Why is Marco Jansen Not in Australia Playing XI For AUS vs SA T20Is?

The player last featured in a T20 international in December 2024.
Star South African all-rounder Marco Jansen is not part of the SA squad for their ongoing three-match overseas T20I series in Australia. Notably, this is the first clash between these two sides after the high-octane World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final, where the Proteas had edged out the defending champions Australia to win their second ICC title.
The all-rounder also did not feature in the recent T20I tri-series, involving hosts Zimbabwe, New Zealand and South Africa. Previously, he had sustained an injury on his left thumb while fielding on Day 2 of the WTC 2025 Final. But he continued to bowl with that injury and went on to dismiss veteran Australian batter, Marnus Labuschagne, for just 22 runs.
After the mega red-ball championship, Jansen underwent a surgery, which sidelined him from the cricketing action for at least two months. The player is expected to be assessed later this month or in early September to decide the timeline for his potential comeback in international cricket.
The 25-year-old has snared 16 wickets at an economy of 8.13 and scored 166 runs at a strike rate of 149.54 in his 17 T20I matches for South Africa so far. But the player has not appeared in a 20-over international match since the home series against India. However, he scalped four wickets in as many matches of that series and also contributed with 102 runs.
He also played a key role in the Punjab Kings (PBKS) campaign in the latest Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Jansen bagged 16 wickets at an economy of 9.20 and scored 75 runs for the IPL 2025 runners-up.
Aiden Markram (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (WK), Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen.
