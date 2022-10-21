Australia at ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Predicted Playing XI, Team Preview, Key Players and Schedule

Everything you need to know about the hosts and defending champions Australia at the T20 World Cup 2022.

Australia are currently ranked sixth in the ICC Men’s T20I Team rankings.

Preview

Perhaps for the first time ever since the build-up to the inaugural edition - in South Africa in 2007 - Australia begin as firm favourites at the T20 World Cup 2022. 15 years ago, they’d stepped into the competition on the back of a third straight ODI World Cup win, and the star-studded line-up would go down to eventual champions India in the semis.

That Australia are currently ranked sixth in the format is somewhat misleading, given their squad strength and the advantage of being the hosts. The drought for a T20 World Cup trophy ended last year in the UAE - after six failed attempts previously - when not many would’ve given them a chance. As impressive as it sounds, they’re set to begin the 2022 edition with the same XI that won them the final against New Zealand in Dubai.

David Warner, the Player of the Tournament last year, offers a lethal combination of explosiveness and stability at the top, to go with the belligerence of Aaron Finch, the only batter with two 150-plus scores in T20Is.

Four quality ball-strikers in Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade follow, not to forget the all-round skills of the first three, with the experienced Steve Smith to play the floater.

The fast-bowling department is well rounded and has the familiarity of the conditions to their advantage. The X-factor though could be Adam Zampa, who has bagged 23 wickets at an economy of just 6.52 in T20Is at home.

Australia T20 World Cup history

2007: Semi-finalists

2009: First round exit

2010: Runners-up

2012: Semi-finalists

2014: Second round exit

2016: Second round exit

2021: Champions

Team News

Both Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Starc, who missed a significant part of the ongoing season, are back to the setup to help Australia put in a full-strength side.

Australia Squad for T20 World Cup 2022

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Predicted Australia Playing XI

Australia would be expected to field the exact XI that won them the T20 World Cup final in November last year.

David Warner

Aaron Finch (c)

Steve Smith

Mitchell Marsh

Glenn Maxwell

Marcus Stoinis

Matthew Wade (wk)

Pat Cummins

Mitchell Starc

Adam Zampa

Josh Hazlewood

Key Players

David Warner

David Warner was the Player of the Tournament at the last year’s T20 World Cup, wherein he aggregated 289 runs at 48.17 at a strike-rate of 146.70, with scores of 49 and 53 in the semis and the final respectively. He has carried the form since, having scored runs in Sri Lanka earlier this year, while following that at home against the West Indies and England at home. With skipper Aaron Finch too, getting among the runs of late, the two promise to form a lethal pairing at the top as ever.

Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood has been one of most improved bowlers in recent years, and has been Aaron Finch’s go-to wicket-taker at any given stage in the game. Hazlewood, the top-ranked bowler in the ICC Men’s T20I Rankings currently, had bagged 11 wickets at 15.90 and an economy of 7.29 in Australia’s winning campaign last year.

Australia fixtures at the T20 World Cup 2022

October 22, Saturday - New Zealand vs Australia, Sydney | 12: 30 PM IST

October 25, Tuesday - Australia vs A1, Perth | 4: 30 PM IST

October 28, Friday - Australia vs England, Melbourne | 1: 30 PM IST

October 31, Monday - Australia vs B2, Brisbane | 1: 30 PM IST

November 4, Friday - Australia vs Afghanistan, Adelaide | 1: 30 PM IST