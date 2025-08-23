SRH, LSG Stars Return to the Setup As South Africa Announces Squad for England Tour

South Africa have announced their squad for the white-ball tour against England, which begins on September 2.
Marco Jansen is back in the T20I squad after recovering from thumb surgery that ruled him out since the World Test Championship final in June. Seamer Lizaad Williams also makes a return after being sidelined with a knee injury since October 2024.
David Miller rejoins the squad after missing the Australia series due to franchise commitments. He is currently playing for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred and will link up with the national team once the competition ends.
Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs.
Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams.
1st ODI – September 2, Headingley, Leeds
2nd ODI – September 4, Lord’s, London
3rd ODI – September 7, The Rose Bowl, Southampton
1st T20I – September 10, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
2nd T20I – September 12, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
3rd T20I – September 14, Trent Bridge, Nottingham
