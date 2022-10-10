India in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Predicted Playing XI, Team Preview, Key Players and Schedule

India are part of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup in Australia, included in Group 2 also featuring South Africa, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

India kick-off their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on October 23 against Pakistan after a long-drawn build up to the marquee event.

India have entered the final leg of their long-drawn preparations for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. After completing their home T20I series against South Africa on Tuesday (October 4), Rohit Sharma and company will travel Down Under on Thursday for their week-long conditioning camp in Perth.

While there, Rohit's men will have extensive net sessions to get used to the pace and the bounce that is unique to the Australian surfaces. The team will also take on a Western Australia representative side in a T20 game during this camp.

India will travel to Brisbane after that for their two scheduled ICC warm-up games at another high-bounce venue - The Gabba. India will take on Australia in their first warm-up match on October 17 and then face New Zealand on October 19.

All players part of the main T20 World Cup squad will be missing the ODI series against South Africa at home. Of those due to board the plane for Australia, only Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi and Shreyas Iyer, who are part of the reserves, have been picked for the three ICC Super League games.

India have had an extended build-up to the T20 World Cup, playing most number of games among the prominent full-member nations. Since the arrival of coach Rahul Dravid last November, India played 34 T20Is, winning 26 of those. The team's only real setback has been the disappointing Super 4s stage exit from the Asia Cup 2022 in UAE.

Team News

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, there is no bigger headache for the Indian team than the back injury to Jasprit Bumrah, the world's best fast-bowler. Bumrah was ruled out of the South Africa T20Is after complaining of back pain amidst fears that the pacer may have gone down with a lower-back stress fracture again.

There is no official word from the BCCI on Bumrah's T20 World Cup participation but a TOI report said the pacer will take another 3-4 weeks to recover from the "stress reaction" that was dictated by a set of scans at the NCA. That would effectively rule him out of the first match on October 23 versus Pakistan.

Another player part of the T20 World Cup squad but currently under rehab from a back issue is Deepak Hooda, who had earned his inclusion through strong performances from the beginning of the IPL 2022 for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Premier spin allrounder Ravindra Jadeja is sidelined after knee surgery.

India squad for T20 World Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar

Predicted India Playing XI for T20 World Cup 2022:

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

India at T20 World Cup 2022: Schedule, Date, Venues, Time

Date Match Venue Time (IST) Oct 23 India vs Pakistan Melbourne 1:30 PM Oct 27 India vs A2 Sydney 12:30 PM Oct 30 India vs South Africa Perth 4:30 PM Nov 2 India vs Bangladesh Adelaide 1:30 PM Nov 6 India vs B1 Melbourne 1:30 PM

Opposition A2 and B1 will be determined via the preliminary round. Top 2 teams from each of the two Super 12 groups will qualify for the semifinals.