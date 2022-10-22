England at T20 World Cup 2022: Predicted Playing XI, Team Preview, Squad and Fixtures

Everything you need to know about the 2010 champions England at the T20 World Cup 2022.

England were defeated by New Zealand in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Preview

England, the reigning ODI World Cup champions and winners at the 2010 T20 World Cup have been a formidable outfit in white-ball cricket in recent years, and once again enter a major multi-nation tournament as one of hot favorites. As for T20 World Cups, they came close in 2016, wherein they were undone by, you “remember the name”! At the 2021 edition in the UAE, they went down to New Zealand in a nail-biting semi-final.

For the first time since emerging as a formidable limited-overs force, England will enter a World Cup without the pioneer of their rise - former skipper Eoin Morgan, who called it quits earlier this year. Jonny Bairstow is out with injury too, but England, under Jos Buttler are filled with match-winners regardless. That has been made evident by a convincing series win over hosts Australia in the build-up to the World Cup.

Jason Roy’s slump in form and the subsequent snub coincided with Alex Hales’ much awaited return to fill it up at the top, and Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali’s experience augurs perfectly with the flamboyance of Liam Livingstone and young Harry Brook, to go with a stabilizer in Dawid Malan.

Mark Wood’s searing pace in the recent 4-3 series win over Pakistan present encouraging signs considering pacy Australian surfaces, and in Sam Curran, Chris Woakes and David Willey, England have fine all-round options. The X-factor though could be Adil Rashid, who continues to remind time and again why leg-spinners are the much sought after entities in the shortest format.

England will face a stiff challenge in the race to the semi-finals, for they are placed alongside arch-rivals and hosts Australia, New Zealand and Afghanistan in the Super 12s round. The recent form though, make them one of the frontrunners to go the distance.

England T20 World Cup history

2007: Second round exit

2009: Second round exit

2010: Champions

2012: Second round exit

2014: Second round exit

2016: Runners-up

2021: Semi-finalists

Team News

Liam Livingstone remained out of the three-match series against Australia as a precaution after having recently recovered from an ankle injury, and is primed to make a comeback at the T20 World Cup. While Ben Stokes hasn’t quite hit his best in his comeback to the shortest version, he remains a much sought after match-winner for England.

England Squad for T20 World Cup 2022

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales.

Standby Players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

Predicted XI

Jos Buttler (c/wk)

Alex Hales

Dawid Malan

Ben Stokes

Liam Livingstone

Harry Brook

Moeen Ali

Sam Curran

Adil Rashid

Reece Topley

Mark Wood

Key Players

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler, one of the most destructive white-ball batters in the modern game, showcased his belligerent best in the series opener against Australia, scoring 68 off 32 in a 132-run opening stand with Alex Hales. That was his first T20I innings for England after over two months. At the T20 World Cup last year, the right-hander had aggregated 269 runs at 89.67 and a strike-rate of 151.12, including a brilliant hundred against Sri Lanka in Sharjah.

Mark Wood

Mark Wood made a mark with his searing pace and bounce in England’s 4-3 series win in Pakistan last month, wherein he bagged three-fors in each of the two outings he played while maintaining an economy of eight. He is expected to be a beneficiary of the pacy and bouncy Australian surfaces, and that was evident in Perth recently, where he dismissed David Warner, Marcus Stoinis and Tim David to help England seal a high-scoring thriller.

England fixtures at the T20 World Cup 2022

October 22: England v Afghanistan, Perth | 4:30pm IST

October 26: England v B2, Melbourne | 9:30am IST

October 28: England v Australia, Melbourne | 1:30pm IST

November 1: England v New Zealand, Brisbane | 1:30pm IST

November 5: England v A1, Sydney | 1:30pm IST