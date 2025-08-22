News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Why is Temba Bavuma Not in South Africa Playing XI For AUS vs SA 2nd ODI?
south-africa-cricket

Why is Temba Bavuma Not in South Africa Playing XI For AUS vs SA 2nd ODI?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: August 22, 2025
1 min read
Why is Temba Bavuma Not in South Africa Playing XI For AUS vs SA 2nd ODI?

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has been rested for the second ODI against Australia in Mackay. T20I skipper Aiden Markram will be leading the Proteas side in this fixture.

The 35-year-old made a comeback in this series after recovering from his hamstring injury that he suffered during the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final at Lord’s Stadium. However, he will be back in the team for the final match of the ODI series on August 24.

The news from the match centre is that South Africa have won the toss and elected to bat first.

Playing XIs For AUS vs SA 2nd ODI

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton(WK), Aiden Markram(C), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(C), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(WK), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

More to follow…

AUS vs SA
Australia vs South Africa
South Africa
Temba Bavuma
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

south-africa-spinner-prenelan-subrayen-reported-for-suspect-bowling-action-after-aus-vs-sa-1st-odi

South Africa Spinner Reported for Suspect Bowling Action After AUS vs SA 1st ODI

He will now need to undergo an assessment at an ICC Testing facility.
August 20, 2025
Vishnu PN
49 Matches For a Fifer! Keshav Maharaj Cracks Australia Open With a Tremendous Bowling Display In 1st ODI

49 Matches For a Fifer! Keshav Maharaj Cracks Australia Open With a Tremendous Bowling Display In 1st ODI

He finished with figures of 5/33 in the first ODI.
August 19, 2025
Amogh Bodas
south-africa-star-aiden-markram-embarks-on-a-new-journey-with-an-81-ball-82-in-aus-vs-sa-1st-odi

South Africa Star Embarks On A New Journey With An 81-Ball 82 in AUS vs SA 1st ODI

He reached his half-century in 54 balls.
August 19, 2025
Vishnu PN
Dewald Brevis AUS vs SA Chennai Super Kings

Fresh From T20 Success, CSK Star Takes the Next Big Step With ODI Debut

He joined CSK as mid-season replacement player.
August 19, 2025
Aditya Ighe
Kagiso Rabada Kwena Maphaka AUS vs SA

Major injury Blow for South Africa as Star player Ruled Out of Australia ODI Series

Cricket South Africa added the 19-year-old Kwena Maphaka in the squad.
August 19, 2025
Aditya Ighe
kwena mphaka aus vs sa odi series south africa squad

Rajasthan Royals Star Added To ODI Squad After Impressive Performances In AUS vs SA T20Is

The teenager has been in sensational form in the last three months
August 18, 2025
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.