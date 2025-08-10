News
Why is David Miller Not in South Africa Playing XI For AUS vs SA T20Is?
south-africa-cricket

Why is David Miller Not in South Africa Playing XI For AUS vs SA T20Is?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: August 10, 2025
3 min read

He last played a T20I match in December 2024.

Why is David Miller Not in South Africa Playing XI For AUS vs SA T20Is?

South Africa are currently touring Australia for a T20I and ODI series. This will be the first clash between these two sides after the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025, where the Proteas defeated the defending champions by five wickets to clinch their second ICC title. However, star South African batter David Miller has not been included in their squad for the ongoing T20Is.

Why is David Miller not playing in T20Is against Australia?

Previously, the batter had accepted the hybrid contract of Cricket South Africa (CSA) alongside his teammate Rassie van der Dussen. It allows the players to represent their nations in some specific fixtures and tournaments and be more flexible in franchise or league cricket commitments. Notably, his stint for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred 2025 will be clashing with South Africa’s current while-ball tour of Australia.

“The hybrid contracts take into consideration the dynamic nature of modern-day cricket and will provide David and Rassie with the opportunity to contribute to the team during specific bilateral tours and ICC events,” CSA’s Director of National Teams and High Performance, Enoch Nkwe, had stated earlier.

ALSO READ:

David Miller in recent T20Is

The southpaw has scored a mammoth 2,591 runs at a strike rate of 140.66, including two hundreds and eight half-centuries, in 130 T20I matches. But after the heart-wrenching seven-run defeat against India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, Miller played in five 20-over fixtures at home and put up 154 runs, including a duck and a fifty-plus score (82).

The batter is yet to appear in a T20I fixture this year. However, he is expected to make a comeback in the T20I team for the overseas series against England, starting on September 10. Moreover, the batter is also likely to feature in South Africa’s squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

“At this stage, I’m just going year by year and assessing where my cricket’s on a yearly basis. I don’t want to get too far ahead. I would love to play cricket for as long as I can. At this stage, yes, I’m looking forward to it, but we’ll just see how we go along the way,” he had said earlier.

South Africa Squad for T20Is Against Australia

Aiden Markram (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (WK), Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen.

AUS vs SA
Australia vs South Africa
David Miller
Northern Superchargers
South Africa
The Hundred 2025
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

Why is Marco Jansen Not in Australia Playing XI For AUS vs SA T20Is?

Why is Marco Jansen Not in Australia Playing XI For AUS vs SA T20Is?

The player last featured in a T20 international in December 2024.
2:29 pm
Sreejita Sen
AUS vs SA Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Australia vs South Africa T20I Series in India?

AUS vs SA Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Australia vs South Africa T20I Series in India?

The 20-over series will commence on August 10.
2:31 pm
Sreejita Sen
south-africa-pacer kagiso rabada-urges-proteas-to-move-on-from-their-wtc-title-triumph

‘No Fear of Anything’ – South Africa Star Confident of T20 World Cup 2026 Success After Breaking Jinx in WTC Final 2025

South Africa had beaten Australia to clinch the WTC title in June.
August 7, 2025
Vishnu PN
Gujarat Titans Gerald Coetzee and Rajasthan Royals Kwena Maphaka have been included in South Africa A squad that will tour New Zealand for a multi-format series.

Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals Stars Make South Africa A Squads For Series Against New Zealand A

Both stars had an underwhelming performances in the IPL 2025.
August 7, 2025
Aditya Ighe
South Africa Star Ryan Rickelton Aims to Seal T20 World Cup 2026 Spot During Upcoming Australia Series

South Africa Star Aims to Seal T20 World Cup 2026 Spot During Upcoming Australia Series

The South African batter has scored 263 runs in 13 T20I matches.
August 6, 2025
Aditya Ighe
south africa t20 world cup 2026 squad dewald brevis lhuan-dre pretorius

They Missed The Last Time, But This Squad Could Bring South Africa The T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy

July 30, 2025
Rohit Sankar
