T20 World Cup 2022: Team of the Tournament
Playing XI of the best of performers across teams from the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.
With 223 runs under his belt at a strike-rate of 142.94 over eight matches, Mendis opens the innings in this team.
New Zealand's top-order aggressor, Finn Allen has a tournament strike-rate of 189.58 before the semis.
Standing at the top of the tournament runs chart, Indian batting great Kohli walks in at No.3 in the side.
In tremendous form, the extravagant Suryakumar Yadav holds the No.4 spot with 225 runs at a SR of 193.96.
New Zealand's game-changer, Phillips enters at No.5 in the batting line-up with 195 runs at a strike-rate of 163.86.
Zimbabwe's hero with the bat and ball, Sikandar Raza is placed at No.6 for his fantastic allround display.
Pakistan's key man, Shabad Khan makes the cut as well for rising up to the challenge with bat and ball for his team.
Curran heads to the semifinals as England's leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps at an economy rate of only 6.40.
Top wicket-taker of the competition with 15 scalps, Wanindu Hasaranga walks in as the lead spinner and capable batter at No.8.
Nortje finished at the top of the bowling chart for South Africa with 11 wickets at an exceptional economy rate of 5.37.
India's biggest positive of the competition, Arshdeep is India's leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps ahead of the semis.