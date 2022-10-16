Kusal Mendis takes a blinder to dismiss Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton in T20 World Cup 2022 | SL vs NAM

Kusal Mendis took a stunning catch behind the wicket to give Sri Lanka a crucial wicket in the SL vs NAM T20 World Cup 2022 clash

Namibia lost their third wicket after Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton got out

Kusal Mendis, on Sunday, October 16, took an absolute blinder to get rid of Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton in Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match against Namibia at Simonds Stadium in Geelong.

In the penultimate ball of the fifth over after Sri Lanka opted to field first, fast bowler Chamika Karunaratne bowled a slower delivery outside the off-stump. Loftie-Eaton tried to play an expansive drive through the off-side, but could only manage to get an outside edge.

However, it seemed as if the ball would fly down to the third man region as the batter got a thick edge. But Mendis had other ideas. The keeper dived full length on to his left, which happens to be his wrong side, and took a stupendous catch.

Sri Lanka were delighted after Loftie-Eaton perished. Karunaratne got a crucial wicket as Namibia were reduced to 35 for the loss of three wickets in 4.5 overs.

Loftie-Eaton started his knock in a stupendous manner, hitting one four and two massive sixes. He perished after scoring 20 runs off 12 balls and threatening to take the match away from the opposition after Sri Lanka opted to field first.

WATCH KUSAL MENDIS TAKE A SCREAMER IN THE SL VS NAM T20 WORLD CUP MATCH HERE:

Earlier, it was Sri Lanka's premier speedster, Dushmantha Chameera, who gave his team its first breakthrough. He dismissed Michael van Lingen in the second over of the match.

In the very next over, Pramod Madushan removed Divan la Cock, who failed to get into double digits. From there on Loftie-Eaton played his shots to bring Namibia back into the game, but to his dismay, he couln't survive for long either.

Namibia, led by right-handed batter Gerhard Erasmus, scored 43 runs in the first six overs, but also lost crucial wickets.

Namibia advanced to the Super 12 last time around in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Erasmus and Co will be looking to put in a similar showing even in Australia.