Why is David Miller Not in South Africa Playing XI For AUS vs SA T20Is?

He last played a T20I match in December 2024.
South Africa are currently touring Australia for a T20I and ODI series. This will be the first clash between these two sides after the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025, where the Proteas defeated the defending champions by five wickets to clinch their second ICC title. However, star South African batter David Miller has not been included in their squad for the ongoing T20Is.
70/9
20/0
Bud Cricket Club beat 91 Yards Club by 10 wickets (D/L) method
47/10
49/5
Perak beat Johor by 5 wickets
107/8
35/1
21/2
107/10
Previously, the batter had accepted the hybrid contract of Cricket South Africa (CSA) alongside his teammate Rassie van der Dussen. It allows the players to represent their nations in some specific fixtures and tournaments and be more flexible in franchise or league cricket commitments. Notably, his stint for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred 2025 will be clashing with South Africa’s current while-ball tour of Australia.
“The hybrid contracts take into consideration the dynamic nature of modern-day cricket and will provide David and Rassie with the opportunity to contribute to the team during specific bilateral tours and ICC events,” CSA’s Director of National Teams and High Performance, Enoch Nkwe, had stated earlier.
ALSO READ:
The southpaw has scored a mammoth 2,591 runs at a strike rate of 140.66, including two hundreds and eight half-centuries, in 130 T20I matches. But after the heart-wrenching seven-run defeat against India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, Miller played in five 20-over fixtures at home and put up 154 runs, including a duck and a fifty-plus score (82).
The batter is yet to appear in a T20I fixture this year. However, he is expected to make a comeback in the T20I team for the overseas series against England, starting on September 10. Moreover, the batter is also likely to feature in South Africa’s squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.
“At this stage, I’m just going year by year and assessing where my cricket’s on a yearly basis. I don’t want to get too far ahead. I would love to play cricket for as long as I can. At this stage, yes, I’m looking forward to it, but we’ll just see how we go along the way,” he had said earlier.
Aiden Markram (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (WK), Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen.
