Why is Temba Bavuma Not in South Africa Playing XI For AUS vs SA 2nd ODI?

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has been rested for the second ODI against Australia in Mackay. T20I skipper Aiden Markram will be leading the Proteas side in this fixture.

The 35-year-old made a comeback in this series after recovering from his hamstring injury that he suffered during the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final at Lord’s Stadium. However, he will be back in the team for the final match of the ODI series on August 24.

ODI captain Temba Bavuma has been rested for the second match against Australia.



This decision is part of his workload management, as he recovered from a hamstring strain which he sustained during the WTC Final in June.



Although he experienced no discomfort during the first… pic.twitter.com/BEb2af8LOz — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) August 22, 2025

The news from the match centre is that South Africa have won the toss and elected to bat first.

Playing XIs For AUS vs SA 2nd ODI

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton(WK), Aiden Markram(C), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(C), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(WK), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

More to follow…