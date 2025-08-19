Major injury Blow for South Africa as Star player Ruled Out of Australia ODI Series

Cricket South Africa added the 19-year-old Kwena Maphaka in the squad.

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the ODI series against Australia due to inflammation of his right ankle. The news came just before the start of the first ODI of the three-match series starting August 19 in Cairns.

Kagiso Rabada To Miss ODI Series vs Australia

The scans on Monday confirmed that Rabada has been diagnosed with inflammation in his right ankle. Cricket South Africa (CSA) has clarified that he will stay with the team in Australia for rehabilitation.

“Proteas men’s fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia due to inflammation of his right ankle,” South Africa said via a statement. “The 30-year-old underwent a scan on Monday, which confirmed the extent of the injury. He will remain in Australia and undergo rehabilitation under the supervision of the Proteas medical staff. The series gets underway with the first ODI on Tuesday, 19 August, at Cazalys Stadium, starting at 14:30 local time.”

Huge Blow For South Africa

Rabada’s absence will be a huge miss for South Africa. He boasts staggering numbers in ODIs against Australia. He has taken 30 wickets in 15 innings, averaging 25.50 at an economy of 5.96. Additionally, he was exceptional during the T20I series against Australia last week. The right-arm pacer led the relatively young bowling attack featuring Lungi Ngidi, 19-year-old Kwena Mphaka, and rising sensation Corbin Bosch. The 30-year-old took five wickets in three matches, averaging just 16.40 and an impressive economy of 7.45.

Before the series, Rabada played a crucial role in leading the Proteas to their maiden World Test Championship (WTC) title in June this year. He took nine wickets, including a first-innings fifer against Australia in the summit clash.

Kwena Maphaka To Replace Kagiso Rabada

The 19-year-old Kwena Maphaka, who took the most wickets in the T20I series Down Under, has already been added to the squad. Maphaka took nine wickets in just three matches, averaging 12.55 at a little expensive economy of 10.27. The left-armer turned on the style with a spell of 4-20 in the first match at Darwin, followed by 3-57 in the second match and 2-36 in the third T20I at Cairns.

The 19-year-old is rising through the ranks and getting better with every opportunity. He commenced the year with a poor SA20 2024-25 for Paarl Royals, Indian Premier League (IPL) for Rajasthan Royals, and an equally modest T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe. However, he has started to give returns, and with the T20 World Cup 2026 looming closer, CSA will have a close tab on him.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen