Bangladesh at T20 World Cup 2022: Predicted Playing XI, Team Preview and Schedule

Bangladesh enter the T20 World Cup in Australia with hopes to make amends for their disastrous campaign in the UAE last year.

Entering another T20 World Cup to make amends for their historic failures in the shortest format are Bangladesh, a team with wide array of issues but also one that opponents would be advised not to take easy.

The Bangla Tigers have a torrid record in T20 World Cup history, winning only seven of their 33 matches since the tournament's inaugural edition back in 2007.

They were horrible at the last year's iteration of the same in UAE: losing to Scotland in the preliminary round before going through the entire Super 12 stage without a win.

At the forthcoming event in Australia, Bangladesh are part of a challenging Group 2 of the Super 12s round and will be taking on India, Pakistan, South Africa and two other qualifiers in conditions that couldn't be more different to what they play at home.

Bangladesh's T20 World Cup history

Edition Finish Number of wins 2007 Super 8 1 2009 First round 0 2010 First round 0 2012 First round 0 2014 Super 10 2 2016 Super 10 2 2021 Super 12 2

Bangladesh Team News for T20 World Cup

For Bangladesh, the biggest news is the sacking of their longstanding middle-order stalwart Mahmudullah, whose persistent failures have cost him a place in the T20 World Cup squad.

The right-hander was dropped for the marquee ICC event, making it the first such world tournament that Bangladesh will be entering without him and anothet veteran Mushfiqur Rahim, who retired from T20Is after the team's disastrous first-round exit at the Asia Cup 2022.

T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh squad

Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain, Nasum Ahmed.

Standby Players: Shoriful Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Soumya Sarkar.

Predicted Bangladesh Playing XI

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Sabbir Rahman, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan(w/c), Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

Key Players

Shakib Al Hasan: Bangladesh's premier allrounder and their skipper, Shakib, will have to do the bulk of the loading in either skill if they are to compete at this year's T20 World Cup in Australian conditions. Shakib will be fresh from a break as he approaches the event Down Under and will be determined to put in strong performances for his country.

Taskin Ahmed: Talking of Australia, the pace and bounce that Taskin generates with his right-arm seam bowling will be critical to Bangladesh's chances. The young quick is entering the tournament in good form. He has taken 28 wickets for Bangladesh in his T20I career, going for a respectable 7.85 runs an over.

T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh full schedule, dates, venues, timings

Date Match Venue Time (IST) Oct 23 Bangladesh vs A2 Hobart 9:30 AM Oct 27 South Africa vs Bangladesh Sydney 8:30 AM Oct 30 Bangladesh vs B1 Brisbane 8:30 AM Nov 2 India vs Bangladesh Adelaide 1:30 PM Nov 6 Pakistan vs Bangladesh Adelaide 9:30 AM

