Why is Temba Bavuma Not in South Africa Playing XI For AUS vs SA 2nd ODI?

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has been rested for the second ODI against Australia in Mackay. T20I skipper Aiden Markram will be leading the Proteas side in this fixture.
The 35-year-old made a comeback in this series after recovering from his hamstring injury that he suffered during the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final at Lord’s Stadium. However, he will be back in the team for the final match of the ODI series on August 24.
The news from the match centre is that South Africa have won the toss and elected to bat first.
South Africa: Ryan Rickelton(WK), Aiden Markram(C), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.
Australia: Mitchell Marsh(C), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(WK), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
