T20 World Cup 2022: Team of the Tournament

By Kashish Chadha Mon, 7 Nov 2022
/ 3

T20 World Cup 2022: Team of the Tournament

Playing XI of the best of performers across teams from the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

/ 3

Kusal Mendis

With 223 runs under his belt at a strike-rate of 142.94 over eight matches, Mendis opens the innings in this team.

/ 3

Finn Allen

New Zealand's top-order aggressor, Finn Allen has a tournament strike-rate of 189.58 before the semis.

/ 3

Virat Kohli

Standing at the top of the tournament runs chart, Indian batting great Kohli walks in at No.3 in the side.

/ 3

Suryakumar Yadav

In tremendous form, the extravagant Suryakumar Yadav holds the No.4 spot with 225 runs at a SR of 193.96.

/ 3

Glenn Phillips

New Zealand's game-changer, Phillips enters at No.5 in the batting line-up with 195 runs at a strike-rate of 163.86.

/ 3

Sikandar Raza

Zimbabwe's hero with the bat and ball, Sikandar Raza is placed at No.6 for his fantastic allround display.

/ 3

Shadab Khan

Pakistan's key man, Shabad Khan makes the cut as well for rising up to the challenge with bat and ball for his team.

/ 3

Sam Curran

Curran heads to the semifinals as England's leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps at an economy rate of only 6.40.

/ 3

Wanindu Hasaranga

Top wicket-taker of the competition with 15 scalps, Wanindu Hasaranga walks in as the lead spinner and capable batter at No.8.

/ 3

Anrich Nortje

Nortje finished at the top of the bowling chart for South Africa with 11 wickets at an exceptional economy rate of 5.37.

/ 3

Arshdeep Singh

India's biggest positive of the competition, Arshdeep is India's leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps ahead of the semis.

From around the web