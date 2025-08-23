SRH, LSG Stars Return to the Setup As South Africa Announces Squad for England Tour

South Africa have announced their squad for the white-ball tour against England, which begins on September 2.

SRH and LSG Stars Return as Marco Jansen and David Miller Make Comebacks

Marco Jansen is back in the T20I squad after recovering from thumb surgery that ruled him out since the World Test Championship final in June. Seamer Lizaad Williams also makes a return after being sidelined with a knee injury since October 2024.

David Miller rejoins the squad after missing the Australia series due to franchise commitments. He is currently playing for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred and will link up with the national team once the competition ends.

South Africa’s Squads for England Tour

ODI Squad

Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs.

T20I Squad

Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams.

Schedule of South Africa for England Tour

ODI Series

1st ODI – September 2, Headingley, Leeds

2nd ODI – September 4, Lord’s, London

3rd ODI – September 7, The Rose Bowl, Southampton

T20I Series

1st T20I – September 10, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

2nd T20I – September 12, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

3rd T20I – September 14, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

More to follow…