crucial part in clinching MI Cape Town’s maiden SA20 title. He scored 336 runs in eight matches, averaging 48 and a strike rate of 178.22. His exceptional performances earned him the Mumbai Indians (MI) for INR 1 crore. The left-hand batter amassed 388 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 150.97, including three fifties. Which means that Rickleton didn’t get much time to rest before the six weeks after the WTC final.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.