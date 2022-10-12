Marco Jansen replaces Dwaine Pretorius in South Africa's T20 World Cup squad

Jansen was initially named as one of the travelling reserves.

Dwaine Pretorius, who had sustained a finger injury during South Africa's recent T20I series in India, has been replaced by Marco Jansen in the team’s T20 World Cup 2022 squad, as confirmed by Cricket South Africa.

“Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) National Selection Committee has today named Marco Jansen in the 15-man squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia,” CSA confirmed in an official release on Wednesday, October 12.

“The 22-year-old bowler replaces the injured Dwaine Pretorius after he was ruled out due to a fracture sustained to his left thumb during the recent T20 International series against India.”

Jansen was named as one of the travelling reserves, alongside Bjorn Fortuin and Andile Phehlukwayo. Right-arm quick Lizaad Williams has now been called up to replace Jansen in the stand-bys.

Jansen has represented South Africa in just one T20I till date - against India in Rajkot in June this year - where he returned 1/38 from four overs and scored 12 off 17 in an 82-run defeat. Overall, he has taken 17 wickets in 22 T20s at an economy of 8.16.

South Africa are placed alongside India, Pakistan and Bangladesh in Group 2 at the Super 12s stage at the T20 World Cup 2022, with two more teams to join them after the initial qualifying round. The Proteas will begin their campaign against one of the qualifying teams in Hobart on October 24. South Africa have made the T20 World Cup semi-finals twice - in 2009 and 2014 - wherein they went down to Pakistan and India respectively. Last year, they missed out narrowly on a final-four finish due to the net run-rate.

South Africa Squad for T20 World Cup 2022

Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

Travelling Reserves

Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo and Lizaad Williams