England at T20 World Cup 2022: Predicted Playing XI, Team Preview, Squad and Fixtures
Preview
England, the reigning ODI World Cup champions and winners at the 2010 T20 World Cup have been a formidable outfit in white-ball cricket in recent years, and once again enter a major multi-nation tournament as one of hot favorites. As for T20 World Cups, they came close in 2016, wherein they were undone by, you “remember the name”! At the 2021 edition in the UAE, they went down to New Zealand in a nail-biting semi-final.
For the first time since emerging as a formidable limited-overs force, England will enter a World Cup without the pioneer of their rise - former skipper Eoin Morgan, who called it quits earlier this year. Jonny Bairstow is out with injury too, but England, under Jos Buttler are filled with match-winners regardless. That has been made evident by a convincing series win over hosts Australia in the build-up to the World Cup.
Jason Roy’s slump in form and the subsequent snub coincided with Alex Hales’ much awaited return to fill it up at the top, and Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali’s experience augurs perfectly with the flamboyance of Liam Livingstone and young Harry Brook, to go with a stabilizer in Dawid Malan.
Mark Wood’s searing pace in the recent 4-3 series win over Pakistan present encouraging signs considering pacy Australian surfaces, and in Sam Curran, Chris Woakes and David Willey, England have fine all-round options. The X-factor though could be Adil Rashid, who continues to remind time and again why leg-spinners are the much sought after entities in the shortest format.
England will face a stiff challenge in the race to the semi-finals, for they are placed alongside arch-rivals and hosts Australia, New Zealand and Afghanistan in the Super 12s round. The recent form though, make them one of the frontrunners to go the distance.
England T20 World Cup history
2007: Second round exit
2009: Second round exit
2010: Champions
2012: Second round exit
2014: Second round exit
2016: Runners-up
2021: Semi-finalists
Team News
Liam Livingstone remained out of the three-match series against Australia as a precaution after having recently recovered from an ankle injury, and is primed to make a comeback at the T20 World Cup. While Ben Stokes hasn’t quite hit his best in his comeback to the shortest version, he remains a much sought after match-winner for England.
England Squad for T20 World Cup 2022
Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales.
Standby Players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.
Predicted XI
Jos Buttler (c/wk)
Alex Hales
Dawid Malan
Ben Stokes
Liam Livingstone
Harry Brook
Moeen Ali
Sam Curran
Adil Rashid
Reece Topley
Mark Wood
Key Players
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler, one of the most destructive white-ball batters in the modern game, showcased his belligerent best in the series opener against Australia, scoring 68 off 32 in a 132-run opening stand with Alex Hales. That was his first T20I innings for England after over two months. At the T20 World Cup last year, the right-hander had aggregated 269 runs at 89.67 and a strike-rate of 151.12, including a brilliant hundred against Sri Lanka in Sharjah.
Mark Wood
Mark Wood made a mark with his searing pace and bounce in England’s 4-3 series win in Pakistan last month, wherein he bagged three-fors in each of the two outings he played while maintaining an economy of eight. He is expected to be a beneficiary of the pacy and bouncy Australian surfaces, and that was evident in Perth recently, where he dismissed David Warner, Marcus Stoinis and Tim David to help England seal a high-scoring thriller.
England fixtures at the T20 World Cup 2022
October 22: England v Afghanistan, Perth | 4:30pm IST
October 26: England v B2, Melbourne | 9:30am IST
October 28: England v Australia, Melbourne | 1:30pm IST
November 1: England v New Zealand, Brisbane | 1:30pm IST
November 5: England v A1, Sydney | 1:30pm IST